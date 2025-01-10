Introduction

I despise writing about events like these when they occur because, as most subscribers know, events like these serve one purpose: strategic tension.

ChatGPT: The strategy of tension is a psychological and political manipulation technique designed to control populations… By orchestrating or allowing destabilizing events, those in power can use the public’s reaction to steer society in a desired direction.

And what better time to kick off a Gregorian year, with a new consul in section, than with a string of dramatic attacks to grip the nation? In just 10 days into 2025, we’ve experienced:

The New Orleans Massacre

The Cybertruck bombing

And now, the LA County Fires

Last year, when I said that Trump and Vance would bring a “red wave,” I guess I was on the right path.

Again, our core unorthodox audience knows the realities of the world and knows that events like these have a certain amount of artificial intentionality to them — so we don’t fall for the headlines of “natural disease” or “climate change” disaster, etc. Two years ago, we discussed “The Hidden Profits of Climate Change,” which centered around those fires.

However, as we continue to grow, we have new subscribers coming to the fold who may not be aware of just how these disasters could be controlled.

First off, thank you for subscribing, and welcome to the fold.

Second, one must understand the role that narratives and false flags play in a nation to ensure the nation goes where the administration wants it to go — I’ll provide links below.

What we’re witnessing with these LA fires is a controlled and deliberate event that grips the nation’s attention. As we talked about when we broke down the false flag of 9/11, events with horror and strong imagery override the cognitive load on the individual to the point that they accept whatever they are being told as truth — and do not inquire about the blatant lies.

With these LA fires, while there are some apparent oddities, there is an interesting aspect here that I want to give some time to. That angle has to do with intentionally creating a dry atmosphere and the role of smart meters.

Without further ado, let’s dive right in.

Preparing The Flame

I came across the following instagram video from Cultivate Elevate which brought up some interesting points. To start:

When stopped, the weather modification program known as cloud seeding creates a dry atmostphere already affecting the natural order of things. The firefighters did not have any water to fight the fire Fire appears to jump across buildings, leaving some buildings intact Cars blocking evacuation routes Smart Meters and the ability to cause fires

cultivateelevate A post shared by @cultivateelevate

What’s interesting about this is that there are a lot of similarities between this fire and the fire in Hawaii.

Both had this phenomenon known as “Selective Burning,” where some buildings were completely destroyed while others nearby remained untouched.

Both had a “Rapid Spread and Intensity” due to potential weather modifications, Hawaii with the modification of Hurricane Dora (my theory based on Hurricane Helene ) and LA with cloud seeding with chemtrails .

Both had “Non-Functional Firefighting Systems” —

Lastly, both had governmental failures.

Again, this is the exact phenomenon of strategy tension. We read:

“When official responses to crises appear inadequate or misleading, people often lose faith in the government’s competence — which fosters a sense of vulnerability and fear. In this state, individuals tend to prioritize stability and safety over personal freedoms, making them more willing to accept top-down control or authoritative solutions that promise order — even if these solutions come from the very systems they distrust. This paradox highlights how fear and uncertainty can drive people to seek security from the same authorities they doubt.”

Who knows what’s about to come down the pipeline in LA, but the stage is being set — not only for LA, but for the rest of the country as well.

There’s a great piece by Cultivate Elevate that I want to touch on: Smart Meters and how they contribute to the flames.

A Smart Inferno

Before these fires, there have been reports of fires being started by smart meters. This piqued my interest, and I decided to look deeper into it. From ChatGPT, we read:

PG&E (Pacific Gas and Electric Company) is one of the largest utilities in the United States, headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides natural gas and electricity to millions of customers across northern and central California. Founded in 1905, PG&E operates as a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation.

Concerns have been raised about the safety of Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) smart meters, particularly regarding their potential to cause house fires. Several lawsuits in California allege that faulty smart meters have led to fires in homes.

For instance, in 2017, a Firebaugh resident reported a fire that he and the local fire chief attributed to a malfunctioning smart meter. Similarly, other homeowners have filed lawsuits claiming that smart meters were responsible for fires on their properties. ABc30

How do Smart Meters cause fires? There’s a myriad of ways, but what I found interesting is the phenonemon known as “electrical arching.”

Electrical arcing is when an electrical current jumps from one connection to another, or travels through the air between conductors or to the ground. It can be caused by a number of factors, including dry wind. Electrical arcing can be dangerous and can lead to fires, damage electrical components, and cause personal injury.

As a matter of fact, in 2018, the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California's history, Camp Fire, was caused by PG&E technology. This resulted in 85 fatalities and the destruction of the town of Paradise.

From CNBC, we read: “California wildfire was world’s costliest natural disaster in 2018, insurer says — The Camp Fire, which killed dozens of people and destroyed thousands of homes, caused $16.5 billion in damage, most of it uninsured.”

Image from 2018 — or 2025?

With every home equipped with a smart meter and cloud seeding that makes the air extremely dry, it’s almost like we’ve created the perfect environment for an inferno. All that’s needed is a trigger… but no, that would never happen.

They would never do that.

(Oh, grow up already! Put on these glasses! )

Closing Thoughts

With the images of 2018, we see that the trees are intact since this was due to an infrastructure fire. But ironically, with the LA county fires, we also see trees unscathed. I’m sure there are more and more discrepancies that we can call, but I’m really trying to work on keeping my articles short — and I’ve already surpassed 6mins reading times on this one ‍😭 —

Besides, we don’t need to spend any more attention on what they want us to focus on; we need to focus on what we want to focus on. As Janus provides the calendar with a time for new beginnings, let’s stay focused on making each day better than the last.

If anything, use this article to awaken yourself and others, if not already, to the realities of our world. Lastly, if you want to see how false flags have been used to shape history and the future of a nation, check out what I call the big three top flags (links below).

As always, thank you for the time and attention — have a great and wonderful day!

Ashe,

Frankin O’Kanu

Read The Big Three False Flags

