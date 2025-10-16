“The Crossroads” or “Four Paths Forward”

One of the greatest gifts in life is meeting people who stay with you through the years, helping shape your journey—whether as a mentor, a friend, or simply a source of insight.

I have one such individual in my life. We met through mutual networks, and over the past decade, this person has consistently shared ideas, book recommendations, and perspectives that have materialized into meaningful guidance. They were even one of my first paid subscribers, cementing a friendship that has profoundly influenced my path.

This individual introduced me to I Will Teach You To Be Rich by Ramit Sethi, a book I mentioned in Tuesday’s article on escaping the collapsing economy. It’s an excellent resource because it provides foundational knowledge about what you should be doing with your money.

As I discussed in my piece on the gift and curse of retirement, financial literacy is essential because the systems we’ve relied upon are no longer meeting our needs. The retirement system is corrupting, and we need to understand what we’re going to do about it. Financial literacy is a critical first step, and this book is a powerful tool for obtaining it.

“The retirement system is corrupting, and we need to understand what we’re going to do about it. Financial literacy is a critical first step.”

When I first read the book, I put some ideas into practice. But being young and eager to enjoy my earnings, I eventually fell away. Everyone goes through a prodigal phase. Still, it remains a great resource that I’ve returned to periodically.

I’ve also followed Ramit over the years because the wisdom in that book makes tremendous sense—it offers practical information and a different perspective on money than the mainstream approach. I shared the book with another friend who applied its principles with focus and discipline, and he’s now very well set financially as a result.

The Four Growth Sectors

I give you this background to show the value I place on this book and its author. While following Ramit’s work, I came across something I cannot find anywhere now, but it remains a vivid memory: Ramit analyzed the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify where jobs would be growing in the coming years.

He broke this down into four sectors, and I want to discuss these sectors because they reveal where opportunities exist in our changing world. We know the old system is broken—so how do we navigate the new systems approaching?

Health

The health sector is growing and continues to show signs of growth. It’s a sad reality, but medicine reigns supreme. We may see shifts down the line as people start resisting certain lifestyles and diets, but overall, the health industry will endure. People will age, they’ll need support—mainstream or alternative—and they’ll seek care. If you choose a career in the health sector, you have a viable path forward.

Technology

Technology will continue to grow with developments like AI and massive investments flowing into this space. AI is a glorified search engine, but its ability to process information is valuable. This doesn’t necessarily mean AI itself will dominate—the two are different—but AI represents one of the most significant new developments in technology. If you have an interest or skills in technology, this sector will continue expanding for the foreseeable future.

Education

This is a particularly interesting sector because education is expected to continue growing. Education will always be a requirement, whether from a traditional teaching or university perspective, or simply because people value education enough to pay for it. This piece is where things get really interesting—U.S. Labor Statistics show that education will be a pivotal force moving forward.

Content Creation

The final sector is content creation, and it’s incredibly valuable. Ramit mentioned this as a growing area, one expected to expand because content creation is taking off. People are becoming full-time content creators, earning their livelihood through this work. I don’t know the full essence of that original takeaway, but I recall clearly that this information resonated with me: content creation is going to be part of our growing future.

Data To Support This

While I couldn’t locate Ramit’s original analysis, what struck me was how strongly current labor data supports these four sectors. Here’s what the numbers show—from ChatGPT:

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 45% of all projected job growth through 2034 will come from healthcare and social assistance, which is expected to add over 2.1 million new jobs, more than any other sector. Driven by aging populations, chronic disease, and expanding care systems, it’s the one field that cannot be automated away. The technology sector follows closely. Jobs in software development, data science, and AI-related engineering are projected to grow 15–25% over the next decade — nearly four times faster than the average job. The “professional, scientific, and technical services” category (which includes much of tech) is expected to grow 19% by 2034, making it one of the strongest areas of sustained employment. Education, often overlooked, remains a structural pillar. The Georgetown Center on Education and the Workforce reports that educational services will generate more than 7 million job openings by 2031, primarily due to reskilling demands and teacher turnover. And according to OECD data, over 60% of future workforce roles will require continuous learning or credential upgrades — placing educators, trainers, and mentors in permanent demand. Finally, the content creation economy—once dismissed as niche—has become a legitimate labor force. Axios estimates that U.S. “digital creator” roles have exploded from 200,000 in 2020 to more than 1.5 million in 2024, a 650% increase in just four years. Global platforms like YouTube, Substack, and TikTok now pay out over $20 billion annually to independent creators, rivaling the revenue of entire media conglomerates.

Share

What This Means

What do these sections mean? To me, they represent where value can be provided—these jobs reflect services that people will want. They want to be healthy. They want to be educated. Technology is the tool that will help drive both, and content creation will amplify these efforts as well.

This tells me where people should focus. If this is what the trend shows, how can we be part of it?

This post is very timely, as just yesterday I came across a post by

on what’s happening now in the current workplace. From her note, we read the following:

“There’s something odd going on in the workplace now. Going to work was always motivated mostly by a paycheck, but for many of us it wasn’t the sole reason we showed up. There was something more. A sense of purpose, a sense of identity, something to “invest” ourselves in. A path forward and a sense of satisfaction and reward that made the many long years of education and career-crafting worth it. But that seems to be changing fast now. I spoke to a former assistant who answered phones at my desk years ago. He worked hard and ended up running a business affairs department at Amazon Prime Studios. He managed a team of 15+ people. In August, his entire team was fired in one day — poof. Now he commutes an hour to the office and sits at a desk alone in one corner of the building. Other departments were slashed, too, leaving a single person at a desk with no one else in sight. “It’s so quiet,” my friend told me, “you can literally hear a pin drop.” So why not put all staff in the same part of the building so they can at least have some human interaction? “That’s not the Amazon way,” he told me. We can’t continue like this. Humans aren’t made to live this way. We need a sense of connection, belonging, and purpose. My friend is 41 and doesn’t know how long his job will last. AI training is coming fast. He’s been thinking about what comes next, and he’s out of ideas. We are experiencing a crisis of purpose, and if AI culls millions of people from the work force in the near future, it’s going to get much worse. It’s hard to experience this as a Gen Xer, but I’m lucky I spent most of my career doing something that was at least somewhat fulfilling and feeling like I had a path forward. I can’t imagine what Millennials and Gen Z in the middle and early stages of their careers must be feeling now.”

For my Gen Xers—as we turn our Next Gen series to focus on you all, this note ties perfectly with the plight you all may find yourselves in. The job market is changing—and what’s worse, it’s taking the soul away from your job, if it hasn’t already.

In my article The Comfort Cage of the Modern Slave Plantation, I show how 75% of jobs that we work do not serve humanity, i.e., aren’t needed for humans to thrive—but rather are fueled only by corporate interests.

Think about this for a second: at least seven out of the 10 people you know aren’t spending their time making the world a better place for future generations, but rather giving their time and attention to soulless corporate entities that can get rid of them, and often do, in the blink of an eye.

“At least seven out of the 10 people you know are giving their time and attention to a soulless corporate entities that can get rid of them, and often does, in the blink of an eye.”

This is not how society was ever meant to function.

But what can we do? This solution highlights the value of paying attention to real-world data to identify what is on the horizon and prepare for it.

What I Find Myself Doing

I don’t see myself as a traditional content creator. I simply have ideas about the world, take those ideas, put them on paper, and share them.

But within those ideas, I can educate individuals about certain things or help them get healthier. The act of taking information and putting it out there is what we now call content. And so yes, these are the acts of a content creator—though we typically think of social media influencers on TikTok and Instagram when we hear that phrase.

What I’m seeing is that within this growing labor force of content creation, it can be whatever you choose. This ties into my article on retirement—as people look to escape jobs or start new careers aligned with their purpose, these sectors provide opportunity. If you can help people get healthier, that’s an area. If you can utilize technology, that’s another area. If you can educate, that’s an area. And content creation looks to encompass all of this—it’s really just the economy for creators.

I’m starting to see glimpses of this as I educate myself and put information out there. I don’t do this constantly enough—this is really me journaling my thoughts, but producing them in a way you can enjoy. But what we’re seeing is a natural flow of value: as I provide value to you, you show that by providing value back through comments, exchanges, and engagement.

Rethinking Content Creation

This is a topic I’ll discuss more, but I want to showcase this idea: we need to change our perception of content creation. For those who are older, retired, or Generation X, you might think, “Well, what can I do now?”

The answer is: What do you like to do? What do you like to talk about? What enlivens you? What invigorates you? How does that make you feel? And now, how can you provide that value to others who may share something similar? It could be anything—pottery, gardening, financial wisdom, life experience, whatever moves you.

From another article I read yesterday, titled, The Epidemic of Wasted Talent by

we read the following:

“Each person has different skillsets, different interests, different obsessions. The internet allows you to find the 50,000 people who need exactly what you uniquely can provide. Technology finally lets individuals leverage their unique perspectives at scale.”

This is a revelation I’ve had on how we can change our world, and I’m working through it. More to come on this, and please let me know your thoughts. But this is where the next generation of jobs exists—and the services humanity will need.

The technology piece is largely driven by corporate needs, but the others—health, education, content creation (to share that health and education)—these are what humanity needs. And those who choose the content creation space to spread this knowledge are being met with growth.

As always, thank you for your time and attention. Have a wonderful rest of your day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

If you enjoyed this work and gained value from it, support more work like this by becoming a paid subscriber for $5/month

If you’re already aware but want to take a step toward becoming the best human you can be, you can check out my guide.

11 Insights for Being The Best Human This 50-page guide is the clearest map I’ve created for navigating the madness of modern life. It blends ancient wisdom, spiritual clarity, and grounded daily ritual — helping you remember who you are and why you’re here.

If the world feels off, this guide will confirm why — and help you take back control.

📥 Immediate download · PDF format

If this article resonated with you, the following pieces build on these ideas:

Understanding the Problem:

“Gen Z Is Worse Than You Think—But So Are Boomers, Gen X, and Millennials” - The crisis isn’t generational, it’s universal: all four generations are drowning in a spirit-void society designed by corporations to keep us numb, distracted, and powerless. This article reveals why phones are just symptoms of a deeper disease—a society that profits from your disconnection—and provides the three-step reclamation process (identify what drains you, eliminate it, replace with soul-nourishing practices).

“The Comfortable Cage of Our Modern Slave Plantation” - Discover why 75% of jobs don’t serve humanity but rather fuel corporate profits. This piece reveals the invisible cage we’re all living in and why most of us unknowingly work to uphold the very system that exploits us. The four sectors represent the 25% of work that actually matters—plus the emerging path of content creation that could free us from the plantation entirely.

“Profits Over People” - See why corporations are legally designed to prioritize profit over humanity, and how the workplace has become a dehumanizing machine. Understanding this helps explain why the four sectors—especially health, education, and content creation—represent a return to human-centered work rather than profit-maximizing exploitation.

Why the Old System Won’t Save You:

“The Gift and Curse of Retirement” - The retirement system that worked for early Boomers is dead. No pension is coming. No politician will save us. This article explores why we must save ourselves through financial literacy and strategic choices—which makes understanding the four growth sectors critical for building a sustainable exit plan from corporate servitude before it kills you.

Building Your Foundation:

“How to Find Your Life’s Purpose in Three Simple Steps” - Before you can choose which of the four sectors to pursue, you need to know your core purpose. This article teaches you how to identify your life’s purpose in two words (verb + noun) and ensures it’s both intrinsically rewarding AND financially sustaining—the exact criteria needed to thrive in health, education, technology, or content creation on your own terms.

“How to Not Quiet Quit and Live Your Best Life” - Success in any of the four sectors requires three things: an interesting life, money, and intrinsically rewarding challenges. This article breaks down the three generational weaknesses stopping us (lack of purpose, failure to defeat resistance, 8-second attention spans) and provides the daily framework for overcoming them—because knowing where opportunity exists means nothing if you can’t sustain focus long enough to seize it.

Understanding What’s Stealing Your Potential:

“The Perfect Tool to Control You and Make Them Money” - Neural network technology (phones, social media, constant notifications) is literally destroying your cognitive abilities and turning you into Rockefeller’s dream: “a nation of doers, not thinkers.” This article reveals why the top three income-producing companies profit by fragmenting your attention—and why reclaiming your focus is essential for success in any of the four sectors, especially content creation where deep thinking is your competitive advantage.

“It’s Time to Take Life Seriously” - Your life equals time plus attention—and social media is literally stealing years of your existence while enriching corporations. This article reveals why you can’t “take a leap of faith” into any of the four sectors; you need realistic planning that breaks your 20-year vision into years, months, weeks, and days. Learn how to track your attention like the finite currency it is, why the system intensifies resistance as you get closer to freedom, and how to map concrete steps from your current position to work that serves humanity.

Share

If you’re already aware but want to take a step toward becoming the best human you can be, you can check out my guide.

11 Insights for Being The Best Human This 50-page guide is the clearest map I’ve created for navigating the madness of modern life. It blends ancient wisdom, spiritual clarity, and grounded daily ritual — helping you remember who you are and why you’re here.

If the world feels off, this guide will confirm why — and help you take back control.

📥 Immediate download · PDF format

Support Unorthodoxy!

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

Give a gift subscription

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee

Notes and References