Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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Unorthodox Perspectives
The Gravity of Demoralization
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The Gravity of Demoralization

When Thought Becomes Weight: Understanding the Downward Pull of the Psyche
Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
Apr 19, 2026
∙ Paid
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Photo by Hassaan Here on Unsplash

In this podcast you will learn:

  • Why “gravity” is more than a physical law—and how it operates within your psyche

  • How demoralizing thoughts function as a downward force on your spirit

  • The difference between true analysis and disguised mental self-sabotage

  • The two primary states of mind—neurosis and nirvana—and how they shape your reality

  • Why mastering your inner world is the foundation for mastering your external one

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The Gravity of Demoralization — Transcript

In one of my earlier works on metaphysical concepts used in the physical world, I talk about how many of our modern laws of science and physics were written by early medieval scientists—individuals who, in actuality, also practiced things like alchemy.

Isaac Newton is the best example of this.

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