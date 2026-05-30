Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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Cici's avatar
Cici
16h

Simplistic comment on a profound column: I can’t help but be disgusted by how much stuff there is in the world. Driven home by a visit to an outlet mall a few weeks ago. I was staggered by all the clothes, so many clothes in store after store; it was mind boggling.

I often think about the people working in the factories spending their lives making unneeded and often useless stuff, using resources- their own and the earth’s- to make unnecessary stuff to fill no real needs other than to attempt to satisfy the greed of the manufacturers.

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Moebius Infinity's avatar
Moebius Infinity
15h

Modern work = Zionist overlord enrichment time and energy donation exercise

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