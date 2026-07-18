Distrust in officials is at an all-time high. Distrust in public officials, scientists, religion, and modern society is everywhere.

Confidence across 14 American institutions averages 27%, barely above Gallup’s record low. Trust in the federal government also remains near historic lows.

This is very telling because it reflects a distrust in authority — and that authority plays a huge role in serving as the primary architect of reality.

This is often presented as a crisis of misinformation, but there may be another explanation.

People are beginning to recognize that the reality presented to them is incomplete. People are no longer falling for BS.

They recognize propaganda and contradictions. They see religious leaders preach humility while building empires around themselves. They see how corporations use the language of care while pursuing profit.

They may not know the truth, but they know the lie and refuse to follow it.

The problem is that knowing something is wrong is not the same as knowing what is true.

Distrust can awaken you, but it cannot guide you. It can help you reject a false explanation, but it cannot automatically reveal the correct one.

Without a deeper framework, distrust can become another trap. A person escapes one authority only to become controlled by another.

This is why I created my guide: The Official Narrative, the official conspiracy, and then the unorthodox narrative.

The goal is not to distrust everything. The goal is to see everything more clearly.

The deeper question is not, “Are they lying?” but more so “What does this system produce?” Does it make people more courageous or more fearful? More capable or more dependent? More human or more replaceable?

For those who fall into this boat, the goal of this piece is to explain what is occurring and why your discerning meter is off.

And to do that, we must learn to see reality from two directions: the exoteric and the esoteric.

Relevant articles include: Centuries of Lies Is Failing. I don’t know why liars lie, but they do.

In this article, you’ll learn...

Why distrust in officials, scientists, and institutions is at an all-time high — and what that distrust is actually pointing to

The difference between the exoteric (public, obvious, taught) and the esoteric (hidden, inner, obscured) — and why understanding it changes everything

How Christianity spread across Africa through conquest, and what an esoteric reading reveals about the difference between spirituality and religion

Why vaccines are a perfect case study in exoteric messaging versus esoteric reality

How the control of information over the last 500 years created a population that reads exoteric while the architects read esoteric

A Guiding Matrix To Look at the World

I had the pleasure of attending a roundtable, where I was asked for my view of the world. I replied with elements of the 5 principles of reality and the unorthodox mantra.

My response is naturally esoteric because the esoteric has become central to how I understand religion, medicine, technology, psychology, history, and human behavior.

However, most aren’t familiar with this topic. I’ve even had comments mention that they like the topic breakdowns but turn away when I discuss woo-woo topics.

To be fair, I understand the reaction. Most have been trained to separate physical reality from spiritual reality. Most are taught that economics is economics, medicine is medicine, psychology is psychology, and spirituality is a belief that belongs somewhere outside serious analysis.

But what if that separation and compartmentalization are among the reasons most struggle to understand what is happening? What if the so-called woo-woo layer is not a distraction from reality, but what gives reality its meaning?

Institutions do not merely distribute money, medicine, laws, information, and technology. They shape perception. They tell the masses what is normal, what is possible, what is respectable, what is dangerous, and what is reality.

They do not simply govern the world around us — they play a huge role in constructing the world within us.

To understand this perception fully, it is not enough to study what an institution says. One must also examine the deeper principles, incentives, assumptions, symbols, and psychological effects beneath what it says.

You must study both the outer form and the inner reality.

This leads us to understand the terms “exoteric” and “esoteric”.

The Inner and Outer Worlds

Everything has a spiritual and a physical component.

This duality appears in many contexts, such as the subjective and the objective, and can also be seen as the esoteric and the exoteric.

The word “esoteric” describes knowledge that is specialized, obscure, or difficult for outsiders to understand.

Advanced financial accounting can be esoteric. A highly technical programming language can be esoteric. The events of true history can be seen as esoteric.

The opposite is “exoteric”: that which is public, accessible, visible, and intended for general understanding. This is the information that everyone understands.

Let’s apply these ideas in two fields: religion and medicine.





Authors Note: When people refer to “the esoteric,” they are usually talking about esotericism — the hidden, mystical, or inner dimensions of religious and spiritual traditions. While major religions have public (exoteric) rituals, dogmas, and scriptures, they also contain hidden (esoteric) paths focused on direct, internal experiences of the soul and personal transformation. This includes traditions like Western esotericism, Gnosticism, Alchemy, Hermeticism, Jewish Kabbalah, Islamic Sufism, and Christian mysticism. Again, esoteric and exoteric are not just spirituality. This duality can be seen through many disciplines, and seeing it everywhere makes a world of difference.

Case Studies

Spirituality and Religion

With religion, let’s look at Christianity as an African. As an African, the only and primary reason that Christianity spread throughout the continent was due to conquest and colonization.

At first, this may seem difficult to grasp: how can something so good in Christianity be used for such evil for hundreds of years — but when you understand the esoteric aspect, the question becomes easier distinguishing spirituality from the religious institution.

Spirituality concerns humanity’s relationship with the divine, the soul, creation, and the transformation of consciousness. Religion is the external structure created to preserve, organize, interpret, and distribute spiritual teachings.

That structure can serve the teaching, but it can also manipulate it.

Religion becomes what I call the dogma sandwich. A genuine spiritual truth is placed between institutional interpretations, political interests, cultural assumptions, and demands for obedience.

The spiritual truth gives the institution power. The institution then uses that power to present its own authority as sacred.

Looking at Christianity through an esoteric and exoteric lens, I can see that

this religion is a deviation from its original truth, this religion is using the power within spirituality to exert its will upon people, if people can learn more about the esoteric of their religion, they will understand the divine in a deeper light, and this eliminates any conflicts they may have when looking to justify their faith.

This is one example of how looking at things in an exoteric and esoteric light appears, but let’s look at another example.

Medicine and Industry

Medicine is another one near and dear to me.

The exoteric presentation of medicine is simple. A disease is identified, treatment studied, regulators examine the evidence, doctors follow the guidelines, and patients improve their health.

This is the public story but most know that the deeper reality is more complicated.

Medical knowledge is shaped by research design, funding, publication practices, regulatory standards, commercial incentives, and the way risks and benefits are communicated.

Vaccines are prime examples of both exoteric and esoteric information.

On an exoteric level, most are taught that vaccines are the safest practice and all should get them. However, on an esoteric level,

when you look into the origins of vaccines, when you look into vaccine data, and when you understand how the data is manipulated and the statistical deception that occurs,

You’re able to see the inner workings of an entire empire.

This is the esoteric and exoteric: being able to see the deeper meaning behind things.

Now that there’s a baseline, different perspectives occur.

For example, when one begins to understand the esotericness of medicine, and one is familiar with works like the placebo effect, — showing how placebos themselves result in positive outcomes as high as 60% of active ingredients — you could make the argument that drugs are just esoteric placebo effects dressed in chemicals and sold as cures.

The same goes for the nocebo effect. Esoteric studies have shown that stress produces more illness than actual diseases, so is it any wonder that our media blasts us with negative news daily to create stress?

When you become aware of the world like this, you begin to see how and why little things like walking and moving have such great benefits.

The Truth Of Our Modern World

When you understand the human journey, you understand how we got here. Approximately two centuries ago, only one in ten adults worldwide could read and write. Today, nearly nine in ten can.

Yet access to information is not the same as understanding.

Everyone may be able to read the public explanation, but very far fewer understand how that explanation was constructed.

What is occurring is the control of information. We read the exoteric; they read esoteric.

Then there are those who specialize in knowing as much of the exoteric as possible and shunning the possibility of truth in the esoteric, not realizing the two are the same.

I think the esoteric is just as important, and this presents a calling in this new age, especially as technology tightens its grip on humanity.

If you’re looking to get started, you’re in the right place. Here’s some of my work on why esoteric philosophy is needed, and also my whole section of podcasts dedicated to this topic, known as Esoteric Wisdom.

Seeing through all this mess is going to take a lot of work.

Let me help you do that.

Takeaways

Distrust isn’t confusion — it’s discernment. People may not know the truth, but they know the lie. That instinct is the starting point, not the endpoint.

Everything has two layers. Exoteric is what’s public, taught, obvious. Esoteric is what’s hidden, inner, obscured. This isn’t only spiritual — it applies to finance, medicine, law, and language.

Spirituality and religion are not the same thing. Spirituality is the essence. Religion is the exoteric wrapper — and wrappers can carry politics and agendas.

The vaccine debate is an exoteric/esoteric problem, not a science problem. The public layer says safe and effective. The hidden layer contains origins, data manipulation, and statistical deception.

Literacy without esoteric access is still control. Everyone can read now. That’s precisely why the information itself had to be managed.

Next Action Items

Pick one institution you already distrust — medicine, media, religion, finance — and write down what its exoteric message is versus what you suspect the esoteric reality to be. The gap is your discernment map. Go one layer down on a belief you hold. If you’re Christian, read into Christian mysticism or Gnosticism. If you’re in health, read into the origins of the practice you were taught. The goal isn’t to abandon the tradition — it’s to find its essence. Audit your news intake this week. If stress produces more illness than disease does, then daily negative news is a health input. Track how you feel after consuming it. Walk daily. The simplest esoteric practice hiding in plain sight. Read The 5 Principles of Reality and An Unorthodox Mantra — this piece is the on-ramp to both. They’re the framework this whole lens is built on.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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