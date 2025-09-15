A figure divided vertically: one half showing physical anatomy/muscles/bones, the other half showing energy/light/color frequencies radiating outward

We are not simply men. We are human. And this is critical to know.

There are two sides to us: there is the hue aspect of us, which entails another aspect of our being. And then we have the man aspect, which is entirely physical.

However, through years of propaganda and indoctrination from all sides, including religion and the church, we’ve forgotten this.

In this article, we’re going to discuss the spiritual meaning behind the word “hue,” how our non-physical aspects need development just like our physical bodies, and why understanding this complete picture of human nature is essential for making sense of what's happening in our world.

This is sure to be an interesting read, so without further ado, let's dive right in.

The Lost Meaning of Hue

The meaning of the word “hue” touches on the deeper truths about our nature.

While most associate hue with colors, its significance extends far beyond what we see. Colors themselves carry vibration and tone—frequencies that resonate through sound and music as well as light. As humans, we vibrate this hue.

In Egyptian mythology, “Hu” represents the personification of the divine utterance—the creative word that brings forth reality. This connection is the ancient meaning that we’ve lost.

Hue tells us that the divine has incarnated into man. We are literally “hue-men”—the divine incarnate in physical form.

The Two Aspects of Human Nature

We all know the “man” aspect—the entirely physical component that modern science obsesses over. But now knowing there’s an entirely other dimension: the hue aspect, which encompasses our non-physical nature, let’s familiarize ourselves with this.

We can all attest to these non-physical realities in our daily experience:

Our mental bodies process and interpret the world around us in ways that transcend mere chemical reactions. Our emotional nature assigns personal relevance and meaning to experiences. Our spiritual dimension seeks purpose and connection to something greater than ourselves.

These are areas of life that require development. A complete human being needs not only a strong physical body, but also:

A strong mind

Emotional mastery

A robust spiritual identity

This development applies regardless of where we are in life—whether entering adulthood or approaching retirement. These aspects of being human demand cultivation of our hue nature.

What’s interesting is that when we vitalize these, when we add vitality to these bodies of ours—these emotional states, these mental states, these spiritual states—it ends up vitalizing our physical body.

Previous Work and Foundation

If this is new, I’ve written some works on this to start. In one of my previous works, “The Invisible Matter,” I break down how the propaganda started around the 15th, 16th, 1700s to separate the physical from the other aspects of the body.

This article focuses on the psyche and how, essentially, it’s based on all three aspects of our psyche, which houses our hue.

And then also in another article, “The Four Bodies,” I dive into Rudolf Steiner’s framework for understanding our complete nature—including the physical body alongside the etheric, astral, and “I” bodies that must be consciously developed.

Understanding Reality and Society

The biggest takeaway is that when we understand the totality of our being—of reality—we begin to make sense of what is happening in our world.

We begin to understand how ideas like time and attention are the most valuable things. These non-physical things are the most valuable resources that we have.

When we understand these concepts on a deeper level, we understand why society looks to drain our time and attention — and why it looks to ultimately drain our vitality away.

This is what we’ll be discussing this week in part two of our series, “Humanity Versus the Deadening.” We’ve touched on a few of these and we’ve actually started our series. If you’re not aware, I would say read some of our work—what humanity is supposed to look like when we are outside of society—and then the introduction to the series.

This Week’s Upcoming Content

Other items I have coming up this week: I want to finish up my retirement series and what retirement has meant to me ever since getting feedback from you all. I also want to touch on the personal effects of fasting.

Recently, I’ve been fasting, and I’ve seen some results. I like not only the mentality that fasting puts me in but also the physical changes I’m noticing in my body.

With fasting, I’ve also touched on some of the work of GLPs that are all throughout society. I’ve touched on GLPs here, and what’s interesting is that GLPs really are fasting. The difference is that one is pharmaceutical-induced versus if you just do it yourself.

So I’m looking to touch on that as well this week if time permits.

The other half of us that we need to understand—the hue side— I’ve touched on this a lot in my esoteric section.

As I posted yesterday, esotericism is a ancient concept, and to truly understand it, you need to be able to visualize it.

We’ve lost our sight, our ability to imagine, so I created some images that really help show the spirituality of our very physical world. You can see those images here.

As others have said—as Tesla has said, Jung have mentioned, maybe Steiner as well—when humanity begins to understand the non-physical aspect, the hue side of things, that is when humanity is ready to take the next step.

Closing

To close here, this is week 38, the 38th week of the Julian calendar year, which started yesterday, which means there are roughly 14 weeks to go.

Listen, let’s have a wonderful, great week this week, 14 great weeks, and let’s have a wonderful rest of our days, years, and lives.

Takeaways

You are not simply a physical being—you are human , meaning you possess both the “hue” (spiritual/divine) and “man” (physical) aspects that must be developed together

Society systematically drains your time and attention because these non-physical resources are your most valuable assets—understanding this reveals why you feel depleted

The propaganda separating spirit from matter began centuries ago and continues through education, religion, and science—recognizing this manipulation is the first step toward wholeness

When you vitalize your mental, emotional, and spiritual bodies, it directly vitalizes your physical body—integration creates strength across all dimensions

Next Steps

Examine your daily routine: Where are you only addressing physical needs while neglecting mental, emotional, or spiritual development? Choose one non-physical area to strengthen this week

Read “The Invisible Matter” and “The Four Bodies” articles to understand the historical context and framework for developing your complete human nature

As always, thank you for your time and attention. Have a great, wonderful day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

If you enjoyed this work and gained value from it, support more work like this by becoming a paid subscriber for $5/month

Summary of Articles Mentioned

“The Invisible Matter” - How the propaganda started in the 15th-17th centuries to separate the physical from the spiritual aspects of human nature, creating the “scientism” religion that dominates modern education and strips away our understanding of the hue aspect of our being.

“The Forgotten Anatomy of the Human Being” - Rudolf Steiner’s framework of the four bodies (physical, etheric, astral, and “I”) that make up every human, including how concepts like Tesla’s ether were once common knowledge but have been systematically erased from public awareness.

“The Hidden Struggle In Health Care” - A real-time case study of narrative manipulation through the obesity crisis, showing how pharmaceutical companies rewrite medical curricula to create profitable diseases while suppressing natural solutions that cost virtually nothing.

“Three Images of Spiritual Reality in Our Material World” - Visual representations that make esoteric concepts accessible, including the underground library of unorthodox wisdom, the divine spark that dispels dark forces, and the information reality showing consciousness as fields within fields drawing from the divine source.

If you’re already aware but want to take a step toward becoming the best human you can be, you can check out my guide.

11 Insights for Being The Best Human This 50-page guide is the clearest map I’ve created for navigating the madness of modern life. It blends ancient wisdom, spiritual clarity, and grounded daily ritual — helping you remember who you are and why you’re here.

If the world feels off, this guide will confirm why — and help you take back control.

📥 Immediate download · PDF format

Support Unorthodoxy!

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

Give a gift subscription

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee