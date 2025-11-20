Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DawnieR's avatar
DawnieR
10h

So, what you're saying is, drawing ATTENTION to this VILE, EVIL thing, is a WASTE of ones attention??

I know that *I* am CAPABLE of 'paying attention' to NUMEROUS things, at the same time.

I have a functioning brain!

I think that those who want us to NOT PAY ATTENTION, to something SO EVIL, is HIGHLY suspect!!

So-called 'PizzaGate' was/IS a REAL thing, by the way!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
11h

Franklin I understand and agree with most of your premises but I don't agree with your conclusion.

The Epstein Scandal is about powerful men using young girls in a disgusting evil way and that and they must be Exposed! The Big Picture is much worse then this:

* Epstein was an Israeli Mossad high level operative, likely for the CIA too at a later date, who Blackmailed hundreds of US Politicians, including Trump and industry-media-military leaders to force them to work directly against the benefit of America, this means they are all traitors to America and enriched a foreign country who in reality is clearly an enemy of America. All this could lead to the Destruction of America and likely led to the Destruction of Gaza. It is Treason and could call for the death penalty - this is how serious it is!

Billions were money laundered. The Prince of England fell, Maxwell was jailed, Trump tried a moronic cover-up, then a government shutdown to purge the information as much as possible/

Epstein and his team were Jewish Supremacists who are even worse than Nazis because they were going global. In addition Epstein/Gates and that Cabal likely had a hand in the Plandemic and Bioweapon Jab and Epstein often noted everybody will have a piece of his DNA.

When you add AIPAC Bribery the USA is a Zio-Nazi Controlled Country!

Yes, there is political theatre and the whole Left/Right BS but clearly both sides are heavily involved.

Let the Truth come-out though the heavens fall!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Franklin O'Kanu
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture