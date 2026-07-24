Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy
Unorthodox Perspectives
The Power of Negativity
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The Power of Negativity

Why the safest era in human history feels like the most dangerous one
Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
∙ Paid
1797 ETIENNE-GASPARD ROBERTSON’S PHANTASMAGORIA

In this article, you’ll learn...

  • Why the data on crime, abduction, and traffic fatalities tells a story almost 180 degrees opposite from what most people believe

  • The one area of life that genuinely is getting worse — and why it’s not what you’d guess

  • What 14 minutes of negative news does to your body, measurably

  • How belief doesn’t just shape your health, but sustains entire institutions

  • The ancient occult practice that has an exact modern equivalent — and you’re probably participating in it tonight

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