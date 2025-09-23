Trump, RFK, and Tylenol

In my latest series, Humanity vs. The Deadening, I demonstrate that if we examine the source of evil, it comes down to two forces—two levels of lower consciousness that form the foundation of all evil: greed and deception.

Greed is the force that drives one to think only of oneself at the expense of the whole, abandoning consideration for the greater good. Deception derives from the force of distortion—one of the primordial falsities that distorts reality itself.

We need to understand these consciousness forces as a species. When we can identify them, we can see how they move through our society. Once you understand the metaphysical landscape, everything in the physical realm begins to make sense.

Yesterday’s announcement on vaccines and autism demonstrated these two traits—greed and deception—perfectly through RFK and the current administration’s response.

The Noise

Yesterday, RFK and his staff published what was supposed to be the results of intensive research, claiming to show that Tylenol is linked to autism. According to the brief I reviewed—a transcript from the HHS—I noticed something interesting: there was no mention of vaccines.

The document focused on everything else they plan to do regarding autism, centering on Tylenol. Nowhere did they mention vaccines.

Trump apparently alluded to vaccines as a potential culprit, but let’s be honest—there’s a persona around Trump. He’s known as the “crazy orange man,” so people take what he says with a grain of salt, even when it might be accurate. Ultimately, it carries no official weight.

It would have carried tremendous weight if that exact phrase appeared in an official HHS document.

This observation is critical because what we witnessed was a perfect example of greed, deception, and the distortion of reality.

The Clinical Rationale

Let me start with disclaimers: All drugs are harmful to the body—I speak from experience here. They interfere with the body’s natural function. These are petrochemicals.

Drugs and medical interventions should only—I repeat, only—be used for trauma situations where you need to correct a traumatic situation as quickly as possible. That’s the only time we need modern medicine and pharmaceuticals, as I discussed in my article on Emergency Medicine Works But Chronic Medicine Is Killing Americans.

I’ve shown how Rockefeller used his power and resources to literally create new medical schools in the United States—a perfect case study of Rockefeller using greed and deception against fellow human beings.

To truly grasp history and understand what’s happening, you must understand the metaphysical forces at play. I recommend reading my series Humanity Versus the Deadening to understand this framework.

This background matters because when you understand the landscape, you realize that while Tylenol is a drug—a relatively safe petrochemical that can still cause harm and shouldn’t be used—it’s not the cause of autism.

The Truth No One Wants To Discuss

The truth is that vaccines are the sole cause of what we call autism, and I’ve covered this extensively. Here are facts from my previous works:

In my article, where I highlight a mother,

, who sadly and literally

, like countless other mothers and fathers—

—we established that autism was first identified in the 1940s. We also know that mass vaccinations were rolled out in the same decade.



In another deep-dive, “Stop Calling it Autism. Start Calling It Vaccine-Induced Encephalopathy,” I examine how vaccines can result in vaccine-induced encephalopathy, brain swelling, and damage—symptoms identical to autism, including loss of speech and regression. This tragedy occurs immediately, within three days of vaccination, verified in numerous documented cases.

In my comprehensive analysis of four independent studies titled, “Vaccinated Children Are Sicker Than Unvaccinated Children,” the pattern is clear as day: unvaccinated children are dramatically healthier. The Mawson Pilot Study found vaccinated children were 4.2 times more likely to be diagnosed with autism, 4.7 times more likely to have ADHD, and significantly more prone to allergies (30.1% vs. 7.4%).

The pattern holds across multiple studies: injecting chemicals directly into the bloodstream makes children sicker—not healthier.

The fact that none of these points appeared in the official HHS document reveals that RFK is presenting a distorted version of reality—engaging in deception.

At this point, I would like to extend a special acknowledgment to Peggy Hall , who has been one of the most vocal individuals in pointing out RFK’s deception from day one.

Closing Thoughts

I defended RFK because his character raised doubts about vaccines, as I’ve mentioned before. However, when he engages in deception, I call it out—as I did when he promoted transhumanism.

This latest development shows the line he will not cross. He will not acknowledge the truth that vaccines cause autism.

Greed and deception are the forces used to destroy humanity. Whoever employs them operates from the closest source of evil possible—low-level consciousness that is anti-human because it contradicts how humans are supposed to naturally engage with one another.

The fact that our Health and Human Services Secretary is leading this charge shows that we, as a population, need to remain vigilant.

The truth remains: vaccines—synthetic chemicals injected into pure, natural human newborns at birth—represent the single greatest cause of human suffering in modern times. From polio to SIDS to allergies to autism, vaccines are always at the center. But because of the primordial force of deception, this connection is never addressed.

The truth remains: vaccines—synthetic chemicals injected into pure, natural human newborns at birth—represent the single greatest cause of human suffering in modern times.

I’ve documented this extensively in previous articles, including my work on reclassification and the greatest form of deception we’ve witnessed in recent times—how the DSM has been used to classify autism as a psychiatric disease instead of what it truly is: a physiological condition caused by brain damage.

The takeaway is this: We are the ones called to save ourselves. Not Trump. Not RFK. Not MAGA.

We must understand the forces at play and act accordingly.

Takeaways

Recognize the pattern of institutional misdirection: When authorities redirect blame from their interventions to external factors (Tylenol instead of vaccines), they reveal their unwillingness to confront the true source of harm

Understand that greed and deception operate through systems, not just individuals: Even those who appear to be advocates can become agents of the same forces they claim to oppose when institutional pressure becomes too great

The metaphysical precedes the physical: Until we recognize the consciousness forces driving these deceptions, we will continue to mistake symptoms for causes and noise for signal

Your discernment is your greatest protection: In an age of manufactured narratives, your ability to identify contradictions and follow evidence beyond official conclusions becomes a vital survival skill

Next Steps

Study the timeline connections yourself: Review the documented correlation between vaccine introduction dates and disease emergence patterns—the 1940s autism/DTP/vaccine connection is just one example of a pattern that repeats across conditions

Question any health intervention that bypasses natural protective barriers: Before accepting any medical procedure, ask whether it respects your body’s natural defense systems or forces substances directly into areas they weren’t designed to encounter

Build networks with others who prioritize evidence over authority: Connect with parents, practitioners, and researchers who are willing to examine data that challenges institutional narratives—your children’s wellbeing may depend on information that won’t come through official channels

A Note on Intellectual Defense

One thing I want to callout: this conversation about autism, vaccines, and institutional deception often gets bogged down in debates where “trust the science” is weaponized and statistical sleight-of-hand is used to dismiss valid concerns.

You’ll encounter arguments that sound sophisticated but are fundamentally flawed—like the misuse of “correlation doesn’t equal causation” to shut down legitimate pattern recognition, or cherry-picked studies that ignore broader evidence.

I’ve written extensively about defending ourselves against these intellectual weapons, including how to dismantle arguments that appear valid but serve to obscure truth rather than illuminate it.

I’ll be releasing an upcoming article called “Weapons of Intellectual Defense—Section: Vaccines and Statistical Studies” to arm you with the tools needed to navigate these debates with clarity and precision.

As always, thank you for your time and attention. Have a wonderful day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

