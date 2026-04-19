In this podcast you will learn:

Why “gravity” is more than a physical law—and how it operates within your psyche

How demoralizing thoughts function as a downward force on your spirit

The difference between true analysis and disguised mental self-sabotage

The two primary states of mind—neurosis and nirvana—and how they shape your reality

Why mastering your inner world is the foundation for mastering your external one

The Gravity of Demoralization — Transcript

In one of my earlier works on metaphysical concepts used in the physical world, I talk about how many of our modern laws of science and physics were written by early medieval scientists—individuals who, in actuality, also practiced things like alchemy.

Isaac Newton is the best example of this.