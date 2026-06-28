Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
5h

.."This model is wrong. It makes for a weaker human."...exactly as intended as a weak human is easy prey. It's all about the termination of humanity. There can be no other purpose for this insane technological decay into nothingness.

Reply
Share
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
6h

Though I spend most of My time within 2' of My 15+ year old laptop, it is only because I can't do My work for Humanity here on Our planet without it. But...

I have no devices attached, and I have no jab ingredients newer than 45+ years ago, and... I have no phone. None. Nothing.

Being homeless and destitute, I can't afford anything, and for that I am grateful! LOL! And if I did not feel compelled to work for Humanity, I would be out in nature, soaking it up!

Good look at the digitalization of Humanity!

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Franklin O'Kanu · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture