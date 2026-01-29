Knowledge is power.

Everyone’s heard this phrase. But I’ve come to realize that knowledge is power only when that knowledge is applied.

A lot of times, we can learn so much about the world, but then what does that information do? It usually stays in our heads. Knowledge only becomes power when we take what we’ve learned and look to apply it. And when we do that, we can change our world. This change in our world — power: the ability to make change) — is a very invigorating and revitalizing experience for humanity.

For me personally, my knowledge comes in two spaces. I like processes. I like how they work, I like to build them, etc. This shows in my work here at Unorthodoxy, which is why I have a professional growth section. Check these out.

And then there’s spirituality. As you know, I love spirituality. I was raised Christian, and I’ve grown into a deeper love of the philosophy, the esoteric. You can see that in my work here as well.

But there is now a growing field that I’m looking to learn more about and dive deeper into more — and that’s the field of finances.

Finances, from a spiritual perspective, represent time. When you start to look at the processes around money and time, you begin to see how they affect each other. I’m starting to learn and appreciate the history of money, the value of money, and how this livelihood we depend on is actually being stolen from us. Hence, the reason for my inflation series.

As I study history and gain knowledge, one of the things I’ve come to realize is that we are living in a very pivotal time in human history. And I don’t know if we understand the gravity of that statement.

Thanks to technology, we are able to see and analyze so much information and attain so much knowledge in a relatively short amount of time. That is a lot of knowledge. From LLMs to cell phones to so many of the structures we now have access to, these technologies give us the ability to absorb information that in the past would have taken years to attain. And that information can be powerful if it is discerned through appropriately.

With this knowledge, we are able to look into the past and examine the human condition to see what events have shaped our modern world. And what occurs is you begin to see similar patterns repeating themselves throughout history. When you have knowledge of these patterns, you now have the ability to apply knowledge as power.

This is what it means to learn from the past. This is what it means to stand on the shoulders of giants.

Unfortunately, we have become an ahistorical species.

But that changes today.

In this article, we are going to continue our inflation series, and we are going to discuss the story of money in early America during a very special time.

We will talk about:

The Industrial Age after the Civil War The process that could break the modern economy And, the history they’ve given us to hide this

In myths and stories, there are certain names that one must not speak, lest they herald the beholder.

In Harry Potter, the name is Voldemort—the name that must not be spoken. In a recent Christmas movie with The Rock, there’s a witch named Frau Gryla whose name was not to be spoken, or you’d invoke their wrath. Simply being aware of these individuals brings fear, but to speak that name is something else entirely. When you speak it, you spread that awareness throughout the aetheric energy we all live within.

Today, we will speak the name that must not be spoken.

We will spread the awareness and knowledge contained within it, so that society may understand this power.

The name, the process that we will speak of today is known as:

Deflation.

In This Article, You’ll Learn:

What deflation actually is and why it’s been erased from our economic vocabulary

How the period after the Civil War gave rise to the American middle class through falling prices

The critical difference between the monetary system before and after the Federal Reserve (1913)

Why the Great Depression narrative has been weaponized to make you fear your own prosperity

How deflation is a natural economic process that benefits ordinary people—and threatens the debt-based system

After The Civil War: The Birth of Abundance

With the Civil War ending in 1865, the country began to change. We started reconstructing, and the Industrial Revolution—which had been building throughout the 1800s—hit full speed. What’s interesting about this period is that it gave rise to an explosion in production unlike anything the world had seen.