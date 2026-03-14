Weather manipulation happens more frequently than you know.

The goal of this piece is to help readers recognize both the potential and the prevalence of weather manipulation. By the end of this article, the individual should be able to recognize the signs of weather manipulation in their daily lives — indicating the frequency with which this occurs.

The reason for this argument is that, I would imagine, a large number of Americans go through their daily lives without observing the weather or the changes that occur throughout the day.

Most Americans rely on their weather app for the weather — showing the disconnect from Nature we have — when previously humanity could tell the weather just by the change in the air. However, the strongest point of contention in this piece is the sheer ignorance most Americans show towards the possibility of such events, i.e., weather manipulation, occurring. I explained this in my piece on Adult Naivete.

The Average American knows such technologies exist. They know the possibility occurs. However, the disconnect is that they “think” it’s ‘ever-so often,’ not a weekly, or at times, daily occurrence.

From not being able to identify the change in daily patterns; e.g., 1) most American’s work indoors so they are not connected to the outside world, to not being able to identify subtle changes in the seasons, air pressure, etc., 2) most American’s use their apps for the weather, most people would not be able to identify a change if it hit them in the face, literally — in the form of sicknesses, change in mood, etc.

But the worst part of it all, and this is the ultimate damage, is the dismissal of the possibility of such things happening frequently, especially when most Americans don’t have the informational background to discern what is occurring.

In This Article, You’ll Learn:

Why most Americans are psychologically unprepared to recognize weather manipulation — even when the signs are right in front of them

The statistical correlation between government shutdowns and hurricane-free landfall seasons, and what it suggests about government-funded weather research

How the deliberate suppression of alternative information during COVID created a mental firewall that prevents millions from engaging with “fringe” ideas like chemtrails

Why sudden, dramatic temperature swings and unexplained seasonal sicknesses may not be coincidental — and how weather can be engineered to affect human health

How to begin observing weather patterns in your daily life so you can start making a more accurate read of your reality

The Recent Case Study

I’ve written on this topic a plethora of times, but in my latest article on it, Spraying of the Skies, I discuss how, coincidentally, I found that the only two times there was no landfall by hurricanes were the only two times the government was shut down. The statistical correlation here is strongly significant in that, over the last 20 years, 18 of those years the government was operating normally; but the two times it was not, were the two times no hurricanes made landfall.

The reason for this is that I argue that government-funded research might actually be influencing — intentionally or not — weather patterns that can affect, effect, direct, or generate favorable conditions that draw hurricanes towards certain directions or outcomes.

Two government shutdowns = Two landfall-free hurricane seasons.

The reason for that article is that I began to see more and more people on social media complaining about getting sick. This was also the “beginning of flu season” — another fallacy, “flu,” that I’ve discussed here.

However, due to the two points mentioned above: 1) American’s don’t observe weather patterns daily, and 2) American’s don’t understand the technological patterns of such mechanism; e.g., government shutdown, research, and patterns, whenever you explain a “fringe” theory like “Chemtrails,” the mind automatically shuts this down as “conspiracy theory,” “fake news,” “I will no longer dive into this conversation!”

“ I will no longer dive into this conversation! ”

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The Mental Blockade

I talked about this mental blocking phenomenon in a podcast here, discussing how, during the pandemic, there was a nationwide, organized effort to close off the minds of millions to alternative information; therefore, the only information that registers is mainstream, fact-checked information.

This is no fault of the American individual, so it’s understandable why most react this way. A study discussed during COVID times found that 70% of the population is subject to “propaganda/mind-control influences,” while 30% are not. These numbers reflected in how 70% of Americans took the COVID-19 shot and 30% did not.

Mind Control is real. It does affect a lot of the population in some way, form, or fashion, which can lead to real-world consequences and implications.

Closing Thoughts

So, this information won’t resonate with everyone.

However, for those who are looking forward to learning more about the oddities of weather change, how changes in weather can range as vast as 40 degree changes within days (60 degrees today, 20 degrees tomorrow), those willing to look up and notice that the weather seems to change after certain aircrafts seem to fly, this work, the referenced work, and recommended work is for you — to make the argument that weather manipulation happens more often than you know.

You’re not just getting sick because of the weather. The weather can get you sick. This can be influenced. When you know this information, you’re able to make a more accurate view of reality, your day, and something as simple as the weather.

Recommended Articles

Takeaways:

The technology for weather manipulation is not disputed — what’s disputed is the frequency. The argument here is that it’s far more common than the average American assumes.

Two government shutdowns coincided with the only two hurricane-free landfall seasons in two decades. That’s not nothing.

Most Americans have been conditioned — through indoor work culture, weather apps, and coordinated narrative control — to dismiss pattern recognition as paranoia.

The 70/30 split that emerged during COVID (those who took the shot vs. those who didn’t) mirrors the broader population susceptibility to propaganda. This isn’t an insult — it’s a documented phenomenon.

Next Steps:

Look up. Literally. Make it a daily habit to observe the sky — cloud formations, aircraft trails, and how the atmosphere changes before and after. Your eyes are data. Examine the weather app as your only source. Use it as a reference, not a replacement for direct observation. Notice when the forecast doesn’t match what you’re experiencing. Read Spraying of the Skies. The correlation between government shutdowns and landfall-free hurricane seasons is laid out in full. Start there. Track seasonal sickness patterns in your household. When people around you get sick, note the weather conditions in the days prior — temperature swings, unusual cloud cover, barometric pressure shifts. Revisit the Adult Naivete piece. The psychological framework for why this information gets dismissed is just as important as the information itself.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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