Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
1h

So, does that mean that King George III and his aristocracy were the good guys?

Why no mention of that?

Given that today's federal government is a creation of those dastardly founding fathers, do you now condemn the federal government as being illegitimate and not in the best interest of the individual? I sure as hell do.

Reply
Share
Lisa Novakowski's avatar
Lisa Novakowski
1h

I am Canadian. That is another country with a troubled historical past. In my opinion, Canada is a colony that evolved into a haven for criminals, corruption foreign countries and diabolical global organizations. My educated guess is that there is an illusion of independence. The Crown might still have some say. Yet, I see organizations and people having control.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Franklin O'Kanu · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture