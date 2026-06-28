57% of U.S. adults own one wearable or connected health device.

From smartwatches to Oura rings, most people have their biometric data captured and recorded under the guise of health monitoring.

Some say these are the steps being taken towards transhumanism. Having technology and biology fused together, becoming one. While that is a strong theory, this isn’t the transhumanist movement being discussed in this piece today.

This stage of wearable devices is currently the worst of the worst — one step away from a neuralink implant. Some say the mRNA technology from a few years ago may have already laid the groundwork for that final stage.

But most readers are not at that stage. You’re probably already aware of the dangers of these devices and how they interact with the body’s EMF. That’s not the takeover being discussed.

The takeover being discussed is how much of our thinking, living, and daily existence is encompassed within two feet of a digital device: the modern cell. And it is due to this invention that 90% of humans interact with each other.

The cell has become normalized in our world to the point that it’s part of our daily interaction with reality. This is the covert transhumanist operation occurring, and with this recent way of experiencing daily life, most are forgetting how to actually interact with reality.

Our minds are becoming transhumanist without us even knowing it.

In This Article, You’ll Learn

Why the real transhumanist takeover isn’t the implant you’re bracing for—it’s already in your pocket

How “doomscrolling” and “brain rot” got normalized into the fabric of daily reality without anyone voting on it

The shift from human-to-human connection to device-mediated existence—and what it’s quietly costing us

Why awareness is the one skill that lets you see the enslavement happening right under your eyes

Practical tech-free practices for reclaiming your ability to think, reflect, and connect

The Normalization of The Digital Reality

I’ve witnessed many friends and family members simply “doomscroll” or “brain rot” for hours.

These terms — as negative as they are — have become normalized in today’s world. How many couples “spend time together” by each being on their phone? How many people detox the day by “scrolling for hours”?

Even in social settings, dinners, parties, most people reach for their cell phones instead of gathering, socializing, or mingling.

This has been accepted as normal.

Before the advent of cell phones, people could sit and gather for hours. Strangers would talk, get to know each other, and make connections. People from all walks of life could come together and discuss ideas, events, and more.

Twenty years ago, 85% of communication occurred in person, human to human. Now, 75% of communication occurs through the device.

The device has become part of our daily lives to the point that we can’t communicate with others without it.

The Normalization Of Digital Implants

I have a personal annoyance with phones. I hate being in one’s physical presence, and this presence — that is ever so limited — is limited because one’s attention is somewhere else.

The more I look to solve for it, the more I realize that this is the transhumanist implantation in our lives. We can’t talk to each other anymore because, one, our brains have been wired around the amount of information we can share or take in.

If things become awkward or stressful, most turn to their phones for relief. In other cases, some may lack the courage or boldness to sit through periods of silence or boredom — times we would have relished in the past.

Now, most people, automatically — without thinking — grab for the phone. The neural implant is complete.

Some say it’s work-related. That just furthers the argument of modern enslavement to the point where even in times of leisure, one must be working on the device.

The portable cell — the prison goes with you everywhere.

Observations like these are why the skill of awareness is important. Enslavement, takeover, and mind control can be normalized right under your very eyes, but when you’re aware, you can see through the illusions set in front of you.

And once you see them, you can break free from them.

Reclaiming Humanity

I’ve started setting aside tech-free times. I recently wrote about spending two hours staring at the ceiling and how letting my mind wander was mentally therapeutic.

I’ve begun setting my timer for 20 minutes and simply sitting outside, staring at the backyard, until the timer goes off. Simply doing nothing or note-taking.

Our family already has device-free dinners, and these small moments without technology allow for deeper connections. As a family, we talk about our days in more detail, with more vigor, and excitement — and individually, I’m able to reflect more deeply on the day or recent events.

The ability to think, reflect, socialize, and engage — these daily things are things that humanity has done for millennia. However, only in the last 20 years has it become normal for technology to be the primary means of interaction.

This model is wrong. It makes for a weaker human. And those who retain the skills of awareness, engagement, and reflection grow into stronger humans and live more fulfilling lives.

We don’t need to starve off the neuralink, oura rings, watches, or Bluetooth headphones. We need to talk to strangers, build connections, and engage with the realities of life.

This is the essence of living. Technologies look to take away from that.

Takeaways

The transhumanist takeover most people fear—implants, neuralink, mRNA groundwork—distracts from the one that already happened: the cell phone fused to daily existence.

Normalization is the mechanism. “Doomscrolling,” “brain rot,” couples on separate phones, dinners spent staring down—these became accepted without resistance.

The data marks the shift: from 85% in-person communication twenty years ago to 75% through the device today.

The phone functions as a portable prison—reached for in awkwardness, boredom, or silence, the very moments humans once grew through.

Awareness is the escape. You can’t break free from an enslavement you can’t see.

Next Action Items

Set a 20-minute timer and sit outside doing nothing—no phone, just observation or note-taking.

Institute device-free dinners with family or roommates and notice how conversation deepens.

The next time silence or awkwardness tempts you to reach for your phone, sit through it instead.

Talk to a stranger this week. Build one connection that isn’t mediated by a screen.

Practice awareness as a discipline: catch yourself reaching automatically, and ask what you’re avoiding.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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