The Power of Negativity

In this article, you’ll learn...
Why the data on crime, abduction, and traffic fatalities tells a story almost 180 degrees opposite from what most people believe
The one area of life that genuinely is getting worse — and why it’s not what you’d guess
What 14 minutes of negative news does to your body, measurably
How belief doesn’t just shape your health, but sustains entire institutions
The ancient occult practice that has an exact modern equivalent — and you’re probably participating in it tonight