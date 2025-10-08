In Part One of my retirement series, “What Does Retirement Look Like?”, I explored an idea that almost seems like a dream—the concept of never wanting to retire.

I shared my belief that we should continue working because we love what we do, rather than looking to retire from work entirely.

The response was immediate and passionate.

Many of you pushed back, sharing your own experiences: “Listen, I’m retired and I love it. It’s the best thing that’s happened to me.”

Passion is wonderful, but so is security. For many of us, retirement is the reward for years of hard work, missed holidays, and showing up even when the job wasn’t inspiring.

Many others echoed this sentiment—retirement is good, and those who’ve earned it are enjoying it.

This feedback led to Article Two: “What Went Wrong With Retirement.” We broke down the Baby Boomer generation and examined how the system worked differently depending on when one entered it.

Early boomers who worked the system right—who secured pensions and made strategic choices—are living comfortably in retirement. Some late boomers, however, are seeing a different reality unfold.

Yet across the board, one theme emerged clearly: many individuals made conscious choices, worked hard, saved diligently, and are now enjoying the fruits of their labor.

I’m an early boomer and retirement is the greatest thing that’s happened.

What I took from those comments was that those who planned strategically and had access to the old system are reaping the benefits.

Two Sides, One Truth, And Generation X

This has created a fascinating conversation within the Unorthodoxy community.

One side says , “Retirement worked for us, and we earned it.”

The other side says: “I never want to stop working—I just want to keep doing what I love,” which is where I fell into in my first article.

Here’s what I’ve come to understand: Both are true.

Those of you who are enjoying retirement—early boomers and others who navigated the system successfully—you worked hard for this. You took advantage of a viable system and made individual choices that positioned you well. You absolutely should enjoy that. You earned it.

But—and I think we can all agree on this—that system no longer exists. It will never work the same way again.

We can still make strategic choices, but it’s harder now. Much harder.

One of the most insightful comments came from someone who said: “It’s hard to plan ahead when you’re constantly surviving.” This revelation is a fact.

When you’re in survival mode, long-term planning becomes a luxury you can’t afford. You may try to plan, you may try to make smart decisions, but everything is just about making it through.

This is a very tough system. I want to acknowledge those who earned their retirement under the old model. You didn’t just work hard, you worked within a system that still rewarded loyalty and long-term thinking. But we must also acknowledge that system is no longer here as it was.

This is something we can learn from and plan for, especially for those of us still in the workforce.

Generation X, you’re the next generation that will have to navigate this new reality. What does that look like for you? I’m looking to dive into this more in a lot more depth, but this generation is the generation that can turn the tide for the rest of us following.

We Must Save Ourselves

Do a new career at 70, another at 90, if you feel like it.

The biggest lesson from this series, the truth, as many of you mentioned in the comments, is this: there is no more guaranteed money (aka pensions). Everything carries risk now. Even with investments, there’s risk. What we can do is offset those risks through strategic choices—such as diversified investments and financial literacy. Some even mentioned Bitcoin.

But the lesson to be taken here is clear: to set ourselves up for later in life, when we cannot or choose not to work as physically demanding, we need to save for ourselves.

There was a comment about Trump saving us. As much as we might want to believe in political saviors, we know that is not the case—and won’t be the case.

No government, no politician will save us. In fact, I’d argue this is part of a systemic attack on humanity. They don’t want to save us.

We are the ones who must save ourselves.

Financial Literacy as Spiritual Practice

The second major theme from this series is this: financial literacy is critical.

Money represents our time and attention. As individuals who are awake to how the world operates, we should have the best financial literacy of all. This should be a spiritual practice—staying away from mindless consumption, becoming financially free, because that freedom represents reclaiming our time and attention.

This is why I’ve written about topics like how to lower your taxes and why we should focus on “quality” in our lifestyle rather than quantify it. Money is something we should have in abundance because we should have abundant time and attention. But we need to understand the modern monetary systems and how we can work with and against them. This topic is an area I will be writing on in the future.

When you understand financial literacy, you begin to understand the true value of money. And this is when you start asking: How can I live doing what I love?

This is what I explored in my article “How Not to Quit Your Job.” The idea is that we can generate more of our time and attention doing what we love. We can build a new society around this principle.

The old systems we’ve discussed are failing, but we can create a new one where we’re genuinely rewarded for doing what we love to do.

What This Series Taught Me

Before I close, let me share how this series has impacted me personally.

Interestingly enough, yesterday I saw a post on social media—a chart from a Boeing study that showed individuals who retired earlier lived significantly longer than those who waited.

What’s striking is that Boeing is known for demanding, difficult work. I tried to find more information on that study and realized that it doesn’t exist and Boeing denies it took place—but it does present a fascinating point to discuss.

The sooner you can exit that kind of challenging job, the longer you live.

This matters because I think many of us, as reflected in the comments, are living hard lives right now. I work for a corporation. I love what I do, but it’s hard, it’s challenging—that’s just the way of the corporate world right now.

But this is the world corporations have built. However, time should be on our side. If we want to live as long as possible, we need to exit this rat race sooner rather than later.

This is especially relevant for Generation X—you’re at this critical stage now. Based on the study, the sooner you can exit, the better. And for me, as a millennial, this gives me hope. It tells me I have approximately a decade to really set myself up so I can exit this stage.

Prior to this series, I had the idea of exiting the rat race at 50. I still do. But here’s what’s changed:

Before this series , I thought that at 65, my life was essentially over because of retirement. So, I needed to retire completely by 50—stop working entirely.

After this series, I see 50 differently. I see it as almost a new golden era—a point where I’ve learned about the world and can do what I need to do for myself and my family, on my own terms.

Chris Buchanan — your comments really opened this perspective for me, so thank you.

It goes back to Kim’s comment about passion versus security. And I’ll be honest—prior to this series, when I thought about retirement, there was pressure and stress. I felt my life was smaller, that 65 was “the end,” so I wanted to cram more life in before that point.

But as Matt argued, you can start a new career whenever you want. And what I realized from reading your comments is this: we need to play this right. We need to understand this system—and work within it, just as the early boomers did.

We’re probably going to live until our 90s. I just saw my grandmother, who is 95 years old. Realistically, if we do this life thing right, we will live very long lives. But we must do this right. We must be aware of the traps, and we must set ourselves up daily for success.

Retiring From the Matrix

We should look forward to retiring, but not in the traditional sense, as that part of the American Dream is fading. What retirement really means is that we are unplugging from the matrix.

That’s what we should all do—retire from this matrix and create the life we actually want. Not just read about it, not just dream about it, but put it into action.

And that’s going to be work. Whether it’s baking bread and providing for our family or building a business we love—we’re always going to be working. The question is: Is this the life we designed, or the one we defaulted into?

If we make smart decisions earlier in our life, we create options for later. But as long as we’re living life as we should, work is going to be involved.

The goal isn’t to stop working—it’s to work on our own terms.

Takeaways

The retirement that worked for boomers isn’t coming back—and waiting for it is a trap. Those who won under the old system earned it through hard work, but also benefited from infrastructure (pensions, affordable housing, stable jobs) that no longer exists. Acknowledging this isn’t about blame—it’s about seeing reality clearly.

“Retirement” should mean unplugging from the matrix, not stopping work entirely. The goal isn’t to accumulate enough to do nothing—it’s to exit exploitative systems early enough to reclaim your time and work on your own terms while you still have energy and health.

Financial literacy is how you buy back your life. Money represents your time and attention. Understanding this deeply—not just intellectually—transforms how you earn, save, spend, and ultimately, how you escape the rat race before it kills you.

Survival mode makes planning impossible—and that’s by design. If you’re constantly surviving, you can’t plan strategically. The system benefits from keeping you there. Breaking out requires both practical financial moves and a fundamental shift in how you see your relationship to work and money.

Next Steps

Envision your “exit lifestyle” and work backward from feelings, not just numbers. Determine what age feels right for exiting high-stress corporate work—but focus first on how you want to live after that exit. What does your day look like? What are you doing? How do you feel? Then identify what systems, skills, or income streams could support that lifestyle. Let the lifestyle vision guide the practical steps, not the other way around. The numbers will follow the clarity of vision.

Audit where your time and attention are going—and what you’re getting back. For the next two weeks, track not just your income, but the actual exchange rate: hours worked vs. discretionary time gained, stress absorbed vs. fulfillment received. Identify which activities are building toward your exit and which are just feeding the matrix.

Start one micro-system now that could scale later. Whether it’s a Substack, a side business, a skill you can monetize on your terms, or strategic investments—plant something today that doesn’t require trading hours for dollars. It doesn’t have to replace your income yet. It just has to exist and grow while you’re still in the system, so when you’re ready to exit, you have somewhere to land.

Closing Thoughts

That’s it for this retirement series. It’s been incredible learning from all of you.

Unorthodoxy is truly a community. As we learn about the world, as we uncover hidden history, as we see how we’ve all been impacted—from Baby Boomers all the way to Gen Z—we can learn lessons from each other. We can learn history so that future generations, future humans, can make better decisions than we did.

As always, thank you for your time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe

