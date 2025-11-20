Jeffrey Epstein: One man sacrificed so the system stays protected.

In one of my archived articles, I talk about the concept of strategy of tension.

The idea behind strategy of tension is this: as a ruling power or class, there needs to be certain topics or narratives given to the population—topics that entice people, get them riled up, gives them something to discuss.

One of the key features of these narratives is that they’re simply conversational. A real solution is unrealistic. But the topic provides hope. It provides possibility. And this never-ending carrot needs to be dangled so that the population stays engaged on something—versus focusing on other areas that may be problematic within society as a whole.

That’s what strategy of tension is about. And there are more examples I detail in that article.

The modern strategy of tension can be seen in the Epstein files.

I wrote about this Epstein drama a couple of days ago, asking: Why do we care about this? And I got a lot of commentary saying, “Listen, we care because it’s an evil cabal entity that needs to be exposed and brought down.”

First and foremost, thank you for those comments. I love the conversation and being exposed to opposing views. I will always welcome that.

In this piece, I want to address some of those points. But I also want to bring it back to the strategy of tension—to show how this, again, is another tactic to pull our attention in ways where no solution is within our means or our control.

I’ll walk through examples of how the Epstein files echo Pizzagate and how we need to be mindful of where we put our energy.

As

said in our

on this topic:

“Why waste the emotional bandwidth on something you cannot change?”

This quote perfectly captures what a strategy of tension topic is. You get the tension, but you really can’t do anything about it.

This tactic is employed not only in politics but in sports as well. Bread and circuses. This is the modern-day bread and circuses, and I’ve talked about this in articles like Are You Not Entertained? and 7 Reasons You Should Stop Watching National Televised Sports Right Now.

So without further ado, let’s dive into how the Epstein files are the modern-day Pizzagate.

The Archetype: The Powerful Preying on the Innocent

For background, if you’re not familiar with Pizzagate: it was a story that rocked the world around 2016–2017. It involved allegations of a potential pedophile ring preying on children.

And this is the very first correlation we see with the Epstein files.

The Epstein story is this: a billionaire who used power to prey on children. Same situation.

The strategy of tension being used here is the trope of the rich and powerful preying on the innocent. This archetype will always engage.

It will engage righteous individuals because it’s the innocent against a powerful enemy. This narrative resonates with everyone who stands for justice—which is the majority of people, Democrats and Republicans alike. No one wants to see children harmed. It’s human nature to stand with the innocent.

This is why so-called “fake wars” always use this framing. Israel is “defending itself” from Palestine. Ukraine is “defending itself” from Russia. You can get lost in the intricacies, hence the concept of convenient truths to simplify the narrative.

That’s why the Epstein files hold so much power. People naturally want to protect the innocent.

However, what’s being lost in the sauce is this: this is still a strategy of tension. And in reality, what solution comes from this?

We already know that evil exists in our world.

We already know that pedophilia exists.

Epstein with the President

A Warning: The Overton Window

One thing I want to caution about giving so much time and energy to topics like this is that it starts to lead into themes like the Overton window, which I’ve also discussed.

If you’re not familiar, these are older articles that are locked, so please become a paid subscriber to access them.

The Overton window describes how an idea that seems crazy must first be introduced into the public consciousness—into the zeitgeist—so that it becomes something to discuss, then something to debate, then something normalized.

We can make the argument that something similar is happening with these Epstein files. What’s being discussed—even while framed as evil—is the gradual normalization of pedophilia, trafficking, and adults exploiting children. The more we talk about it, the more familiar it becomes.

Pizzagate did this. The Epstein files are doing it again. And our politicians are involved in this.

The truth of the matter is that most politicians—even the ones you like the most—are likely involved in some capacity, because this act represents the ultimate form of destructive power. Satanic power. The kind seen among psychopaths.

There are studies showing that those who take roles of power—politicians, executives—have psychopathic tendencies. So the reality is this: your favorite politician might be a psychopath, simply because this is the world they operate in. And engaging in certain dark acts is how power is controlled.

This is the reality of our world.

In my article Rich People Do Do Magic, I talked about how voting is also a form of magic. Controlling the people, shifting the narratives, shaping the zeitgeist—it all takes ancient principles we consider “magic,” but in today’s world, we just call it marketing, storytelling, or media.

What we’re doing when we engage with the Epstein files is giving emotional attention to a topic that involves the powerful over the innocent—and we’re feeding that attention into the zeitgeist.

The truth of the matter is: yes, this evil exists. You can pick any evil in the world and find evidence that it exists.

But can you control it? That’s the question.

