Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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DJL's avatar
DJL
1h

I wish more people would wake up to this. I try to drop info into conversations regularly. Some people get it and others look at me with a blank stare. They don’t want to face facts. You can’t save everyone, I guess.

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Tammi's avatar
Tammi
24m

I find the best way to encourage a sleeper to wake up is to get them to look at the sky. Interestingly, most people don’t look up! I think this is some kind of programming or something because I can see the shock on their faces when they actually look into the sky and see 4 planes going in different directions leaving hashtag lines in the sky. The sad part is when they shrug and dismiss what their own eyes have seen. I even had a loved one say “I am going to worry about things I can change instead…”!!!??? Woman! We all share the same sky and breathe the same air! The brainwashing is SO effective. On the flip side- I find that chemtrails is a great way to find fellow truthers who are awake to the invisible war being waged on us. I have been pleased to notice a shift over the course of this last calendar here finding more people awake to the truth than willfully asleep. Perhaps we are nearing the 100th monkey phenomenon and this madness can end. Man do I hope so!

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