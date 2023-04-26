I originally wrote this article on Medium in 2021. I’m reposting it here on Substack.

Have you ever questioned the fundamental truths of our existence? Do you accept everything you are taught without question? Many people believe the Earth is a perfect sphere, but what if I told you it may be flat? The idea of a flat Earth seems absurd, but what if it's not? What if we've been lied to all along? What if the establishment has kept the truth hidden from us?

Welcome to my journey of discovering the possibility of a flat earth. As a curious individual, I stumbled upon this topic and, like many others, laughed it off as a ridiculous conspiracy theory. However, as I delved deeper into the matter, I found myself questioning everything I had ever been taught about the shape of our planet. The fact that we live on a globe has been drilled into us since childhood, but what if it's not true? After all, the evidence presented by flat earthers cannot simply be dismissed.

From how water behaves to the way our eyes perceive the horizon, there are undeniable inconsistencies in the traditional globe model. Using geometry, we can even calculate that the distance between the Sun and Earth may be much closer than we once thought. So if we have been lied to about something as fundamental as the shape of our planet, what else could we have been lied to about?

Join me as we explore this controversial topic and uncover the potential unorthodox truth.

Flat Earth vs Round Earth — The Great Debate

I recently stumbled upon the topic of Flat Earth, and while I’ve heard about it before, I paid it no mind. “The world is round,” and I’ve been on my merry way.

Recently, however, I’ve begun to look at the world differently, especially when it comes to how light, rainbows, and reflections work with our eyes. This isn’t anything special, but let’s say you make some hot tea. Based on how the sunlight comes in at an angle, you can see a rainbow in the steam.

This visual of a light show isn’t breathtaking. Still, optical instances like this made me look more into how we view our reality. And boom, that’s how I got, got.

I started watching, of course, YouTube video’s on the topic. Fortunately, I found some videos that presented what seemed to be factual data. After seriously looking into it and processing the data critically, I’ve come away with a different perspective.

This article isn’t necessary to persuade you that the earth is flat. I’ll come right now and say, I don’t know if it’s flat. However, the fact that I’m questioning this is both a positive and a negative. It’s positive because it shows that I’m open to new information and can process things without accepting them. It’s a negative because it makes you realize if something you’ve been taught could be wrong, what else, potentially, could be wrong?

Come venture with me as we dive into the cosmos.

Reasons for a Flat Earth

One of the points that really had me thinking is the concept that water always stays level. This was a thought that I really never stopped to ponder. But it’s all around us. If you look at the picture below, water always levels out.

This can lead to another tangent of its own. In reality, we don’t know all that there is about water. As Dr. Gerald Pollak states in his TEDx Talk, water has four states. We were taught water has three forms. This just serves as another instance in what we were taught that may be outdated, but we won’t dive into that route.

Back to water, what we can observe is that water always finds level. So why doesn’t the water fall off? The answer to that is gravity.