And should you give more attention to it?

My argument is no.

A Familiar Pattern

The Epstein files fit the narrative of a strategy of tension and also fit the narrative of the Overton window.

There are plenty of people throughout Hollywood and government who have been tied to such acts. You can go down the list—Prince Andrew, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Woody Allen, and so forth. Many individuals have been accused. Few in this elite class have gone to jail.

The owner of Victoria’s Secret is associated with Epstein. Do you ban Victoria’s Secret?

These are the deeper questions we must ask.

Yes, Epstein is evil and horrible. But do I trust an evil government to attack an evil entity that helped build this evil empire?

“Do I trust an evil government to attack an evil entity that helped build this evil empire?”

Of course not. The fact that we’re saying that releasing these files would destroy our political system goes to show how much our political system is built upon evil infrastructure. This fact is something that should wake up everyone to stop supporting an evil empire.

Of course, I don’t want this to occur. But I’m also being realistic. My emotional bandwidth will not change the situation.

Especially now that the victims are releasing professionally produced survivor videos—it’s a perfect story. The media is pushing this because the media is part of this entity. They control the narrative. They control the zeitgeist.

This is what it means to look at things from an unorthodox perspective.

What You Can Control

What you can control is your life and your actions. How’s your health? How are your finances? How’s your lifestyle? Your family?

That is where all of your emotional bandwidth needs to go.

Key Takeaways

The Epstein files follow the same pattern as Pizzagate : both use the archetype of the powerful preying on the innocent to capture public attention without delivering accountability.

This is a strategy of tension : a narrative designed to engage your emotions while offering no realistic path to a solution you can control.

The Overton window is at work : constant exposure to these topics—even when framed as evil—gradually normalizes them in the public consciousness.

Elite accountability remains zero : Pizzagate lasted six months with no arrests. The Epstein saga has run six-plus years with the same result—Epstein dead, Maxwell jailed, clients protected.

Your emotional bandwidth is the real target: the media pushes these stories because engagement feeds the zeitgeist, not because justice is coming.

Next Steps

Audit your attention: Where is your emotional energy going this week? Is it toward things you can control—your health, finances, family—or toward spectacles designed to capture and waste your bandwidth? Recognize the pattern: When the next “bombshell” narrative drops, ask yourself: Is there a realistic solution within my control? If not, you’re likely looking at another strategy of tension. Redirect that energy: Take whatever outrage or engagement you were about to pour into the Epstein files and put it toward one concrete action in your own life. Pay down debt. Have a conversation with your kids. Move your body. Share this framework: Most people don’t have language for what’s being done to them. Concepts like strategy of tension, Overton window, and bread and circuses give them tools to see the manipulation.

As always, thank you for the time and the attention in this piece. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

PS: If you enjoyed The Mystical World They Don’t Want You To See then check out

. It was a pleasure to chat with PJ Warren of the Central Texas Rabbit Hole and Discerning Jake! Check out their work!

If you enjoyed this work and gained value from it, support more work like this by becoming a paid subscriber for $5/month

Related Articles to Go Deeper

On Strategy of Tension:

The Definition of Strategy of Tension – A full breakdown of this psychological manipulation technique, with historical examples and modern applications including COVID, mass shootings, and the War on Terror.

On Bread and Circuses:

Are You Not Entertained? – How modern narratives function as performances to pacify the servant class while real problems—debt, cost of living, generational wealth—go unaddressed.

7 Reasons You Should Stop Watching National Televised Sports Right Now – The spiritual and psychological mechanisms that make sports a tool for control.

On the Overton Window:

How the Overton Window Affects You – How ideas move from unthinkable to normalized, examined through the lens of attacks on masculinity and humanity.

On the Zeitgeist:

Dismantling The System By Destroying The Zeitgeist – How the “spirit of the times” is manipulated through information and technology, and what a true zeitgeist emerging outside the mainstream looks like.

On the Epstein Files Specifically:

Why Are Grown Adults Wasting Time on the Epstein Files? – The original article that sparked this conversation, arguing this is the biggest waste of time in 2025.

On the Ruling Class:

Share

If you’re already aware but want to take a step toward becoming the best human you can be, you can check out my guide.

11 Insights for Being The Best Human This 50-page guide is the clearest map I’ve created for navigating the madness of modern life. It blends ancient wisdom, spiritual clarity, and grounded daily ritual — helping you remember who you are and why you’re here.

If the world feels off, this guide will confirm why — and help you take back control.

📥 Immediate download · PDF format

Support Unorthodoxy!

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

Give a gift subscription

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee