The Church of Science

What do dinosaurs, antidepressants, moon landings, and viruses all have in common?

They’re all worshiped like fact, but collapse under scrutiny.

🧬 Dinosaurs defy the laws physics.

💊 Antidepressants built on a theory Big Pharma admits was never proven.

🌕 Moon landings with no surviving telemetry data.

🦠 Invisible threats declared real, while real healing is dismissed.

This is far from conspiracy. Matter of fact, it’s all history.

All of it points to one truth:

Modern science didn’t kill religion. It became one.

In my archived deep dive, “The Religious Tenets of Scientism,” I expose how modern science didn’t evolve as a purely rational tool—it was deliberately weaponized into a new religion.

Modern science was shaped not by pure discovery, but by institutional agenda.

The Flexner Report , funded by the Rockefellers, dismantled natural medicine and established petrochemical healthcare.

Evolution was installed as unquestionable truth despite its reliance on massive dinosaurs that violate basic physics.

Space became a mythic frontier—NASA admits to losing all original moon landing data—while Hollywood filled the gaps.

Lastly, Virology treats unproven invisible threats as dogma, demanding belief without physical evidence.

Together, these narratives form a belief system of rituals, gatekeepers, and fear—one that replaced spiritual truth with submission to “experts,” and myth with manipulated science.

🚨 Here’s what you’ll discover in the full article:

✅ How dinosaurs, space, and viruses all function as modern myths

✅ Why scientism mirrors religion—complete with sacraments, heresies, and temples

✅ How myths of old offer more spiritual clarity than institutional “facts”

👉 Read the full breakdown here → (Exclusive for paid subscribers.)

This article was one of my earliest deepest dives I’ve done into religious deception. If you’re ready to unearth how science became the new spiritual control system, this is a must-read.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

