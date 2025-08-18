Forget virtual reality. The Information Reality is what everything is all about.

The phrase “information reality” came to me during this past weekend while I was on vacation. The essence of the phrase is that:

Information is what our reality is composed of. The purer the information, the better we can control our reality.

To grasp the meaning behind this phrase, let’s dive into the concept of information and why it’s such a necessity in creating our reality.

Information is Reality

Every thought that comes to our mind is information. Every sense, feeling, sensation, and so on, is information. Our body takes that information and distills it through the appropriate pathways—whether through the senses, thoughts, or other means—and then acts accordingly with that information.

According to the definition provided by Wikipedia, information at its most fundamental level pertains to interpretation. The word information originates from the Latin “informare” and ultimately means “formation of the mind.”

These two definitions are the basis of understanding the power that information has. Everything that we come across, from what we see, hear, taste, feel, etc., is information that we use to interpret our world, our experience, our reality. And every piece of information that we encounter is used in the formation of our mind.

Remember, our mind isn’t our brain, but rather it’s an aethereal sphere that interfaces with our brain, allowing us to perceive and interpret everything happening in our environment. One could say that our mind is attached to the very aether itself. Read more about the mind here.

All in all, when we begin to see everything that we encounter in our life as information—from the words coming from our spouse’s mouth, to how we interpret it, to the words we read, or that come across our screens—we’re not just consuming content.

We’re allowing specific frequencies of information to literally form the architecture of our consciousness.

By understanding that all of this is ultimately due to our interpretation of the world and the formation of our mind, we should think twice about how we process that information.

The Purer the Information, the Better

For those who are just finding my work, I’ve written about information in a couple of articles.

In the first article, “Addicted to Information,” I discuss how, due to the essence of information and how it shapes realities, we crave information. This craving for information can be beneficial and harmful, as we’ll soon discuss.

In my second article, “3 Methods to Decode Mainstream Narratives,” I mention how information serves as a conductor, again strengthening or destroying the reality that we experience.

The takeaway from both articles and this one is that when we have pure, good information—information that flows like gold—we can build a beautiful reality to experience. With good information, we make good decisions. With better information, we make better decisions.

However, as discussed in the article “How to Make Better Decisions,” we don’t need all the information to make a choice. As long as we have a good amount, at least 40%, we can avoid guessing.

Information helps us shape our reality, but within information itself is the essence of existence. When we can filter through the noise that information comes in, we’re able to hone in on the signal, the pure essence that information provides us.

Unfortunately, it’s because of this power that information often tends to be distorted.

Beware of Bad Information

In this Kali Yuga that we find ourselves in, we are consistently bombarded with bad information in many ways.

First, we have misinformation. Misinformation occurs when we present information that we think is accurate, but turns out to be inaccurate. For example, taking information in without evaluating its nuances.

Misinformation often occurs unintentionally, and when we encounter it, pointing it out can lead to its correction. Misinformation is vastly different than disinformation.

Disinformation occurs when inaccurate information is spread intentionally. The goal of the information spread is to elicit a specific response or action—or reality—and to do so, narratives and fallacies are strung together so that the viewer of the information can interpret the data in a way that forms their mind, their aetheric body, to now take action that becomes a new reality.

This is the danger of bad information.

Unfortunately, in our world, we have disinformation everywhere. From our institutions to interactions, misinformation and disinformation are constantly thrown around. With all this information flying everywhere, it becomes challenging to decipher through the noise.

Fortunately, there is a solution.

How to Cut Through the Distractions

I’ve found that thinking in terms of principles provides a solid critique of information to ensure that it aligns with reality.

I’ve discussed thinking in principles before in previous articles, like “The Power of Thinking in Principles,” and this article ties very well with our other article, “The Sacred Art of Logic.” Both articles serve as mental defense in a world that strips away your intellect.

Principles allow us to take complex subjects and break them into their familiar categories. We can then organize this information and eliminate information that doesn’t align with its principle, while noting exceptions.

We can then layer on top of this the evaluation of logical statements to assess if the information we’re presented with is valid or sound. Note that disinformation and misinformation will often present themselves as valid arguments; however, there is a significant difference between valid and sound arguments.

Valid arguments were used to enforce the mandates and lockdowns, but those arguments were anything but sound. Read “The Sacred Art of Logic” here to learn more about spotting these distinctions.

The Path Forward

The takeaway here is that in our world, we will be consistently bombarded with information. This information is how we form our reality. The better the information we have, the better we can control our reality. And it’s due to this that we are bombarded with disinformation, which can then be spread by misinformation.

By preparing ourselves with the art of principles combined with logic, we are better equipped to face the noise in the world that we live in.

This is an intellectual exercise just as much as it is a spiritual practice.

Every moment we choose conscious discernment over passive consumption, we’re actively participating in the formation of our own minds.

Takeaways

Information literally forms your mind —every piece of data you consume is actively shaping your consciousness and reality

Purity determines power —the cleaner your information sources, the more beautiful and coherent your experienced reality becomes

Disinformation is everywhere —recognize that corrupted information often comes disguised as valid arguments

Principles plus logic create discernment—these tools help you distinguish signal from noise in our information-saturated world

Next Steps

Audit your information diet —identify which sources consistently provide signal versus those feeding you noise

Practice the validity vs. soundness test —when encountering persuasive arguments, ask whether they’re structurally valid AND sound in their premises

Apply principled thinking to one complex issue—break it down into fundamental principles to gain clarity

Questions to Reflect On

What techniques do you use to filter through all the information provided to us?

When you look back at decisions you regret, what role did corrupted or incomplete information play in those choices?

As always, thank you for the time and attention. Let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

Have a great and wonderful day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu.

