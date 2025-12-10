There Is No Such Thing as “Truth.” There Is Only a Perspective.

Different Perspectives

I can’t recall where I heard this phrase—somewhere between reading The Thinker’s Way or other works—or if I made it up myself, but it’s absolutely right.

There is no such thing as truth. Rather, what each of us experiences is our perspective of what is perceived to be the truth. The closest thing that can describe this concept is: truth is when one’s perspective of reality matches as closely as possible to what actually occurs in reality.

“Truth: when one’s perspective of reality matches as close as possible to what actually occurs in reality.”

When we see truth in this light, it brings on a whole new way of thinking.

The “truth” of the matter is that our society has been given one version of the truth. Unfortunately, based on our definition, one could argue that this truth—this perspective—is not true, because it doesn’t account for other factors, mainly deception.

Since truth is the perspective that aligns most with reality, the only way to test whether our truth is real is to apply it against reality. How do we do so? We apply our truths to the world and obtain what’s known as consequences.

Consequences tell us how accurately our “truths” line up with reality. They are the results of testing perspectives against reality.

However, one of the greatest arguments against “truths” is narratives. Narratives are stories that can shape perspectives, even when they may not be true or align with reality.

In this article, we’re going to examine the nature of truth and why we need to hone in on consequences. We’ll discuss the various perspectives given to us, the narratives that nudge us towards one perspective over another, and why we should focus on the fruits these truths bear. By understanding truth in this light, we gain a better arsenal of tools to decipher the fallacies presented to us.

Without further ado, let’s dive right in.

Our World Is Built on Perspectives

On the back of my book, I open with the following phrase: “Perception is Reality.”

Throughout my book and on this Substack, I argue what many have argued before: we’ve been given what’s known as a “mainstream perspective.” Everything we know about the world—from history, to the sciences, to timelines, to religion—carries this mainstream perspective. In my book, I tackle the main industries and how they are only 200 years old, hence this mainstream feel to them, what we call modern history.

And in that same breath, I argue that everything about our modern history is failing tremendously.

The reason is simple. The only reason a “worldwide perspective” was systematically placed over an entire species was because it was driven by financial and military conquests. These modern perspectives were not in conjunction with nature, but rather systematic ideologies fueled by greed and deception. They fail each and every day simply because they weren’t aligned with nature, with reality.

Pick any industry and we can see these failures. From a health standpoint, sure, you can say humans are living longer—but is living longer the goal, or is a life worth living, with freedom and autonomy, the prize? The same with wealth: we’re, on paper, making more money than ever before, yet prices cost 10x more decade after decade.

Our sciences claim to make discovery after discovery, yet the human condition remains the same, and promises never come to fruition—flying cars, space travel, and so forth. The reason for these failures is simply because, while we’re being told these “truths,” these narratives that never materialize, they continue to be fueled by what they cover up: greed and deception.

Everywhere we look, we see corporations at the center of it all, driving ideologies that we think are normal but are ultimately detrimental to the human condition.

I’ve written about these extensively:

The consequences of these modern narratives fail time after time. At this point we must ask: are these truths in line with reality?

I argue they are not. These consequences, ones not aligned with nature, result from going against nature. When we apply accurate truths to reality, we receive expected consequences—ones that thrive and flourish.

Ultimately, we need to navigate this world based on accurate information. Only by following consequences, not narratives, can we move accurately through our world.

The Multiple Paths

In one of my earlier works, I wrote “The Multiple Paths to Freedom.” The premise is that during the COVID era, multiple individuals wanted to obtain “freedom,” but we were all going at it from different pathways.

The idea is general overall. As we move through the world, we adopt truths and perspectives that do have accurate experiences with reality. But if not careful, we can rely on some establishment or history and be blinded from evaluating. What I’ve come to find is that we need to always evaluate truths on their consequences, no matter the origin of that perspective.

This leads towards a path of always evaluating, consistently discerning, sharpening to see if things are truth and if they align with reality. By doing so, we come across consequences that do align with reality—and we should follow them, even when they go against established narratives or perspectives. These truths are the most important ones to follow, especially based on the proposed results and likelihoods.

For example, here’s the mainstream view on vaccines against the unorthodox view:

Mainstream: Vaccines are single-handedly the best cure against childhood disease and should be given as immediately as possible, therefore we vaccinate.

Unorthodox: Vaccines are not needed since our mainstream understanding of disease is flawed. Follow a therapeutic approach, and in emergency situations, take one to the ER.

In this example, there is no middle ground—only the mainstream versus the unorthodox. We’re already familiar with the mainstream view. From the unorthodox perspective:

I have an understanding of health and disease that aligns with reality I understand that vaccines have potential for reaction and, at worst, are life-changing or ending I determine that risk isn’t worth it, so I’ll take proper measures to allow the body to heal as needed In the event of trauma and failing scenarios, I will use emergency services

In this scenario, based on unorthodox yet factual perspectives, one has an aligned view of reality and walks in reality to create this desired outcome. The narratives persist that this way is dangerous, but time and again, we have reports of children living and thriving in this “unwanted” narrative. The consequences align more with reality than with the narrative. Read

’s work on the Unvaccinated

.

This example is just one of many. We can apply this analogy to a geocentric, level plane model of reality versus a heliocentric model. I’d argue that the science is clear:

Our world is at the center of existence,

There’s a medium in which we operate known as the aether,

And the stars, sun, and moon revolve within this model.

This was the model humanity used to accurately farm, crop, and produce civilization. As an added bonus, seeing this as the only physical reality makes one’s spirit grow large—larger than on some ball flying through “the galaxies.”

