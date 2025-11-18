This past weekend, I had a wonderful time connecting with a couple of my subscribers—and it was a blast.

We connected over video, had some deep conversations, and I’m looking to share that podcast once they release it. I was very excited to talk with like-minded people who are on the same page about the true nature of our reality.

And one of the most exciting things from that conversation was the aether.

We talked about it at length, and it was so refreshing because not everyone discusses this or knows its daily practicality. Even with my wife—she gets it (sure, lol) —it’s a different kind of conversation entirely with other individuals who know about the aether and understand its earth-shattering implications.

It was phenomenal to share this dialogue with people because when you understand the aether, you’re really able to understand just how mystical the world we live in truly is.

Unfortunately, due to history and mainstream science, we’ve been conditioned to think the world is very mechanical—that this is just how things are. But when you understand that there was a society, a way of living, before our current way of living, you begin to see that there’s so much more to this human experience.

When you examine the systems that have shifted our entire society—systems that are everywhere—you start to see the manipulation. Take our calendar system, which no longer operates as calendars should.

The original calendar worked with agricultural cycles and natural rhythms. Now we have modern calendars simply because it’s how politicians and modern societies function. On top of that, you have illogical examples to support this incorrect notion, like Daylight Saving Time.

Our society has shifted. It’s been forced. And humans are forced to operate in ways that don’t align with our natural rhythms.

But when you strip all this away, you can see that we live in such a mystical world. It’s around us every day, but we don’t know how to see it or what to look for.

Stars in a Watery Heaven

One example I gave on the podcast was that I go for a walk every morning when it’s still dark—three or four o’clock—and I always look up at the stars.

On one hand, we’re being told that stars are these gaseous balls of energy. But that model is wrong.

has done great work on this, which is why I cross-posted his article.

The other perspective—the unorthodox view—is that these lights we see are literally flashes of sound and water interacting together. Space is this watery fluid. This is the firmament described in ancient cultures.

When you realize that this is what you live in every single day, it changes your world. You live in a water reality. It shows you just how mystical this reality is.

We’ve talked about this here before, but it’s so refreshing when you have these conversations with people.

I’m looking to do this more—to get on calls with subscribers and dive into what we actually want to do with this world.

Why We Don’t Know What We Don’t Know

For those who are new here, you may not understand what this is. It may all sound kind of crazy—unorthodox. But the reason we don’t know of these things is because we haven’t been taught them.

I mentioned history. The reason we don’t know of concepts like the aether is because of who we all know: Albert Einstein. The great scientist whose work has been elevated above all others. But his work is fundamentally flawed and inaccurate. I’ve touched on this in my article on “The Magic of Albert Einstein.”

That’s just one way science has blinded us to the reality of the world.

Another way we’ve been blinded: oil.

Oil is the most bountiful liquid on this earth, next to water, but we think it’s scarce. Why? Because it supports the petroleum industry. I talk about this in “The Greatest Con: Oil”—and why we believe in dinosaurs in my book’s chapter on that subject.

When you get introduced to this information, your perspective begins to change.

You see how this world we live in—instead of being a world that works with nature, as all previous societies did—is now a world we’re piecing together with concepts like Daylight Saving Time and calendars that don’t align with natural cycles, just because “we needed to make it work.”

A Society Built Backwards

Our society is built on the power of belief in a false reality.

I talked about this in “The Power of Belief.” I also discussed this in my article about how our current society is built backwards—because it supports corporations and empires and industries, not humanity.

Think about this for a second. Our way of life is not designed to support the human condition. It’s designed to support the empires and corporations of old.

When we understand this, we understand why the human condition is failing. We understand why depression is rampant. We understand why mental health is declining. We understand why attention spans are collapsing.

When you look at it from the mainstream perspective, you may not understand why these things are happening. But when you see the underlayer of reality and what’s going on—when you see what they’re hiding from you—you do understand why.

You can get sad, of course, but you can also get excited. Because as more information spreads, more people are changing their lives.

What we are seeing is a revolution occurring.

This false paradigm is not only on our societies, but also on our health as well.

We’ve talked a lot about vaccines and viruses. The vaccine industry—a trillion-dollar industry—is held together by belief in viruses. And that belief, as I’ve discussed, only came about in the last 100 years.

I talk about this in my articles on the history of modern medicine and in my piece on the polio pandemic, where I discuss Dr. John Enders and how his work was used to fuel the thesis of the virus.

More support for this fake paradigm that we live in.

Being the Best Human

When you understand that this is the world that was created, you understand why we are at such a pivotal place. And what we’re doing here at Unorthodoxy is phenomenal—because this is a revolution.

All we’re looking to do is live a life worth living. How do we do that? By moving past all the distractions—the Epstein conversations and whatnot—to focus on ourselves and change our lives. Because when we change our lives and society, we begin to restore the human condition.

I’ve talked about the human condition before. And honestly, instead of asking “What’s your purpose in life?”—which can feel overwhelming—one of the best questions you can ask is: How can I be the best human I can be?

This morning, I got involved in a little road-rage incident. But as I made myself calm down about it, I realized it was just a misunderstanding. The real question became: How do I be the best human in every situation?

Because there’s a mystical reality here, there’s the aether. And we are spreading ripples for every decision we make.

Very excited—more to come on this topic.

Upcoming Work

“Life is a spiral.”

I heard this concept about a year ago. The idea is that in life, you don’t just go straight up. You’re spiraling up—or spiraling down—but you’re spiraling. And in a spiral, you’re going to come across things that you may not have been ready for before. But now, with experiences in life, you are ready for them.

About 10 to 12 years ago, back in 2012 or 2013, I received a book from a good friend of mine—someone I’ve mentioned here before. This friend gave me a book called The Thinker’s Way. It’s about 400 pages, and I started reading it but never finished. I think I stopped around page 128.

It’s always been there. I’ve always kept it. But what I’ve come to realize—as I’ve felt drawn to pick it up again—is that in our modern world, my kids don’t see me read.

My kids don’t see us read. Even though we’re reading articles and consuming information, to them it looks like we’re just using our computers or cell phones. So I thought: let me go back and read an actual physical book so they can see that reading happens, and they can develop a love of reading too.

We’ve now established this in our house. It’s been wonderful—my son is now reading little Bible stories with pictures to get into the practice.

The book itself, The Thinker’s Way, is actually powerful. It contains a lot of good information I want to share with you all. I recommend you read it as well. As I’m still going through it, what I’ll be doing is posting insights on Notes—either pictures from the book or reflections I’m having. I might also do five- or ten-minute articles to discuss the work.

So be on the lookout for that.

On Creation vs. Consumption

One last thing: I’m releasing an podcast today on how to transform your ego. It’s very timely given what I mentioned about the road rage incident this morning. This will be part of my Esoteric Wisdom section, where we look at wisdom for our lives from a spiritual perspective. Become a paying member to access that work.

But before I get into the ego piece, I want to share a quick note on writing—on why writing is important.

In this podcast, one of the things I’ll discuss is that writing is a way for us to learn about something deeply. In the podcast with my subscribers—as I mentioned at the beginning—I explained that I started Substack to learn about the world and document my learning. That’s what this is. We are all learning from this information together.

One of the biggest things about writing isn’t just the serious analytical work. It’s really more about explaining, and ultimately about creating.

I saw a note today that I restacked about the difference between creating and consuming. I’ve talked about consumerism before—how we have an overabundance of it, because consumerism is a byproduct of our society. What we need to do is create more.

The idea is that all of us can create. And we should be creating something every single day, because it enriches our soul.

I talked about being the best human being. One of the things we need to do as the best human being is to create. We need to use our temples to create. And that’s something society does not want us to do.

We need to bring back creation.

For me, it’s Substack. It could be whatever for you. But it has to provide value—not just for yourself, but for others as well. That may take five or ten years to fully develop. But first, we need to get into the practice of creating something. And here’s some work to help you get started.

I’ll wrap this article up for now, but here are some takeaways and next steps.

Takeaways

The aether reveals the mystical nature of reality. When you understand this medium—through which thoughts, energy, and even the stars operate—you see how much has been hidden from us.

Our society is built backwards. It supports corporations and empires, not the human condition. This is why depression, mental health crises, and attention collapse are epidemic.

Life is a spiral. You will encounter things you weren’t ready for before—but with experience, you become ready. Pick up what you put down and see it with new eyes.

Creation enriches the soul. We’ve been conditioned into overconsumption. The antidote is daily creation—using our temples to produce value for ourselves and others.

Next Steps

Start creating daily. It doesn’t have to be a Substack. It could be writing, art, building, cooking—anything that produces value. The key is to shift from consumption to creation. Model the behavior you want to pass on. If you have children or influence over others, let them see you read physical books, create with your hands, and engage with the world beyond screens. Revisit what you put down. Is there a book, a project, or an idea you started years ago that you weren’t ready for? Life is a spiral—you may be ready now. Connect with like-minded people. Reach out for conversations. These dialogues are where real understanding deepens and revolution begins.

As always, thank you for your time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

