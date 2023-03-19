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I’m currently working on an article titled “The Religious Tennants of Scientism,” and the main idea is how “scientism” - an ideology encompassing a cult-like and dogmatic approach to science - has recently shaped our reality. A prime example of this was observed to peak in 2020 due to mass censoring efforts.

Through my research for this piece, I’ve noticed that although mythical explanations of natural phenomena may have been seen as primitive by modern standards - they were far more useful than today’s scientific dogma because their application could be understood with greater ease. It can be said that scientism has become overly rigid - making it difficult to apply knowledge effectively across all realms of life.

Coincidentally, while researching this topic, I stumbled upon a Ted Talk that was banned in 2013, which discussed a similar issue of dogmas and featured Rupert Sheldrake, author of “Science Set Free: 10 Paths to New Discovery.” In his speech, he spoke about the concept of morphic resonance. The idea here is that if you instruct rats in Europe how to play basketball, then it will be known by all other rats across the globe- not due to evolution but rather because of morphic resonance, which states that “everything in nature has a collective memory.”

Reflection upon the existence of a morphic resonance that harbors collective memory makes one ponder its similarity to concepts such as the Akashic Records mentioned by Nikola Tesla and Rudolf Steiner, as well as the “Collective Unconscious” theory proposed by Carl Jung. It’s clear that there are many connections to be made between this idea of morphic resonance and Chi, Qi, consciousness; however, here I will explain how it can further be linked with the 1908 book known as The Kybalion.

The Kyballion and its Principles

The Kybalion: A Study of the Hermetic Philosophy of Ancient Egypt and Greece is a book that aims to study the works of Hermes Trismegistus. Hermes is an ancient figure to whom the Emerald Tablet, a text highly regarded by Islamic and European alchemists, is attributed.

The Emerald Tablet is the source of the hit 2000s book and documentary, “The Secret,” which I disussed here.

The Kyballion outlines seven rules of reality. If you look at these rules scientifically, they make perfect sense. And so today, we’re going to examine the Kyballion with the ideas of resonance and see how these two can merge.

According to The Kyballion, the seven laws of reality are mentalism, correspondence, vibration, polarity, rhythm, causation, and gender. I will be delving into each one in-depth farther down the line within my Exclusive Member section; however, now I’d like to focus particularly on the first law as this is key for comprehending all the others plus additionally dive deeper into principles three through five which I propose can be taken together as an individual’s “mood” or “psyche.”

The First Law: “All is Mind”

When we declare that “All is Mind,” the dictum of the first law, mentalism, it truly implies that all aspects and features of reality - whether seen or unseen, explicable or not - lie within our minds. Moreover, “mind” can also be referred to as “spirit.” Fascinatingly enough, new realms of understanding begin to open when one delves into the history of words in different languages.