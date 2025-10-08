Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
4h

No matter where you fall on the scale, and no matter the age, without good health it means very little. Many have retired only to spend about as much time in the doctor office as being retired. As far as working and retirement goes, there is no one-size-fits-all. Life is a gift, the curse is failing health.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Berezoski Joe's avatar
Berezoski Joe
5h

Good morning Franklin and thank you so much for putting my name in the column. Yes, after coaching and teaching for almost 4 decades it was like I never worked because it was such a pleasure. It was definitely a vocation not a profession. And that is why I do my Substack now called fire the coach, because I give grants to future FFA teachers, band directors, and coaches. The reason why is they are so influential in these endeavors to the maturation and character building of young men. And right now men in our society are not leaders, they are just followers. So Jehovah has put this on my shoulder and I am his servant and I will do whatever he ask of me. When Elohim speaks to me, I stand at attention. Each morning, Ruoch speaks to me, and let me know what the plan is. I follow as I’m sure you do also. We live in a fallen world and only a few of a strong warriors or around to battle for good.

I have to apologize to you because I’ve been so busy following my path and writing is I’ve got behind on your writing. But I’ve got everything bookmarked and after this weekend where I’m traveling to Houston to do a big essay on the integration of a town where Football brought both cultures together, Crosby and Barrett Station, Texas , after I finish that piece I will catch up on both you and also on Kaisen as I enjoy his videos, because they contain so much truth. Maybe one day all three of us can have coffee together.

God bless you, brother keep fighting for the good. I’m going to see a couple of my Nigerian friends when I travel to Houston, and of course, their last name is Adebayo!

Coach Bear at the Urbanfarmboy

Substack name “fire the coach we deserve better”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Franklin O'Kanu
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture