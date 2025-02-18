During the early days of the pandemic, I came across Dr. Cowan’s work on electricity, where he explores the EMF connection to our world.

He also references

The Invisible Rainbow,

’swhich I immediately purchased.

The book was breathtaking—it opened my eyes to how our world changed overnight, from the beauty of electricity to the dark cityscapes we now inhabit.

It goes to show how easily — in a couple of hundred years —the world can change overnight.

A sincere thank you to Dr. Firstenberg for unveiling this invisible world.

Everyone, enjoy the read!

From Electricity to Technology

The introduction of electricity revolutionized human society, leading to the development of various technologies. Among the earliest devices, the telegraphs played a crucial role in utilizing and controlling electricity.

With the advent of telegraphs, communication became instantaneous, eliminating the need for traditional methods like letters and messengers.

The efficiency of this technology facilitated its rapid adoption and widespread use. To understand the speed at which telegraphs became popular, we read the following:

“The systematic electrification of Europe had begun in 1839 with the opening of the magnetic telegraph on the Great Western Railway… The electrification of America began a few years later, when Samuel Morse’s first telegraph line marched from Baltimore to Washington in 1844… Even earlier, electric doorbells and annunciators began decorating homes, offices, and hotels… By 1850, telegraph lines were under construction on every continent except Antarctica. Twenty-two thousand miles of wire had been energized in the United States; four thousand miles were advancing through India… one thousand miles of wire were spreading in three directions from Mexico City. By 1860, Australia, Java, Singapore, and India were being joined undersea. By 1875, thirty thousand miles of submarine cable had demolished ocean barriers to communication, and the tireless weavers had electrified seven hundred thousand miles of copper web over the surface of the earth — enough wire to encircle the globe almost thirty times. And the traffic of electricity accelerated even more than the number of wires, as first duplexing, then quadriplexing, then automatic keying meant that current flowed at all times — not just when messages were being sent — and that multiple messages could be sent over the same wire at the same time, at a faster and faster rate.”

Since we’re talking about perception and reality, it’s not enough for us to talk about the telegraphs. To see what life was back in the 1800s, we have the following pictures of the first telegraph wires that hung all over the country:

Figure 4: This was eye-opening to see these many wires. Not even movies around that time period displayed so many wires.

Figure 5: Look at the humans in comparison to the wires.

Figure 6: Again, look at the humans in comparison.

Now, mind you, we’re talking about telegraphs here. Telegraphs were the first use of modern electricity, and they had an extraordinary impact with all the wires, metals, and conductors needed. But that was just the beginning.

As technology increased, the telegraph became a thing of the past.

“The telegraph had annihilated space and time, many had said at the time. But twenty years later the electric motor made the telegraph look like a child’s toy, and the electric locomotive was poised to explode onto the countryside.”

While the world is experiencing a technological boom harnessing the power of electricity, there’s another boom occurring, but not a positive one. If you remember, we mentioned that diseases such as cancer and heart disease weren’t reported until the 1800s.

Now, we see one of the most significant impacts in human history that occurs around the same time as the prevalence of these diseases.

From Electricity to Disease

As we come to the end of the 1800s, we see how electricity becomes a mainstay in society and the diseases that follow:

“1889 is the year manmade electrical disturbances of the earth’s atmosphere took on a global, rather than local character. In that year the Edison General Electric Company was incorporated, and the Westinghouse Electric Company was reorganized as the Westinghouse Electric and Manufacturing Company (these were the individuals who awarded Arthur Firstenberg a scholar title)… In the United Kingdom, amendment of the Electric Lightening Act of 1888 eased regulations on the electric power industry and made central power station development commercially feasible for the first time… In 1889, most historians agree, the modern electrical era opened. And in 1889, as if the heavens had suddenly opened as well, doctors in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia were overwhelmed by a flood of critically ill patients suffering from a strange disease that seemed to have come like a thunderbolt from nowhere, a disease that many of these doctors had never seen before. That disease was influenza…”

Arthur Firstenberg shows the coloration between influenza and the rise of electricity. He paints a pretty detailed view as well. Now we’ve all heard the phrase, correlation doesn’t equal causation, but I think it’s still pretty interesting to note. For example:

In 1889, power line harmonic radiation began. From that year forward, the earth’s magnetic field bore the imprint of power line frequencies and their harmonics… the natural magnetic activity of the earth began to be suppressed… The power line age was ushered in by the 1889 pandemic of influenza. In 1918, the radio era began. It began with the building of hundreds of powerful radio stations at LF and VLF frequencies, the frequencies guaranteed to most alter the magnetosphere. The radio era was ushered in by the Spanish influenza pandemic of 1918. In 1957, the radar ear began. It began with the building of hundreds of powerful early warning radar stations that littered the high latitudes of the northern hemisphere, hurling millions of watts of microwave energy skyward… The radar era was ushered in by the Asian flu pandemic of 1957. In 1968, the satellite era began. It began with the launch of dozens of satellites whose broadcast power was relatively weak, but since they were already in the magnetosphere, there had as big an effect on it as the small amount of radiation that managed to enter it from sources on the ground. The satellite era was ushered in by the Hong Kong flu pandemic of 1968.

We’ve come a long way from telegraphs, locomotives, and satellites. We have self-driving cars, Wi-Fi, 5G, and smartphone apps.

Social media apps alone are linked to increased rates of anxiety and depression, especially among teenagers, so it’s not surprising that we’re seeing an increase in new diseases, specifically mental health disorders.

These advancements in technology have helped in one way – but have hurt others, specifically our body’s connection to the earth.

Share

Call To Action

This is an excerpt from my upcoming book: An Unorthodox Truth.

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee