Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
14h

What I see more clearly is that there is no need for endless authorities telling us how to live. Government is not here to help us, for they create the problems and then pretend to be there to help. Government is here to ensure those that claim to be our masters stay in power and that means controlling the slaves.

I know much of Vernon Howard and his teachings about cosmic reality and the esoteric. To live in this world in practical ways but to never be a part of it and all its insanity.

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1 reply by Franklin O'Kanu
The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
5h

I'm with you for most of this. But why pick Christianity's effect on Africans? You could just as easily use Islam. Maybe more so.

I've speculated that as little as two centuries ago, a learned person could know essentially all that was known. Think of Thomas Jefferson and Ben Franklin. They were at the cutting edge of most of what was known. The same for Galileo, in his time.

Today, a medical expert who studies constantly still can't keep up with all of the developments, even in just his own field. The same for nearly any branch of science and technology. That makes 'esoteric' thinking inevitable.

We also have a wide range of professions and living situations that people can experience. Unlike a relatively short time ago, nobody can fully get a handle on it all. Think how little there was for the average person to contemplate, compared to today.

The people at the top are not fully equipped to control everything. That confuses people who want to find a leader who can handle everything for them. That leader no longer exists.

And that might explain the distrust. We have quasi-leaders posing as all-knowing sages, when they clearly are not. Those who emotionally need to be directed can too easily see that it's a sham.

I see this as the opportunity for a renaissance of independent thought and of independent direction. This is a great time for me and people like me. For those who are neurotic about self direction, today's world is increasingly catastrophic.

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