The hit TV show American Gods is a show about the gods of old, from all societies, and how they interact in our modern society. Gods include: Odin, Loki, Thoth, and many more, and how they and the other gods have lost control of humanity because of the new gods.

It’s a phenomenal show, and it paints the ideas of how these gods existed, building on their characteristics so you understand them. It shows you how these gods would exist in a modern society by taking all the characteristics of these deities and putting them in modern times to tell a tale from our era.

There’s often truth in these fairy tales.

The main God, Odin, works through his son, Shadow, on earth. In one of the episodes, there’s a scene where Shadow is walking, and he’s captured by the goddess Media. The media is one of the new gods that has resulted from society because of the rise of technology. She tells him a phrase that has stuck with me from the years that I’ve seen it:

“Time and attention — more valuable than lamb’s blood.”

That phrase has been such a powerful phrase that I’ve written about it in so many ways. It reverberates so much esoteric truth, not only for the show but in our reality as well.

Time Is Gold, Attention Is Silver

From a financial, metaphysical, and alchemic perspective, I’ve talked about how our time is the reverberance of our life, which is symbolized by our heart, which is why there are 60 seconds in a minute and 60 heartbeats in a minute. I’ve added Dr. Cowan’s work to talk about how our time is gold. And then I’ve talked about how our attention is silver.

So when we talk about time and attention being more valuable than lamb’s blood, it’s because these things do have value. Metaphysical value. Gold is a metaphysical element, and that’s why gold on earth is valuable, and so is silver. These are currencies that have reverberated all throughout humanity, all throughout society, physically and metaphysically.

“Time and attention, more valuable than lamb’s blood.”

When you understand the reality of stories like this, when you understand the accuracies that these stories tell, you realize the facts they’re presenting in story form are very real in our world.

In this article, you’ll learn:

What egregores are and how they function as thought-forms powered by collective human attention

The connection between time, attention, and metaphysical currency (gold and silver)

How modern media events like the Epstein files serve as energy harvesting mechanisms for ancient archetypes

Why the gods Baal and Moloch keep surfacing in our cultural consciousness

A practical framework for reclaiming your time and attention as investments in yourself

The Watchers

This idea of time and attention ties into a concept I’ve wanted to discuss and learn more about: egregores.

If you study psychology, metaphysics, or the esoteric, these egregores are a Hebrew concept known as the watchers. From how I understand it, egregores tie into the idea of thought-forms: these ideas that, when people give their time and attention to them, they become entities of their own.

I have to do much more work on this and learn more about it, but you have this idea of the egregore, which is very representative of what we’re seeing with the historical works on gods, like in the show American Gods, where time and attention power these things.

In my series on gods versus humanity, I detail this approach as well. When you study history, you realize that there are these gods, these entities, these egregores, with certain characteristics that influence and interact with humanity as a great species. I’ve dove into this in my work on humanity versus the deadening.

When we take this historical, metaphysical, esoteric information and begin to look at our world, a very similar but different picture starts to play.

Share

The Epstein Files and the Energy Harvest

Right now in our world, the biggest topic being talked about is the Epstein files.

This morning, as I was in this state of reflection, what entered my mental-sphere was the notion of the god Baal. And what made me think about that was actually the god Moloch. The only reason why I had these two ancient gods in my head is because of the Epstein files.

People are covering the Epstein files, saying he had a bank account connected to this entity called Baal. Now, this whole idea of Baal is reverberating all throughout society. And when you talk about Baal, you also talk about Moloch. When you talk about Moloch — the god connected to children — it’s all over the place.

But what you’re seeing here is that time and attention are now being given to these gods, these ancient deities, through this whole story. As we cover this story and talk about it, as we pour attention — our silver and gold, our currency — into this story, you can almost imagine the god Moloch growing. The god Baal growing in energy because of the time and attention we’re giving them.

Energy Harvest

This idea of Jeffrey Epstein is feeding this deity, which feeds the zeitgeist. This egregore is just eating from the energy harvest occurring here. If we were to look at the unorthodox perspective of this whole situation, one can make the argument that, because of all the videos, the fakery, people are ultimately researching this old entity, so energy, time, and attention are all going into this topic.

Jeffrey Epstein may just have been Moloch’s favorite prophet.

This is a very interesting perspective to take on this, but when you do look at it from that perspective, you realize there’s so much energy going there. With time and attention as gold and silver, you can see the metaphysical farming occurring here.

Quite phenomenal to watch.

Author’s Note: This is where I am saddened by some covering this piece to the extent that it’s being covered. I understand why cover it, but ultimately, it feeds the beast, with no end or solution in sight.

Where Will You Invest?

People can either give their time and attention to that and have it sucked up in this whole spiral that it goes. Or you can say okay, that’s cool, and pour your time and attention into what matters to you. What matters for your family. How does your week look? What do you want to do?

The difference is that when you invest your time and attention into yourself, you grow. And when you begin to measure these things, you begin to see how far you’re growing, seeing the return on your investment.

This is how you pour into yourself: using your time and attention to invest into your life.

Takeaways

Egregores are thought-forms that gain power through collective attention. When masses of people focus on certain ideas, narratives, or even ancient archetypes, those constructs become energized—becoming entities of their own. Time is gold, attention is silver. These aren’t just metaphors—they represent real metaphysical currencies that can be harvested by external forces or invested in your own growth. Media events function as energy harvesting mechanisms. The Epstein files, regardless of their factual content, are drawing massive amounts of collective attention to ancient archetypes like Baal and Moloch—potentially feeding these egregores. The harvest is happening in plain sight. The mechanics of how attention flows to these entities—and how that attention grows their influence—is observable if you know what to look for. You have a choice about where your currency flows. Rather than being swept into media spirals, you can consciously direct your time and attention toward what genuinely matters: yourself, your family, your actual life.

Next Action Items

Audit your attention this week. Track where your time and focus actually go. How much flows to media narratives versus personal growth, family, or creative work? Research egregores. Look into the Hebrew concept of “the watchers” and the esoteric literature on thought-forms. Understand the mechanics before you encounter them. Practice intentional withdrawal. When a media event captures mass attention, take a step back before diving in. Ask: What am I feeding by engaging with this? Invest in yourself. Choose one area of personal growth to consciously pour your time and attention into this week. Measure what happens when you treat your attention as currency. Revisit the framework. Read or reread the “time as gold, attention as silver” pieces to solidify this lens before applying it to future events.

As always, thank you for your time and attention. Have a great, wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

If you enjoyed this work and gained value from it, support more work like this by becoming a paid subscriber for $5/month

If you’re already aware but want to take a step toward becoming the best human you can be, you can check out my guide.

11 Insights for Being The Best Human This 50-page guide is the clearest map I’ve created for navigating the madness of modern life. It blends ancient wisdom, spiritual clarity, and grounded daily ritual — helping you remember who you are and why you’re here.

If the world feels off, this guide will confirm why — and help you take back control.

📥 Immediate download · PDF format

Want to go deeper on what’s really affecting our physical health?

The Master Reference Guide — A comprehensive, fact-based resource on what’s actually in these vaccinations, what the data shows, and what’s been hidden from public view. Built for those who want the full picture.

The Parent’s Guide to Recognizing Severe Reactions — If you have children that have been vaccinated, this is essential. Learn to identify the warning signs that get dismissed, misdiagnosed, or reclassified. Because knowing what to look for can change everything.

Support Unorthodoxy!

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

Give a gift subscription

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee