The ways of old

The following scenarios apply to millennials and up. Gen Z and younger may never have had these opportunities:

30 years ago, you probably were able to memorize 30 phone numbers by heart. Today, you probably know 2.

30 years ago, you probably could do long multiplication, division, and maybe even long division in your head. Today, those skills are probably very rusty, unless you’re a math teacher.

30 years ago, you probably wrote excellent in cursive, paragraphs, letters of the sort. Today, we may only use cursive for our signature — if that — and may barely ever write pen on paper as a whole.

The goal and point of these scenarios is to give us a chance to answer the specific question: What is the role of technology in the human experience?

We’ve gone from nothing to fire, and that’s helped us cook, build, burn, destroy, etc. We’ve gone from running to the wheel, to chariots, and now to electric cars. How does all of this ‘advancement’ — if you can call it that — overall help our collective journey?

The human journey is the journey of consciousness in this physical reality (I’ve got so much to write about this). Technology can be seen as a byproduct when consciousness touches physicality. The question now becomes, does technology help or harm the human condition? Do we give up the ability to memorize for the sake of speed and resources, and does technology help, hurt, or both in this journey, especially as technologies like LLMs approach? That is what this piece is going to examine.

Without further ado, let’s dive right in.

In This Article, You’ll Learn:

Why the skills we’ve outsourced to technology may be costing us more than convenience

How the pace of technology conflicts with the natural rhythm of a well-lived life

Why LLMs, for all their power, carry a specific risk the conversation isn’t having

How Franklin is personally navigating the tension between efficiency and depth in his own creative work

What “nature is slow” actually means — and why it might be the most important phrase you encounter today

Nature and Technology

The fact of the matter is that most of the adult population does not frequently calculate, write in cursive, or have an extensive memory. Now we simply pull out our phones, send a text, etc. But has humanity suffered or not?

Ultimately, I think all this technology, while extremely helpful, has stunted our growth.