Everything in our modern world — the job, the schedule, the urgency, the debt, the relentless pull on your attention — was engineered. Not by accident, and not by some natural march of progress, but by a handful of men in a narrow window of history who rebuilt human life in their own image.

This collection traces that transformation from every angle: the economics, the physiology, the psychology, and the spiritual cost. Read together, these pieces form a single argument — that to understand what’s wrong with the modern world, you first have to understand how it was made.

Start anywhere. But once you see it, you can’t unsee it. Ignorance is bliss and this is the price of awareness.

In This Series, You’ll Learn —

Why roughly 80% of modern jobs add nothing to human survival, and how to tell which work actually serves humanity versus what only serves investors

How a handful of men in a narrow window of history rebuilt human life in their own image — through education, science, government, and health

Why diseases that barely existed before the 1860s (anxiety disorder, modern influenza, epidemic diabetes, heart disease) suddenly appeared, and what force unleashed them

How three core human capacities — thinking, gathering, and taking real action — were quietly stripped away, and why boredom is the condition that lets you think

Why money is condensed life force, and how consumerism was engineered to drain your time and attention through manufactured “needs” and normalized debt

How the corporate dream was repackaged as the American Dream — and weaponized first against Generation X, the last analog humans

The two primordial forces — greed and deception — that infect every system serving the few at the expense of the many

Why urgency is a colonial inheritance, not a natural state, and how clock-based time replaced humanity’s natural rhythm through violence

The real reason the 8-hour workday was created, and why a rested, thinking population is the thing the ruling order quietly fears most

1. The Comfortable Cage of Our Modern Slave Plantation

What if roughly 80% of the work being done around you right now contributes nothing to actual human survival — and was never meant to? Pulling from labor data, the Reece Committee’s findings on tax-exempt foundations, and the engineered design of modern schooling, this piece makes the case that most of us aren’t free workers but sophisticated serfs, bound not by chains but by mortgages, debt, and just enough comfort to keep us from revolting.

The plantation analogy is uncomfortable precisely because the parallels hold. We choose our jobs, buy our things, cast our votes — while the real power to shape what gets produced and how stays locked in the hands of a few. And with automation poised to swallow a quarter of these jobs, the imbalance is about to get worse.

So what’s the way out? There is one — and it begins with a single uncomfortable realization about the emptiness you may already feel at your desk. The full breakdown, including the six concrete steps to break free, is behind the paywall.

2. Why the American Industrial Revolution Was the Worst Thing to Happen to Humanity

We’re taught the Industrial Revolution was humanity’s great leap forward. This piece argues it was one of the most devastating events in human history — and backs it with something most defenders never reckon with: the diseases that simply did not exist before. Anxiety disorder appears nowhere in the medical literature before 1866. Modern influenza was effectively “invented” in 1889. Heart disease ranked below accidental drowning. What changed?

The answer ties together the rise of the titans — Rockefeller, Carnegie, Ford — laissez-faire capitalism, and a force unleashed across the earth that altered the human body itself, as well as Carl Jung’s warnings about what mass society does to the individual soul.

Yes, the era gave us steel, railroads, and electric light. But it extracted a price most people never connect to its source. What that price was — physically and spiritually — is the heart of this piece, available in full to paid subscribers.

3. 3 Human Behaviors You Lost Due to Industrialization

Your attention span is now roughly eight seconds — the same as a goldfish. That’s not a quirk of the smartphone age; it’s the endpoint of a much longer transformation. This piece identifies three fundamentally human capacities that industrialization and modern technology have quietly stripped away: the ability to think, to gather, and to take real action.

We no longer tolerate boredom — yet boredom is the very condition that lets us think. We’ve stopped gathering in physical space — yet shared presence is what once kept civic responsibility alive. And we’ve mistaken tweeting, reposting, and commenting for action, while the needle on real injustice never moves.

The good news: these aren’t gone forever. They can be deliberately rebuilt. How to begin reclaiming all three — and why doing so is an act of recovering your own humanity — continues for paid members.

4. A Century of Lies Is Unraveling

It started with a TV show about prairie life — a family, self-sufficient, providing for themselves — and a single chilling thought: to the first wave of American billionaires, that simple independence looked like wasted potential. This piece argues that the self-sustaining family unit wasn’t dissolved by progress but deliberately broken apart, and that the people who did it built a false reality across education, science, health, and government.

And here’s the line that recurs through the whole piece: I don’t think they ever thought they’d get caught. From the deceptions of the 1960s to the manufactured histories we inherited, they grew bolder because no one was connecting the dots — until the internet became the modern-day printing press.

What the printing press did to the Church’s monopoly on truth, the internet is now doing to the modern priesthood. What’s being uncovered — and what’s coming this week — is laid out for those who read on.

5. Consumerism: The Child of Greed and Deception

Here’s the reframe that changes everything: money isn’t currency. It’s condensed life force — the hours of your life and your finite attention, converted into something spendable. Which means every purchase is a spiritual transaction, not just an economic one. And consumerism, this piece argues, is a parasitic force engineered to drain exactly that.

Tracing consumerism back to a documented collaboration between government and corporations — one designed to manufacture both compliant workers and people who’d buy things they didn’t need — the piece shows how we’ve been deceived not about whether we need things, but about which things. The clearest evidence is debt, which most Americans now carry as a normalized condition while financing their own diminishment in the belief they’re securing their future.

The antidote is a single discernment most people never practice. What it is — and the three exercises to reclaim sovereignty over your time and attention — is reserved for paying subscribers.

6. Generation X: The Last Analog Humans Explained

There exists exactly one generation that was born into the analog world and raised into the digital one — and that makes them the single most revealing case study of what the corporate revolution did to all of us. Gen X rode bikes until the streetlights came on, then watched personal computers, cable, the internet, and cell phones detonate around them in real time. They are the bridge. And they were the testing ground.

Drawing on The Century of the Self and Edward Bernays’ victory over an American government that actually tried to warn its people, this piece shows how the corporate dream was repackaged as the American Dream — and then weaponized. Gen X got the first full assault: the first generation raised in front of a TV, the first without pension security, now the “sandwich generation” carrying the highest per-capita debt of all.

This is Part One of a deeper series — the overview that sets the stage for what comes next, and why this overlooked generation may be the most pivotal of all. The full picture continues behind the paywall.

7. Humanity vs The Deadening: Part Two — Society’s Spiritual Infection

Why do large parts of a society built on cooperation and order fail so spectacularly? This piece traces every dysfunction back to two primordial forces. The first is greed — the selfish desire that severs us from the whole. But beneath greed sits something older and more fundamental: deception, the distortion of reality itself, which the world’s oldest monotheistic faith identified at the very beginning of time.

The argument is elegant and unsettling: deception convinces you that you’re alone, greed makes you act on it, and the two coil around each other endlessly — visible in the 80% of jobs that serve investors rather than human flourishing. The structures of society remain intact, but the soul has been hollowed out.

These forces have one fatal weakness — they can’t create anything, only parasitize what higher consciousness builds. The specific tools that defeat them, and how to spot the deadening operating in your own daily life, are laid out for paid subscribers.

8. “The African Has Not Yet Learned to Want Sufficiently”

In 1920, a British colonial official in Kenya wrote that line as a complaint — and it accidentally exposed the entire machinery of the modern world. The problem was never that indigenous peoples couldn’t work. They could, brilliantly. The problem was that once their needs were met, they stopped. They felt no urgency, because urgency isn’t natural — it had to be trained into entire populations, often through violence.

Using his own three-year-old son — who has no concept of time and moves through life at his own pace — as a mirror, the author shows what was systematically conditioned out of us. The time clock, the lunch whistle, the punch card: not innovations for efficiency, but technologies of control that produced a new kind of human, one who experiences time as something to spend rather than live.

You feel this every time you travel somewhere slower and get looked at like, what’s the rush? The question is the whole point. What it would mean to reclaim a natural rhythm of work and life — and the four steps to start — awaits paid members.

9. What Is The Purpose Of Modern Work?

You will spend roughly 90,000 hours — a full third of your earthly existence — working. This piece argues that staggering price isn’t an accident of economics but an invisible chain, engineered to ensure most of humanity never holds its single greatest resource: time. Because a rested, thinking, reading population becomes dangerous to the existing order.

For most of human history, we worked around 17 hours a week — survival work — and spent the rest living. Even agricultural societies worked task-based, until the job was done. The 40-hour workweek is barely 88 years old, and this piece traces exactly how that natural rhythm got inverted: through Ford, the Fair Labor Standards Act, and a model that gave workers just enough rest to keep producing and just enough time to consume what they produced. Back in 1932, Bertrand Russell already saw it — four hours of daily labor could meet everyone’s needs, so why don’t we? His answer cuts to something the ruling class quietly fears.

The conclusion is blunt: you’re supposed to be exhausted. Continuous labor is a pacification mechanism — too tired to revolt, too dependent on the next paycheck to risk anything. But there’s a path back to working the way humanity was meant to. Where this goes from what happened to who did it, why, and how the chain was forged link by link — that lives on the other side of the paywall.

Takeaways

The system was designed, not evolved. From the factory floor to the school desk to the time clock, modern life was deliberately engineered over the last 200 years to maximize profit and control for a few — not to serve humanity.

Most work doesn’t serve you. Roughly 80% of jobs exist to feed investor bottom lines rather than human flourishing, representing a massive waste of human potential and energy.

Progress carried a hidden cost. The Industrial Revolution delivered real wealth and invention, but extracted a physical and spiritual price — new diseases, severed community, and a hollowed-out sense of the individual.

Your conditioning runs deep. Urgency, consumerism, exhaustion, an eight-second attention span, and the compulsion to work far beyond survival were trained into you — they aren’t your natural state.

Greed and deception are the root. Beneath every extractive system sit these two forces: deception distorts reality so you forget your connection to the whole, and greed makes you act on that separation.

Awareness is the first act of liberation. These forces can’t create anything — they only parasitize what higher consciousness builds. Logic, reasoning, and remembering your interconnectedness are how they’re defeated.

Next Steps

Notice where your life force is being harvested. For a few days, track every moment something competes for your attention to sell you something, and every time you reach for caffeine or distraction just to function. Awareness precedes liberation.

Reclaim boredom and true leisure. Protect blocks of unstructured time for thinking, walking, and reflection — not doom scrolling. Notice what thoughts surface when you’re not exhausted or amused.

Audit your work and your spending. Ask whether your job genuinely betters human lives or feeds an investor’s bottom line, and whether your next purchases are investments in your growth or steps deeper into debt.

Gather and act in the physical world. Rebuild civic presence by coming together with others face-to-face, and translate reflection into concrete, real-world action rather than digital engagement that never moves the needle.

Question urgency and protect natural rhythm. Distinguish real deadlines from inherited programming, experiment with task-based time, and resist the pressure to overschedule yourself and your children.

Build your foundation. Read across the series — the Slave Plantation, Industrial Revolution, Deadening, and Modern Work pieces — to see how every thread connects into a single picture of how we got here and how to chart a path forward.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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