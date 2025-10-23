The Hard Truths of Christianity: When the Prophet Became a God

The Suppressed Gospels

In this podcast, we discuss

The Prophet vs. The God – Why reading Jesus as an enlightened teacher (like Buddha or Socrates) instead of a deity completely changes the message from “accept me as your savior” to “I’m showing you the God in you“

The Greatest Hijacking in History – How a movement that was empowering the masses with “no masters, no kings” was co-opted by power structures, inverted through councils like Nicaea, and weaponized into the religious control group we know today

Thomas the Doubter, Judas the Betrayer – The calculated character assassination of the disciples whose gospels contained the most dangerous truths – and who gave men the authority to decide which words of Jesus made it into the Bible

The War on Learning – From King James dabbling in demonology to the Roman Empire adopting Christianity to control it, how spiritual forces twisted the message and why we’re now witnessing a revolution as the truth spreads again

The Children’s Birthday Party

Yesterday (Saturday), I was at a children’s birthday party at a Game Park. We were playing games, kids were running around, and then this guy walks up to me and asks: “Hey, what church do you go to?”

My immediate reaction was: Oh my goodness, I’m at a kid’s birthday party and you’re asking me about church. I didn’t know where to go with this conversation. You could see it on my face.

He noticed. “Why is your face like that?”

“I’m so sorry,” I said. “I don’t know where to go because I really, really want to engage in this conversation, but I have to be mindful that we’re at a birthday party. But thank you for asking me. That’s a very good question. I don’t go to a church.”

“You should check out our church,” he said, and gave me the details.

“Hey, listen, I appreciate you telling me that information.”

And that was it. But reflecting on that situation today—should I have had a deeper conversation with him right there? Should I have said, Hey, I don’t go to church, and here’s why? No. I chose a different route.

Because listen, you came up to a stranger and asked what church they go to. I wanted to acknowledge that. I said, “Thanks. I appreciate you. Keep reaching out to people like that, because people do need to hear about church.”

But man, I completely see church in a new light. And it’s a different light. That’s what this piece is about.

Reading Thomas: The Prophet, Not the God

I spent the past hour reading the Gospel of Thomas again. I know I’m still on this, but it’s fascinating. Reading it versus listening to it is different—because now these are my thoughts on what’s occurring. It’s focused.

I’m only on the first 14 sayings, but I’ve already had some profound realizations.

The biggest thing that is made crystal clear to me right now is this: when you read the words of Jesus, you realize—oh my goodness, this guy is such a prophet.

And I’m using the word prophet purposely. Because when I use the word prophet, I don’t deify him. I make him a man. This is a man talking to individuals who need to be awakened. He’s saying, “Listen, I am trying to show you the God in you.”

It’s a very educational conversation—which is how prophets talk. He talks like the prophet John. He talks like the other prophets in the Bible.

And what’s interesting is that this educational session makes complete sense when you read it in this light. But when you deify the man, it throws off everything. Because now you’re reading it as “the Son of God, this, that, and the third.”

Well, technically, we are all sons of God. And that’s what he’s trying to drive home: We are all sons of God. I’m just trying to show you how you can activate the God in you on this earth. You are the salt of the earth. We’re here to purify the earth.

It’s a different understanding of the words he’s saying when you see him as a prophet versus “this is the Son of God who you must accept into your hearts to be saved.”

Buddha, Socrates, Orunmila: The Same Message

I’ve had so many thought exercises tying this to what I’ve learned—the event stream, how that ties into the greater conversation of heaven and earth. But the idea here is this: this is a man speaking to us about how we can awaken.

If you’re familiar with how other prophets spoke, or other enlightened speakers, it’s very similar. As I’m reading his words, I’m like, “This is like Buddha.” It sounds very Buddha-esque—the one who was enlightened, educating others on how to be enlightened.

The other one? Orunmila. The Nigerian Ifa wise man. And I use Orunmila because there’s been analysis showing that if you look at the words of Orunmila and look at the words of Socrates, the way they gave these phrasings is very similar.

And you can go down another path. If you look at humanity’s history, these enlightened ones all came around the exact same time. You can tell that the Supreme Consciousness is looking to talk to humanity. It’s given these enlightened ones—these speakers—a similar message in different parts of the world. It’s all over the place.

And so that speaks to the spiritual nature we’re in. The spiritual nature being: there’s a higher realm. We’re here on this lower realm. We don’t know too much about the higher realm—the heavens.

So the heavens send these speakers to tell us about ourselves. Or the heavens interact with these speakers. Because Buddha was a normal man. Socrates was a normal man. You can make the argument—again—that Jesus was a normal man who became enlightened.

And when they become enlightened, they spread the Word. The Word of God. And the Word of God in that sense being information into what this reality is that we live in. That’s what this is about.

Because earth is nothing more than the hardened, manifest exploration of the divine in 3D form. It’s only a representation of the divine—heaven—but it has been corrupted because of the robbers and the thieves.

So what happens? The Eternal, the God, the Pleroma, sends down and enlightens other humans to tell humanity: “Hey, this is what you’re supposed to be doing here on this earth.” You have different prophets over different areas of the world sharing this message.

The Greatest Deception: Hijacking the Divine

But what has happened is one of the greatest deceptions: you take this word that is occurring, you hijack it, you completely twist it around, and you give it back to the people. It is phenomenal to witness.

Because if this perspective is right—if this angle is right—to where earth is nothing more than this physical manifestation of the heavens, and humanity is really just the divine experiencing itself through these souls, these souls offering a different experience of the ever-growing Source, God… and yet there are these entities that do not know God, cannot understand God, but look to parasitically stop creation. And this has been occurring ever since the divine order.

If that is the case, it makes complete sense how this parasitic force can take something pure and effective and twist it to control—and continue to control and parasite off of this force. It just makes sense. Why would it not do that? It’s done that for every other industry—the sciences, the mathematics, the armies. It’s taken what is somewhat natural and twisted it. And so it has to have done the same thing to religion.

You see that when you understand religion. Because in one angle, you see what religion could be: empowering to the masses. No masters. No kings. That’s what religion could do. But you can also see how it becomes inverted. How it becomes ritualized, symbolized.

Again, when Jesus talks in the Gospel of Thomas, he doesn’t talk as if “I am the chosen one.” But the books that we read portray it in that light. And when you portray it in that light, that light leads to the hierarchy of control. Of power. Of religion. You’ve taken the words of the divine and you’ve twisted it.

Dr. Tony Brooks says this best: the religious control group. There has to be a religious control group. And what happens is we are now given this version of Christ’s words—of Christianity—and of course, we talk about dogma. It’s going to have a little bit of truth, but there’s going to be so many lies.

I can make the argument—I have made the argument—that the character of Jesus Christ never was and would not support “accept me as your savior.” No. You are the son of God. Why would you accept me as the savior? You’re not going to. You are the son of God. I’m here to tell you about yourself.

That is mind-blowing. I make the argument that this was his intention. And this is what the early Christians were.

How Christianity Was Hijacked

But Christianity was becoming—as you can tell—a very powerful movement. So how do you control this movement? You adopt the movement. And then you say, “This is what Christianity is.” It literally happened. It’s happened multiple times throughout history.

One thing that keeps coming up to me is this: How does a European country—in Europe, in England, in Britain—how do they adopt a Middle Eastern religion? Yes, there’s proximity of geographical locations, but to adopt it and to make it part of political maneuver, of political movement, of maneuvering the population… and you realize: King James.

And this is where you have to look at the spiritual side of things. Before King James put the Bible together, King James understood demonology. You have to realize that at this time, authoritarian power in kingship was about: How do I control my kingdom for as long as possible?

And that’s why you start going into the woo. The woo’s eye—like, yo, this is some occultic work. And this is what happened. You’ve literally got the advisor to the Queen as one who dabbles in dark magic. You have a king who dabbles in dark magic. And this king gives us this book—the Bible. And who knows what is in this book compared to the others? It’s a fascinating thought.

If I recall—please correct me if I’m wrong—but the Council of Nicaea in 325 AD was a conversation about the divinity of this individual, the prophet Jesus. And the idea is: if you make him divine, you can control it this way.

But if he’s a regular man? We can’t control that. Because that means regular men can change the world.

Thomas the Doubter, Judas the Betrayer: The Inversion

Another thing I found extremely fascinating is this idea of inversion. Who were the disciples that have the most negative connotation? Of course, number one is Judas—the one who betrayed Christ. That is what we see. And then the other is Thomas. Thomas is known as the doubter. Doubting Thomas.

And it’s ironic—because when you read it, his words are literally Jesus’s words. The same words. The same parables. But what I just read was the part where Jesus takes Thomas aside and tells Thomas things. And Thomas cannot tell Matthew or the others. These are words that Jesus spoke only to Thomas. And he does reveal them in the passages.

Well, why do we now see Thomas as doubting? And why is his book not included? Same thing with Judas. If Judas was the individual that betrayed Jesus, we should at least see his works. And why? The Book of Enoch—the man who walked with God—why would we not take his book and include it here?

And what happens is you see—and I ask this all the time: What men? Who gives them the authority to determine what words go into this book? And as you can see, individuals can be influenced by spiritual nature.

This conversation has really been about Christianity, but when you take a step back and look at this from a world perspective, you really just have an understanding: Christianity is just one voice to understand the divine. Again, I think it’s Hinduism or Buddhism with the concept of the Tao.

These are the same concepts. Christianity just does a good job—well, I can’t even say Christianity does—but these concepts are understandable with the Christian background. But I would also say it helps when you have other backgrounds as well, so you can see the beauty in how everything comes together.

This is not just a Christian story. This is a humanity story. This is a spiritual story. This earth that we live in is known as manifest reality. But we don’t know how to manifest. We don’t know how to do anything. We’re just born.

Because there’s a spirit of deception that is part of nature. It is part of the creation process. It’s known as the druj. It’s known as the distortion. And it gives life. However, it is just so finite and small. But it has a very powerful force—because it is the almost anti-force to knowledge. It’s just lack of knowledge.

The War on Learning: Controlling Perspective

I want to give a shout-out to

and his work, because his work provides a different angle on things. The idea is that Christianity was a force—a moving force—that was going to destroy one of the greatest forces of evil that we’ve seen: the Roman Empire.

And in order to hold on for a little bit longer, power and greed look to essentially reform itself. If you can’t beat it, join it. Since we can’t beat this force of Christianity that’s empowering people, let’s control the narrative.

As the Cardinal said—I forget his name in the documentary Heliocentric: “This is now a war on learning. It’s to the point where we must control what they learn.” As I talk about: the prize here is to own the perspective of reality. And so we’ve been given one way.

We’ve been told the truth—but the power that seeks to hide the truth has inverted that. And now we have really ritualistic events under the guise of Christianity. Prime example? Communion. We’ve merged a warrior God with a Gnostic version. We’ve removed the whole Gnostic piece. It’s almost agnostic now—without the true Source of God—with this warrior vision that has a European influence.

And I focus on European not in any racist way—it’s just, listen, Milton’s Paradise Lost. There’s something there that happened where spiritual forces came to the world and really just said, “We’re going to take over this world.” And history just points there. It’s a fascinating thought to think about.

But what we’re seeing again is a revolution. It looks to be a revolution. And some say it’s the Age of Aquarius. I don’t know so much about that—I have not dove too deeply into astrology. But it makes sense that it appears knowledge is spreading. Awareness is spreading. The fact that I can make this content and it can reach thousands was not something viable years ago.

But as we change our world, as we change our thoughts, as we change our perspectives, and as we become more aligned to the Father, to the Source, we begin to bring heaven on earth. We begin to become like the salt. What purifies the earth? We are purifying this manifest reality.

And it’s a very, very exciting journey to be on. Especially while you can. Because there’s so much, right? The way it talks—listen, you are God. There’s no death. There’s a physical death where the body dies, but that does not mean that you die. You are the divine incarnate. There’s so much more.

But I will stop here. I am beginning to ramble. Hope you all enjoy this Spiritual Sunday reflection. Let me know in the comments—I love the engagement. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