This same framework can be applied to any industry. Take finances and debt: banks should have no such freedom to use debt as a weapon, but in our current world, usury—this ancient sin—is seen as good. The consequences of reality don’t align, as millions are stuck with “mortgages” (death notes for life), yet the narrative tells us this is a good thing.

It’s time we begin to make decisions not based on narratives, but on consequences—as we’re going to have to live with those consequences.

Conclusion

So, what if the consequence goes against the narrative? Going against the grain is the choice of every individual who chooses greatness, freedom, and autonomy over conformity. The inverse is simple: if the narrative proposes everyone jump off the bridge, do we do so as well? It may sound funny, but just five years ago, the narrative was to inject new technology, and many followed—most with regret, as shown by the decrease in vaccine uptake.

Ultimately, as individuals, we need to ensure we’re following a perception that aligns with reality as much as possible, one whose consequences we can support. In our information-saturated world, there will be plenty of narratives giving us plenty of perspectives on the “truth.” It’s best to avoid most of this noise, as I discuss in “4 Reasons Not to Watch the News.”

However, the only perspectives we need to ensure align with reality are those concerning ourselves, our families, and our communities. These areas are our worlds, and we need to ensure we can deal with the consequences rather than following a narrative.

There is no such thing as “truth.” There is only a perspective. And we need to make sure our perspective of reality matches as closely as possible to what actually occurs in reality.

Even if it’s Unorthodox.

Takeaways

Truth isn’t something handed to you—it’s the degree to which your perspective aligns with what actually happens when you live by it

Narratives are designed to shape perception; consequences are reality’s response to your choices—follow the latter

The mainstream perspective was installed through conquest, not wisdom—its failures are not bugs, they are features of a system built on greed and deception

The perspectives that matter most are those governing your body, your family, and your community—everything else is noise

Next Steps

Pick one belief you hold—about health, money, or how the world works—and ask: what are the actual consequences of living by this? Not what the narrative promises, but what you’ve witnessed

Identify one area where you’ve been following a narrative instead of observed results. Write down what shifts if you follow consequences instead

Audit your information diet: for one week, avoid news and narratives that don’t directly affect your household. Notice what clarity emerges

As always, thank you for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

If you enjoyed this work and gained value from it, support more work like this by becoming a paid subscriber for $5/month

Related Articles

The Multiple Paths to Freedom: What does it look like to build a life on truth rather than dogma? This piece examines three approaches within the truth community—the scientism skeptic, the religious Christian, and the theoretical scientist—and argues that only one path consistently evaluates claims by their consequences rather than inherited beliefs. If you resonated with the idea that truth is alignment with reality, this article explores what that means for how we navigate toward freedom.

4 Reasons to Stop Watching News (and Social Media): If narratives obscure reality, then the news is narrative delivery at industrial scale. This piece breaks down why consuming mainstream information gives you the wrong risk map, wastes productive time, damages your health, and provides no competitive advantage. The solution? Go long. Read deeply. Understand complexities rather than consuming soundbites.

The Comfortable Cage of Our Modern Slave Plantation: Approximately 80% of jobs in modern society add nothing necessary to human survival—they exist solely to push profits for those in control. This article examines how we’ve been conditioned into a “comfortable cage” furnished with just enough amenities to keep us docile, while our life force fuels someone else’s wealth. The consequences of following the mainstream narrative about work and success don’t align with human flourishing—and here’s why.

Why the American Industrial Revolution Was the Worst Thing to Happen to Humanity: The Industrial Revolution is celebrated as progress, but what do the consequences reveal? This piece examines how the revolution gave us wealth, power, and technology while stripping us of simplicity, presence, and connection to land and purpose. From the physical diseases that emerged alongside electricity to the spiritual degradation Carl Jung observed, the fruits of industrial “progress” tell a different story than the narrative.

Profits Over People: The Corporate Illusion and the Cost to Humanity: Corporations exist for one purpose: profit. They’ve been granted legal rights as “persons” while actual humans become expendable resources. This article pulls back the curtain on the gap between corporate narratives—advertisements promising care and connection—and the brutal reality of overworked employees, understaffed businesses, and a system designed to extract maximum labor from minimum investment.

The Spirituality of Flat Earth: What if even the most foundational “truth” you’ve been taught—the shape of the earth itself—deserves examination? This series makes a case for why a level plane cosmology requires serious discussion, appealing not to scientific formulas but to your intellect and the consequences of each model for how we understand our place in existence.

The Aether Is What It’s All About: The fact that we pay for energy—when it’s literally around us—shows the depths of the illusion within society. This piece explores the medium that holds everything together, why it was hidden from public knowledge, and what understanding it means for reclaiming sovereignty over your own reality. Tesla knew it. The elite still use it. And you’ve been taught it doesn’t exist.

If you’re already aware but want to take a step toward becoming the best human you can be, you can check out my guide.

11 Insights for Being The Best Human This 50-page guide is the clearest map I’ve created for navigating the madness of modern life. It blends ancient wisdom, spiritual clarity, and grounded daily ritual — helping you remember who you are and why you’re here.

If the world feels off, this guide will confirm why — and help you take back control.

📥 Immediate download · PDF format

Want to go deeper on what’s really affecting our physical health?

The Master Reference Guide — A comprehensive, fact-based resource on what’s actually in these vaccinations, what the data shows, and what’s been hidden from public view. Built for those who want the full picture.

The Parent’s Guide to Recognizing Severe Reactions — If you have children that have been vaccinated, this is essential. Learn to identify the warning signs that get dismissed, misdiagnosed, or reclassified. Because knowing what to look for can change everything.

Support Unorthodoxy!

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

Give a gift subscription

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee