The Two Worlds Merging

In this article, you’ll learn:

Why 2026 is the year to take ownership of writing your personal narrative

The four pieces that reveal who Franklin O’Kanu is and how he sees the world

How grief, pharmacy, and spiritual awakening shaped his journey away from mainstream systems

The power of fusing the magical world with the physical to create a life worth living

How to access the upcoming narrative-writing workshop for founding subscribers

Sometime in 2025, I wrote a quote on my office wall which read “Write Your Narrative.” The idea behind it is simple: every day that we live, we have an opportunity to write our narrative.

As I learned about narratives throughout 2024 and 2025, I finally realized that I have taken a very active role in writing and shaping my personal narratives. In 2025, we saw many established narratives break, and we’re seeing the power of narratives laid bare.

Since 2026 is going to be the year of narratives, it’s only fair that you get my narrative: who I am as Franklin O’Kanu, this writer here at Unorthodoxy.

I could sit here and create a full version of this from scratch. However, I’ve already done a couple of pieces where I’ve been interviewed and shared my experience of my life and how it has changed, especially in the last couple of years, over the last decade or so.

So, let me walk you through them.

The Personal and Professional Story

When Grief Became a Prescription

The very first piece is Unbekoming’s piece titled When Grief Became a Prescription. It’s about 90 minutes long. The subtitle reads: “How one pharmacist refuses to drug a grieving daughter, revealed medicine’s war on the human experience.”

This is a great piece, and I recommend Unbekoming Substack for a wealth of information.

In the interview, he gave me 15 questions. Instead of just responding or typing, I wanted to elaborate upon them. So that’s the podcast where I elaborate on each question.

Check that piece out whenever you get a second.

Intentionality and Unlocking the Aether

The other piece is one I worked on with my buddies over at Reframing the Narrative, titled Intentionality & Unlocking the Aether w/Franklin O’Kanu. This piece is about 60 minutes, and I go through it with PJ Warren and Jake.

In it, we talk through my journey throughout life. Examples include how I talk about being in the community pharmacy and how it was breaking my heart as I would have to give three-year-olds methamphetamines.

This piece was important in the interview because that was when my spirit started calling me, telling me this does not feel right, especially as I had gone through the whole educational system and started working.

Definitely recommend checking out that piece as well. Very powerful piece.

Once you’re able to check out these two pieces, you’ll have the narratives that shaped me. This gives you an insight into how I see the world and how I have been able to move through it. This is the background to where we are now and a great example of how I changed my life by changing my narrative.

These two tell the personal and professional story. But you don’t get the full story of Franklin O’Kanu until you also see the spiritual piece.

The Spiritual Story

Love, Truth, and the Spirit

I have two more journeys that touch on the spiritual dimension. The first is a piece titled Love, Truth, and the Spirit. It’s about 60 minutes. It’s my spiritual journey of exploring Christianity and beyond.

In it, I go through how I was raised Nigerian and introduced to the faith at a very young age. I have lived in the faith my entire life, and I don’t think people understand that I have been on this journey of being a Christian with the Holy Spirit for as long as I can remember.

I talk about how I was exposed to new information and histories during my 20s, which I didn’t know about. I did the research and started studying the faith versus what the historical records show, the deception, and how that changed my mind to where we are now.

This piece is crucial in understanding why I question the faith so much.

Five Miracles That Changed My Life

The last piece is titled Five Miracles That Changed My Life. In it, I talk about how I’ve been exposed to the faith for quite some time, so I’m open to miracles.

I see miracles occur often. When you understand miracles and this magical world, especially when you understand concepts like the aether, you start to see how everything comes together.

When you understand the power of myth and how you can write your story, how you can fuse your story with imagination, you see how you can change this world. One of my favorite publications, The Culturist, which writes a lot of myths, restacked my comment the other day, which touched on another quote I like.

That quote, another one I have on my office wall, is this:

“Incorporating the magical world into your physical world will quickly show you which one is real and which one is delusion.”

If you’re able to listen to all of this content, especially the pieces about miracles and spirituality, you’ll be able to see how I fuse the spiritual and the physical to create a life worth living.

2026: Writing Our Narratives

2026 will be about narrative, and we’ll work on it together. These pieces give you an insight into who Franklin O’Kanu is. From here, we’ll work on writing our narratives.

In 2025, we broke down narratives. In 2026, we’re going to write our own.

If you’re really interested, I’m giving a special offer for my paid subscribers to become founding subscribers. I reached out to my paid subscribers yesterday to inform them of this. Note that you have to be a paid subscriber to access this upcoming workshop.

We’ll talk more about narratives next week, starting with our articles and our thoughts on how narratives are under attack. This is something we’ll discuss when we continue this conversation.

Overall, 2026 is off to a great start! Let’s keep this party going.

Takeaways

Your narrative is yours to write. Every day presents an opportunity to shape your story rather than accept one handed to you.

The breaking of established narratives in 2025 revealed their constructed nature. What seemed permanent can shatter—which means what you build can rise.

Transformation requires multiple dimensions. Franklin’s journey encompasses the personal, professional, and spiritual. You can’t understand the whole without all three.

The spirit knows before the mind catches up. Franklin’s discomfort giving children pharmaceuticals was his spirit calling him toward a different path—before he had the words for why.

Fusing the magical and physical creates clarity. Incorporating the mystical into daily life reveals which reality holds more truth.

Next Action Items

Listen to the four pieces that tell Franklin’s full narrative: When Grief Became a Prescription, Intentionality Unlocked, Love, Truth, and the Spirit, and The Five Miracles That Changed My Life. Write “Write Your Narrative” somewhere visible in your workspace. Let it serve as a daily reminder that the story is yours to author. Identify where your spirit is calling you. What feels wrong that you’ve been ignoring? What discomfort is actually guidance? If you’re a paid subscriber, check your inbox for the special offer to become a family subscriber and access the upcoming narrative-writing workshop. Prepare for the 2026 theme. We broke down narratives in 2025. Now we build. Start thinking about the narrative you want to write for yourself this year.

As always, thank you for your time and attention. Let’s have a wonderful day. Let’s be great. Have a great 2026.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

