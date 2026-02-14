Note: This article is adapted from my Unorthodox Perspectives podcast episode. If you prefer to listen, you can find the full 25-minute audio version here.

The Real Pandemic

One of the greatest tragedies that has occurred to the human race in the last five years was the loss of relationships. The loss of friendships, the loss of family, etc.

The destruction of human relationships has been one of the greatest travesties to occur to the species in modern times. The systematic severing of human bonds — might be one the most devastating assaults on the population.

Families no longer talk. Grandparents don’t see their grandchildren. Children don’t let grandparents see their children. Friendships that lasted decades have deteriorated and been destroyed.

This destruction started in 2020 and accelerated through 2022.

This destruction started with the pandemic. The lock downs, the loneliness, the bombardment of propaganda to isolated individuals. This gave rise to different views, perspectives; and for some, so people don’t recall those years — and think back to 2019 as the last normal year of existence.

This menticide of the population spread into areas beyond health. The division that rose in how people viewed pandemic choices affected how they also viewed politics, education, voting, etc.

This is what occurred in the last five years. A pandemic of fear, anxiety, and separation was unleashed. And that pandemic — the mind virus that infected relationships — is still raging.

It’s time that we begin to heal those relationships, strengthen those bonds, and heal our land.

In This Article, You’ll Learn:

The greatest tragedy of the last five years — and why the destruction of relationships was not collateral damage but the intended outcome

The age-old tactic — why “divide and conquer” is the ruling class’s most reliable tool, and why recognizing it is the first step to reversing it

My personal reconnection with “Jay” — how rebuilding a college friendship is teaching me principles for healing all relationships

The party revelation — when friends admitted “You’d be proud — I’m now an anti-vaxxer” after witnessing their own children’s reactions

The normalized loneliness epidemic — how the pandemic made isolation acceptable, and why humanity was never meant to live this way

Why argument is intimacy — and how principles for healthy disagreement can rebuild what fear destroyed

Healing for what’s coming — why unity isn’t just about the past, but preparation for the horizon ahead

The Four Paths of Divergence

During the pandemic, and during the past five years, people have changed. People have grown, people have learned, and some may have stayed the same.

Depending on where you were when this divergence occurred, you may have fallen into one of several different paths.

Path One: In the last five years, your life has remained essentially unchanged. You’re in the exact same place you were before.

Path Two: You’ve been changed for the better.

Path Three: You’ve steadily progressed recently within the past five years.

Path Four: You’ve steadily declined in the past five years.

These paths apply to everyone within society. And these divergences have affected friendships and families in ways we’re only beginning to understand.

Families and relationships either stayed the same, progressed, or gotten worse and declined during the last five years. Some may have grown while others have gotten worse. Going back to 2019, we have a window to see how our relationship life was back then, to now, and assess whether overall we are where we want to be. Are we better as a whole? Is our community stronger, or weaker?

Unfortunately, due to the propaganda and the mental assault that was unleashed on the population, this destruction of relationships is often justified as the right thing to do with prime examples coming from around holidays where liberal and democratic talk show hosts have talked about “protecting your peace.” Stay away from those family members during the holidays. Cut off the people who disagree with you.

The menticide of separation continues.

—

Now, five years is a lot of time and enough time to take a step back. It’s a lot of time and a lot of change, but it’s not so long that we don’t recall what happened. Now we can take a step back and reassess:

How are things? How were the last five years? Were we good? Are there things that we want to change?

Or perhaps are there things that we want to heal?

Can we heal ourselves? Can we heal our relationships? Can we heal our friendships?

I, too, have been affected by this separation, but in a different way.

For me, life has been relatively the same. However, prior to the five years, people — myself included — start getting into relationships. As a millennial going through my 30s, approaching 40s, this is when families take hold. Children come into the mixture. Relationships, marriage, movement. Life happens.

And so people start to grow apart. They stay in contact as possible, but they grow away.

And then on top of this natural divergence, a pandemic occurs.

Fortunately for me, one of my friends from years back has reached out to reconnect our relationship. It’s been years since we’ve spoke, but after reconnecting, we’re speaking often, frequently, discussing the things we used to discuss back then, but now, from a different perspective in life.

In today’s article, I’ll share lessons from my personal experience of reconnecting and how we’re building on things. The goal here is that this exercise can also help to build our communities, because there is warfare here.

As a community, as a species, if we look throughout history, we see that there are always two classes: The rulers versus the ruled.

The one tactic the ruling class always utilizes to maintain its power is divide and conquer.

It’s worked for ages, so if it’s not broken, don’t fix it. Tweak it, but don’t fix it.

And so that age-old course has been used again, but now it’s time for us to reverse course. It’s time for us to embody the attributes of a species that is higher learning. A species that has more information. A species that has evolved through time, that has grown physically but also spiritually as well.

It’s time for us to embody the fruits of the spirit. It’s time for us to walk in Nirvana. It’s time for us to ask and answer: What would Jesus do?

It’s time for us to heal the division that has occurred in our land. Humanity has always survived because of its community. And it’s time that we bring community back.

We, my friends, are being ruled over. However, we can fight back; but when we fight back as a community, our attack is more powerful, stronger, and more potent.

This is what they look to destroy.

Reconnecting with College Roommate

I’m going to tell you about my good friend known as “Jay.”

Jay and I went to college together. He’s older than me by a couple of years and we ended up meeting in school through mutual friends and became roommates. Jay was the very first individual who introduced me to the practice of marijuana and meditation and elevating your thoughts, and I’m forever grateful for that.

Jay’s a terrific individual. Very sharp. The man once took a homeless man to church consistently to get him to a better place in life. Jay’s a really great guy.

We grew up together, but after school we moved to different places. We stayed connected for the first couple of years after college. But as relationships go, people naturally start to grow apart. It was a great relationship — it still is a great relationship — but during this time, it grew apart.

And then the pandemic occurs. Life fast-forwards for the past five years.

Now, Jay is in this place where he’s reaching out to individuals he hasn’t talked to in a while, me included. And all the credit to him, because he has been the one saying: “Hey, listen, let’s connect. Let’s build this relationship. You know, we used to talk all the time. Let’s just get back into that.”

And I totally agree. I’d respond that, “Listen, life is crazy. It’s busy. It’s not where we were when we were in college. But no, you’re absolutely right — we should absolutely look to do this.”

And so we’ve made it a priority to religiously have conversations.

That is my experience with friendships being torn. Not as serious as others, I know. But from this experience, we can learn how to get reconnected.

Author’s Note: Now, I very much do remember being in friend groups and being the lonely one saying things like, COVID may be 5G, the released the Wuhan Virus, etc., as all conspiracy newbies were back in 2020. And I clearly got ridiculed among the group, and among those times. Again, five years is a lot of time, and let’s just say that those groups, with time, have come to experience contrarian thinking. Will we ever get a thank you? Perhaps, but again, this goes back to healing relationships. Soon, as time passes, others are starting to see the error in their ways.

Opposite Yet Alike

One of the things that’s healthy about this relationship with Jay is that we are so opposite, but we are so alike. We’re so like-minded but act so differently.

I mentioned the book The Thinker’s Way in previous work, and Jay came across that book as well. We resonate with this book. He has yet to read it, but seeing that I value it so much, it’s put it on his radar.

Jay is a very intellectual individual. I am very fiery. He’s a lot more stoic. But together? The ideas explore. They explode. There’s so much that comes from that wonderful relationship, that dynamic balance.

The good news and saving grace here is that we are both intellectuals. What makes it challenging at times is that we have different aspects to things, with me fiery and he’s very earthy. But that underlying intellect is what brings us together.

Now, as we’ve been catching up on the world and catching up on how things have occurred in the last five years, one of the topics that comes up is the pandemic.

And vaccination.

The Vaccination Conversation

Recently, I had a conversation with Jay where I said: “Hey, listen. I see the world completely different from when you knew me five years ago. This is a fundamental new view that I have for the world.”

And he’s like, “Okay, sure. Explain.”

So recently we’ve had conversations about vaccinations. We both have children, and we’ve both done things very differently with our children. One vaccinated, one not.

Fortunately, all the children here are safe and healthy. But what’s interesting is that we have taken very hard stances — especially me — just because this is the world that I’ve been exposed to.

And so this is our conversation. As I presented my findings to him, even giving him my article on autism and vaccination, he is challenging me back.

Which is great.

Because number one, it gives me the ability to apply and stand my ground on what I have learned. I can provide a rationale. This is why I stress that arguments need to be logical and sound — not just valid. So, what I can do is point out how a lot of studies are valid, but they’re not sound.

Over the course of time, Jay and I are continuing this relationship where we’re talking about vaccination, and I made this comment to him:

“Once you see through vaccination, you can see how this entire world has been built.”

Now, Jay bought my book last year to support, but hasn’t necessarily had the time to read it yet. And I’ve explained to him that, listen — where we were in college was one side of a reality, a totally naive perspective. But now, in the real world, the truth that I’m living is the truth that I can stand by its consequences.

And I told Jay this: If I can get you to see the world from this angle — how truly they’re lost to ignorance — man, we would be on fire.

Now, Jay is still taking his time. He’s still learning. He’s still going back and forth. We are still doing this till today, so I can’t say it’s a success, like I made Jay into a believer.

But what’s really important is that this relationship — which has been a strong, pivotal relationship in my life — has now been reconnected.

And because of this relationship, I have actually made it a priority for this year to re-establish a lot of my older relationships.

I’m starting to see that once we remove all of this superficial BS, these relationships are worth cherishing. These relationships are worth building. Especially now that families are involved. This is why we need communities, because they provide additional support to families. This is why we need relationships; it strengthens bonds.

I’m confident that Jay will see things. Because others have seen things when they just look at it, you see this. But, even if he doesn’t, that relationship is back — and this is an important win.

The Party Revelation

I talked about relationships being a priority, and earlier this year, we hosted a party: a children’s party for friends — a family kickback to start the year.

Friends came with their kids. And what was so interesting was that these are friends who we’ve stayed in contact with. However, again, individuals went on different paths due to the pandemic.

Now, what was fascinating was that during the pandemic, individuals knew me and my wife for being unvaccinated and for not masking. The comment was actually made five years ago: “How do you guys feel to be God’s chosen people?” — because apparently, we just didn’t care what the media said, and we were just going to do whatever we wanted.

That line has become an inside joke at our house since then.

And so now what’s occurring is at this party with the children involved, individuals came up to me saying, “Hey, listen. FYI — you’d be proud. I’m now an anti-vaxxer.”

My first thought was: Wow, that’s great. But I never told you about being an anti-vaxxer. I introduced the idea of it because I was one who was not vaccinated, and I said that there was harm. But we didn’t have a deep dive into it.

So what occurred?

Unfortunately, these parents took their children to the doctors as part of the routine checkup. As we’ve talked about in my article on The Henry Ford Study, most children’s routine checkups are vaccine appointments. It’s always about the vaccine and not the checkup. And when they took the children to the doctors, they noticed that — specifically after the shots — their children all of a sudden developed allergies.

Fortunately, it’s allergies and nothing too severe. But these parents saw their kids — with no allergies — get an injection, and then the allergies occurred.

Modern medicine says that’s just coincidental.

But from a parent’s perspective? “I never had to worry about this before. I never had to worry about a peanut allergy.”

And the key thing here is that it’s multiple parents. Not just one.

And so this was a conversation piece because now individuals are seeing my perspective. It was mentioned how individuals are now falling — people like RFK Jr. more. They’re now more aware. And now they’re actually saying no to some vaccines. If any, they space them out.

These are positive movements for those who support true health, true freedom, true liberation. And these are steps that should be celebrated.

Baby Steps Toward Truth

Now, what’s interesting is these are baby steps.

For those of us who went on this path of divergence from the pandemic, we spent the past five years studying this. We know this. We know the harms.

But these individuals are just now learning about the harms. They’re experiencing it. And they’re stopping.

And so now these relationships are stronger. Now we’re hanging out more. We’re planning events. We’re building a community.

It’s not just in health. Health is one topic, because health was the topic that separated the entire country. But under the guise of health? Politics as well.

And one of the things that people may find harder to get to — but I think will eventually come up — is the fact that both sides, Democrat and Republican, are wrong.

Both sides do not care about the general population. Both sides manipulate the general population.

All that matters is you and your family.

This is key and important to note.

Ideally, we can have conversations about the existence of viruses. Ideally, we can have conversations about the existence of a geocentric earth. We can have discussions about the fallacies throughout history that have been told.

But let’s just start with the basics.

And one quick basics is: vaccinations are dangerous.

And number two: our idea of politics as we know it is a fallacy. Both sides — Republican and Democrats — only answer to their funders. Time will show how both sides are wrong, both sides don’t care, and both sides manipulate.

This is the reality of politics. And I have written a plethora about that.

But again, it takes baby steps.

The cognitive dissonance is strong. But it can be broken.

Family Is All That Matters

Throughout all of this, what matters more than anything is family.

Because family is all that matters.

Yes, families are tough. And yes, opinions may differ. But as long as there is genuine love there — genuine love to give the shirt off their back, to help out — superficial distractions like health choices or party affiliation or opinions should not get in the way.

Superficial distractions should not get in the way of genuine love.

We have been manipulated into believing that disagreement justifies separation. That different conclusions about a virus or an election or a treatment protocol are grounds for cutting off the people who would do anything for us.

That is the manipulation. That is the divide and conquer. Most fell for it, but we can reverse course.

The Normalization of Loneliness

To close here, one of the effects from the pandemic is that the pandemic normalized loneliness.

The pandemic made it okay for you to be by yourself in complete isolation and have all your necessities met. We now think that this is normal.

But we’re starting to see how, even though society considers it normal, it’s resulting in outcomes that we don’t desire.

Multiple videos show multiple individuals having crises — midlife crises as young as their 20s — because things aren’t panning out. Jobs aren’t working. Relationships aren’t working. People are confused about their sexual identities.

So now relationships and jobs and just psyches aren’t working. They’re failing. Credit cards are through the roof. Debt is failing. Marriages are failing.

Technology has infused itself so much in society that people are alone when they are together.

Humanity was never meant to be like this.

And so trying to make humanity work with such a technological lifestyle that the pandemic built will not resolve. It will result in inefficacy. Ineffectiveness.

Humanity was meant to have community. Humanity was meant to work together. Humanity is revitalized when we engage with one another.

This is where we need to get to.

Building What Was Broken

This topic is one I will be writing a lot more about as it goes into telling your narrative for 2026. Community, relationships, family — these are bonds that have tied humanity for aeons. You can’t simply break these.

We have to mend the lineages between grandparents and grandchildren. We can bring back traditions. Family traditions. Strong friendships that are closest to family.

We have to exhibit grace — especially if we can understand where they’re coming from. Leave the superficial behind. Leave the disagreements behind.

Argue — because argue is an intimate form of relationship building — but have set principles on how we’ll argue.

This is just the first of my works on this topic. More to come.

It’s time for us to heal our land.

Because only as we heal our land can we survive — but also thrive — in the oncoming onslaught that looks to be on the horizon.

I don’t know what’s coming, but with decreasing finances and deteriorating health outcomes, the mainstream future does not look pretty. Something is on the horizon, and we will need each other to face it.

The tools are in place. We just need to come together and unite.

Unity is what’s needed. Elimination of the fallacies. And we’ll get there.

It’s a beautiful world. It’s an unorthodox world. It’s a watery heaven on earth.

And as long as we can remove the fallacies that make us see difference — that make us divide ourselves — we can bring back the harmony here on earth.

Takeaways

The destruction of relationships was the pandemic’s greatest tragedy — not collateral damage, but the intended outcome of divide and conquer tactics as old as civilization. Divide and conquer only works when we don’t recognize it. Once you see the tactic, you can reverse it. People diverged onto four paths since 2020 — unchanged, improved, progressing, or declining. Understanding where you and your loved ones fall helps you know what healing requires. Rebuilding relationships requires engaging across difference — not avoiding it. The strongest bonds come from people who challenge each other intellectually while maintaining genuine love. Experience teaches faster than argument. Parents watching their healthy children develop problems after injections need no convincing — that’s its own education. Family transcends politics. If someone would give you the shirt off their back, their opinion about a virus or an election should not separate you from them. The pandemic normalized loneliness — and the damage is everywhere. Humanity thrives through engagement, not isolation. Argument is intimacy. Don’t avoid disagreement — establish principles for how you’ll disagree. Healthy conflict builds stronger relationships than false peace. Both political parties serve the same interests — their funders. All that truly matters is you and your family. Healing isn’t just about the past — it’s preparation for the future. Something is on the horizon, and we will need each other to face it.

Next Steps

Identify one relationship to rebuild this month. Someone you grew apart from — not because of genuine harm, but because of pandemic-era disagreements or drift. Reach out. Be the Jay in someone’s life. Examine which path you’ve been on. Unchanged? Improved? Progressing? Declining? Honest assessment is the first step to intentional direction. Establish principles for disagreement. Before your next difficult conversation with a loved one, agree on how you’ll argue — not whether you’ll argue. Audit your loneliness. Has isolation become normal? Are you alone when you’re with people? Technology has a cost. Name it. Prioritize presence over screens — especially with family. Rebuild the traditions that were interrupted.

As always, thank you for your time and attention.

Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

If you enjoyed this work and gained value from it, support more work like this by becoming a paid subscriber for $5/month

If you’re already aware but want to take a step toward becoming the best human you can be, you can check out my guide.

11 Insights for Being The Best Human This 50-page guide is the clearest map I’ve created for navigating the madness of modern life. It blends ancient wisdom, spiritual clarity, and grounded daily ritual — helping you remember who you are and why you’re here.

If the world feels off, this guide will confirm why — and help you take back control.

📥 Immediate download · PDF format

Want to go deeper on what’s really affecting our physical health?

The Master Reference Guide — A comprehensive, fact-based resource on what’s actually in these vaccinations, what the data shows, and what’s been hidden from public view. Built for those who want the full picture.

The Parent’s Guide to Recognizing Severe Reactions — If you have children that have been vaccinated, this is essential. Learn to identify the warning signs that get dismissed, misdiagnosed, or reclassified. Because knowing what to look for can change everything.

Support Unorthodoxy!

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

Give a gift subscription

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee