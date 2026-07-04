What has been painted as a country rebelling against its tyrant king was actually the result of British landowners wanting more land than intended.

They then used the sea’s distance to grow stronger and declared their independence today — 250 years ago.

George Washington is a mythologized character needed to cement the story of the Revolution. Benjamin Franklin was a tenacious thinker who could sway thousands and mobilize resources.

Together, a series of events gave rise to the story and myth of the American Revolution.

“If you think the news is fake, wait till you find out about history”

This quote, along with “history is written by the victors,” gives a warning and bears one of the greatest truths known to man: history isn’t what you think it is. And quite frankly, most of what you know about it is fake.

Think of all the mainstream narratives that you know that are quite different from the historical versions. The first one that comes to mind is wars, which I’ve broken down before, and my piece on the Holocaust shows a completely different side of the holocaust.

But what about others? What about assassinations — like that of JFK being completed by just one man? What about COVID, with so many stories; what about 9/11 and an inside job?

What about SIDS and vaccines — what about autism and vaccines?

It’s not just historical and medical narratives; there are biblical narratives — like the Rapture.

More and more, as you look into history, you find that it is what the victors have decided it to be. They’ve mythologized it, and more than likely everything you know is a stretch of the truth.

What better story to dive into than that of the American Revolution today on what’s celebrated as Independence Day.

Today, I’ll dive into the truths of that story, and spoiler alert, it’s not as pretty as taught. Thanks to Terra Times for this post and for others — like Luke Anthony — who’ve hinted that the story isn’t as it was told.

This analysis is similar to my flat earth revelation. You hear it time and time again, but when you actually sit down and research it, you’re blown away by how this could go on for so long, without anyone taking the time out to discuss this.

What grabbed my attention about all this was the American, Roman nod. Why would a country still nod to Rome?

What this unlocked for me was that our modern place in history is not in a silo. It’s tied to the same thread from 250, up to 500 years ago. We are taking place in a large story written hundreds of years before our time.

Until you understand just how their story affects us, you will be nothing more than an unwilling character in it.

But once you understand the full story — you can then choose what characters you’d like to be.

In This Article, You’ll Learn...

Why the story of the American Revolution you were taught is closer to myth than history—and what the historical record actually reveals

The real financial motives behind the “Founding Fathers,” including George Washington.

How Benjamin Franklin—not Washington—may be the most important figure in the entire Revolution, and why

The connection between Francis Bacon’s New Atlantis, the phrase “human resources,” and the country we find ourselves in today

What the Declaration of Independence was actually written for—and who it was really meant to serve

Historical Accuracy

Let’s start with what we factually know. The thirteen colonies began as different imperial, commercial, religious, and settlement projects. Over time, they developed local governments and powerful commercial and landed elites.

The story told to the masses focuses solely on religious freedoms, but the truth is that these were different ventures of the British Empire.

Virginia began as a royally authorized investment project. In 1606, King James I granted a charter to the Virginia Company, whose London branch financed the settlement at Jamestown in 1607. The company was a joint-stock enterprise: investors purchased shares and divided the potential gains or losses.

The company expected the colony to generate profits while also expanding English territory, creating markets for English goods, locating valuable resources, and strengthening England against competitors such as Spain. This is the truth of the State known as Virginia.

The English founded Jamestown in Virginia in 1607 primarily as a commercial venture. The Pilgrims established Plymouth in 1620 for a mixture of religious and practical reasons. Massachusetts Bay followed, while other colonies arose through different royal charters, proprietorships, religious migrations, land enterprises, and strategic plans. Georgia, founded in 1733, was the last of the colonies to become one of the original thirteen states.

This idea of religious freedom is a myth. These were investment projects for Britain.

The thirteen colonies were created separately over more than a century, not established all at once by the Pilgrims or according to a single thirteen-part plan. They were also not empty lands. European colonization involved the occupation of territories already inhabited and governed by numerous Indigenous nations, accompanied by commercial exploitation, settlement expansion, warfare, and eventually slavery.

Now let’s go to step 2.

The Split From Britain

Britain generally followed a mercantilist model.

This meant that the colonies were expected to contribute to the empire’s wealth and power by supplying raw materials, purchasing British manufactured goods, and conducting much of their trade through British ships and merchants.

I’ve discussed this in my work on time is life and the difference between the law of the land and the law of the sea. With the colonies and Britain separated by sea, you begin to see aspects of the law come into play.

Before diving into the revolution, it’s important to understand how this operation is occurring. The colonies are making financial gains; wars are needed to remove the Indians from the land, and it’s here that we’re introduced to our first revolutionaries: George Washington.

The first thing that you need to know is that George Washington was wealthy, owned extensive lands, and pursued western property interests. He was deeply involved in western land acquisition and speculation before the Revolution.

In 1763, he participated in the Mississippi Land Company, which sought an enormous western land grant. The proposed company wanted approximately 2.5 million acres, with Washington and other shareholders expecting to profit by leasing or selling the land to settlers.

However, the Royal Proclamation of 1763 restricted colonial settlement beyond the Appalachian boundary. Washington and other veterans believed that they had been promised western land for their military service. These restrictions frustrated Washington’s efforts to secure property in the Ohio region.

“The failure of the British government to grant the company’s requests contributed to Washington’s growing hostility toward British rule.”

This is where you begin to see the truth behind the Founding Fathers.

Many prominent revolutionaries were wealthy lawyers, merchants, plantation owners, investors, and land speculators.

Economic control, western land, taxation, trade restrictions, and political power all mattered. The philosophical arguments about liberty are what made the movement magical.

Now that we have an accurate look at the players involved. Let’s begin to look at the events we know about: the taxes.

Deep-dive research like this is reserved for my paying readers. However, in the spirit of true Human independence, I’m opening it to all before locking it in the archive. If you are enjoying this read and want to support more work like this, become a paying subscriber.

How The Story Comes Together

Now that it’s been established that what is occurring just before the revolution is solely a group of investors looking to grow their territory, let’s look at the incidents that led to such a revolution.

Picking up with the understanding that the colonies are supposed to support Britain, what you see is that navigation laws restricted colonial shipping and commerce. Other laws restricted specific colonial industries or imposed duties intended to favor British interests.

The Hat Act restricted colonial hat manufacturing,

The Molasses Act taxed molasses from non-British colonies,

The Iron Act limited aspects of colonial iron manufacturing.

However, colonists frequently evaded these laws through smuggling and informal trade.

For a long period, Britain’s enforcement was inconsistent. Colonial merchants developed profitable trading relationships that did not always comply with imperial law. In addition, colonial assemblies became accustomed to controlling their own taxation and internal affairs.

The end of the French and Indian War in 1763 changed that arrangement.

Britain had acquired enormous new territories but also huge war debts and new defense expenses. British officials thought the colonies should contribute more financially and that existing trade regulations should be enforced more aggressively.

Many colonists experienced this as Britain suddenly asserting powers it had previously exercised loosely.

The Sugar Act of 1764 sought to raise revenue and tighten customs enforcement.

The Currency Act restricted colonial paper currency, affecting debtors, merchants, and local economies.

The Stamp Act of 1765 imposed taxes on legal papers, newspapers, licenses, playing cards, and numerous everyday documents.

These acts reached deeply into domestic colonial life, and opposition became widespread, serving as the seeds to fuel a revolution.

And here’s how we can see history coming together. If you remember John Dee from the 1500s, he spoke of this British Empire. He, Elizabeth, gave rise to the East India British Company. An organization lasting centuries. Here’s where I say we find ourselves in a long-history game because these conquests span generations.

Nearly 200 years after its inception, the British East India Company was experiencing serious financial difficulties and had a huge surplus of tea. Parliament passed the Tea Act, allowing the company to sell tea directly in the colonies under favorable conditions.

The Tea Act of 1773 was intended partly to assist the financially troubled British East India Company. It allowed the company to market tea in the colonies under favorable arrangements. The policy could make legal tea cheaper, but it threatened colonial merchants and smugglers who were bypassed by the new distribution system.

And these were the conditions that made the grand revolution story ripe to be told.

With all of these acts squeezing the colonists, you then have your Boston Massacre and then your Boston Tea Party.

But these events themselves aren’t significant; under the storytelling of a master storyteller, they can change the world.

Enter - a namesake - Benjamin Franklin.

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The Writers Of History

When you start seeing people throughout history with incredible planning and strategy, you must pay attention.

People who fall into this line of thinking include: John Dee, as mentioned; then we have Francis Bacon — who history calls William Shakespeare. He also plays a role in this story on America, which is a story for another day. And here we have Benjamin Franklin.

If you’ve ever read the book 48 Laws of Power, these individuals are very similar to Henry Kissinger — the man behind the scenes who moves everything together. Franklin may be more important than Washington because Franklin worked directly in printing, symbols, lobbying, intelligence, diplomacy, and public opinion.

Franklin spent years in London as a paid colonial agent representing Pennsylvania and later Georgia, New Jersey, and Massachusetts before Parliament and the British government. Colonial agents were essentially lobbyists who used political relationships to defend colonial interests.

Franklin also helped place Thomas Paine in America. Paine arrived with a recommendation from Franklin and soon became the author of Common Sense. Published in January 1776, the pamphlet simplified a complicated constitutional struggle into a direct argument against monarchy and in favor of immediate independence. It circulated widely and helped shift colonial opinion from resistance to separation.

Franklin’s sponsorship of Paine shows how a well-connected colonial agent helped an obscure English writer enter Philadelphia’s publishing world; that writer then produced one of the Revolution’s most transformative political texts.

The Revolution did not spread through abstract philosophy alone. It spread through printing presses, newspapers, taverns, sermons, pamphlets, engravings, correspondence committees, and emotionally powerful images.

Franklin understood that ecosystem better than any other founder.

His decisive contribution came in France.

Congress sent him there in 1776 to secure loans, arms, diplomatic recognition, and a military alliance. France’s support was essential to the eventual American victory.

Franklin cultivated a moving image in France. Instead of appearing as another European courtier, he wore simple clothing and a fur cap and allowed himself to be presented as a natural, rustic philosopher from the New World — playing up the role of the rustic American sage to build French enthusiasm for the revolutionary cause.

Franklin understood that France was not supporting America purely out of admiration for liberty; it wanted to weaken Britain. He gave the French elites a compelling emotional and philosophical image of the American project.

This American Project is where we find ourselves today.

What has been painted as a country rebelling against its tyrant king was actually the result of British landowners wanting more land than intended. They used the sea’s distance to grow stronger and declared their independence today, 250 years ago.

The truth will hurt before it heals.

Now that we have this accurate framing, what does the Declaration of Independence really mean and who is it for?

What This Means For Us Today

From Terra’s piece, we read the following:

“According to Francis Bacon, in his text ‘The New Atlantis’, conquest and settlement of the North American continent, with its potential for the mining of vast natural and human resources, would exist as an ideal beachhead from which to launch a powerful catalyst in the formation and realization of a globalist feudal order presided over by the thirteen elite Jesuit families.”

What struck me the most in Terra’s piece is the phrase “human resources.”

Bacon sees Atlantis as America. In his fictional book, Salomon’s House operates deep caves, imitates natural mines, produces artificial metals, manipulates soils and agriculture, experiments on animals, develops medicines, manufactures materials, builds powerful weapons, and seeks to achieve “all things possible.” This is the country we find ourselves in today: Salomon’s House.

Going back to the Declaration of Independence, most have been told that it’s about individual independence for all. This is not true and is not the case.

As you’ve seen, the founding fathers were merchants who saw an opportunity to break free from the monarchy and seize this land for themselves. They used the same mythology techniques to glorify their conquest with divine manifestos, wiping those from this land.

The Declaration of Independence was never about modern humans, but about wealthy aristocrats and their pursuit of life, liberty, and happiness. This is why they, the ruling class, remain the only ones to attain these three attributes.

Closing Thoughts

This has been a longer-than-needed story, but it’s important to call out the facts about this holiday.

What I find interesting in all of this is that the idea of America makes sense even though it’s not what it actually is. We understand it as liberty for all, but in reality, it’s liberty for them.

However, I agree with Bacon in the following lines:

Bacon’s ‘The New Atlantis’ was in many ways the first to represent a blueprint for colonization of America, and advocated the idea that the North American continent as a whole “would become a paradise in which men would follow reason, become gods and work for a universal republic that would then replicate the Utopian conditions of America throughout the known world.”

I do believe that men can follow reason and become gods — as in — free autonomous individuals with liberty and happiness — not just the pursuit of it. And this can be accomplished with reason and truth. This is why one must confront the lies set before us.

Evil can use good for evil, and it is here that one can use good for actually good. The Declaration of Independence and the Constitution now, in a sense, apply to all — but are actually divine human rights. Humans were born free, and anything outside of that is slavery.

As one sits back and reflects on the information presented here, one thing is clear: the truth will hurt before it heals. Yesterday I mentioned that, with all of this, I do see a brighter future ahead, and coming to the truth of this ceremonial event is critical. You must understand that the American Project continues.

To believe that the project cares for the individual is delusional; however, you can use knowledge and reason to rise above the traps set for us — but you have to recognize them.

Humans are born sovereign, but most relinquish that sovereignty when they look to the state for salvation.

For those who choose to awake from the slumber and choose autonomy, liberty, and happiness for themselves, a new life awaits.

Takeaways

The thirteen colonies were commercial and imperial ventures of the British Empire, not primarily religious-freedom projects. The “religious freedom” origin story is a myth layered over an investment operation.

The Founding Fathers were largely wealthy merchants, land speculators, and plantation owners. Washington himself was blocked from millions of acres by the Royal Proclamation of 1763—giving him a direct financial motive for hostility toward Britain.

Benjamin Franklin may be the most consequential figure of the Revolution. As a lobbyist, printer, and diplomat, he shaped public opinion, placed Thomas Paine, and secured the French alliance that won the war.

The Declaration of Independence, in its origin, served wealthy aristocrats—not the general population. “Liberty for all” was, in practice, liberty for them.

The American Project continues. Recognizing its true nature is the precondition for rising above it and claiming sovereignty for yourself.

Next Action Items

Revisit the players, not just the events. Before the next patriotic holiday, spend one sitting researching the financial interests of one “Founding Father.” Follow the land, the shares, the debts. See what motive emerges.

Read the law-of-the-land vs. law-of-the-sea framing. If you haven’t yet, go back to my Time Is Life work—it’s the key that unlocks why the sea’s distance mattered so much to this whole operation.

Interrogate one narrative you’ve never questioned. Pick a story you accept without thinking—historical, medical, or biblical—and apply the same sit-down research this piece models. Notice how quickly the mythology cracks.

Claim one act of sovereignty today. Identify one place where you look to the state for salvation, and take a single concrete step toward doing that thing for yourself instead.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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