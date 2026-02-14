Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tracy Kolenchuk's avatar
Tracy Kolenchuk
4h

"The destruction of relationships was the pandemic’s greatest tragedy" - the intentional destruction and neutering of communities, large and small.

Reply
Share
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
3h

When you allow wanky governments and medical authorities to dictate your life, you get what we have now. The pandemic was a complete fake out and they still accomplished extended destruction. Don't forget that mRNA poisons are still in vogue as is the power of the wonkers to declare another fake pandemic under the gate's and epstein plan.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Franklin O'Kanu · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture