A Happy Family by Eugenio Zampighi

A positive mind can reverse the hands of time.

Don’t believe my word for it; check out the following study:

In 1979, (Ellen) Langer designed a week-long experiment on a group of 75-year-old men. The men knew little about the nature of the experiment except that they would be gone for a week at a retreat center, and they could bring along no pictures, newspapers, magazines, or books dated later than 1959. When they arrived, the men were gathered into a room and told that for the next week they were to pretend as though it was the year 1959 – a time when these 75-year-old men were merely 55 years young. To reinforce the scenario, they were supposed to dress and act like they did at the time, and they were given ID badges with pictures of themselves in their mid-50s. Over the course of the week, they were instructed to talk about President Eisenhower and other events in their lives that had happened at that time. Some took to referring to their old jobs in the present tense, as if they had never retired. Life and Saturday Evening Post issues from 1959 were displayed on the coffee tables. In short, everything was designed to make them see the world through the lens of being 55. And that is exactly what happened. Before the retreat, the men were tested on every aspect we assume deteriorates with age: physical strength, posture, perception, cognition, and short-term memory. After the retreat, most of the men had improved in every category; they were significantly more flexible, had better posture, and even much-improved hand strength. Their average eyesight even improved by almost 10 percent, as did their performance on tests of memory. In over half the men, intelligence, long thought to be fixed from adolescence, moved up as well. Even their physical appearance changed; random people who didn’t know anything about the experiment were shown pictures of the men both before and after the experiment, and asked to guess their age. Based on these objective ratings, the men looked, on average, three years younger than when they arrived.

That example is one of many that shows the power of being positive — also known as being happy.

In This Article, You’ll Learn...

How a group of 75-year-old men physically reversed signs of aging in one week — just by changing the world they held in their minds

Why the materialistic view of your mind you’ve been handed for the last century is fundamentally wrong

What happiness actually is (hint: it’s not smiley faces and rainbows)

How positivity works in two directions — healing the body and expanding what you’re able to build

Why chronic negativity might not be making you realistic, but making you programmable

An Incorrect World View

The vast majority of people have no idea how powerful their mind is. For the past century, the populace has been given a very materialistic view of their minds, without fully considering the power of how they think.

As a result, the body is treated like a machine. Aging is deterioration. Illness is malfunction. Happiness is considered a pleasant emotion that appears after life goes our way.

Within this worldview, the mind observes reality but does not meaningfully participate in creating our experience of it.

This worldview is wrong, and this is why I created my guide on Experiencing Creation.

Unsurprisingly, study after study suggests that what we hold in our minds — our beliefs, expectations, emotions, and perceptions — can affect how we experience life, how we respond to treatments, what opportunities we notice, how much effort we exert, and even how the body behaves.

But it’s not just having thoughts in the mind — but specifically a positive mind, also known as a happy mind.

The Power of Happiness

I’m currently reading the book, The Happiness Advantage, and a key takeaway I’ve learned is that the definition of happiness can be described as a state of being positive.

From the book, we read:

Perhaps the most accurate term for happiness, then, is the one Aristotle used: eudaemonia, which translates not directly to “happiness” but to “human flourishing.” The chief engine of happiness is positive emotions, since happiness is, above all else, a feeling. In fact, some researchers prefer the term “positive emotions” or “positivity” to “happiness” because, while they are essentially synonymous, happiness is a far more vague and unwieldy term. Barbara Fredrickson, a researcher at the University of North Carolina and perhaps the world’s leading expert on the subject, describes the ten most common positive emotions: “joy, gratitude, serenity, interest, hope, pride, amusement, inspiration, awe, and love.” This paints a far richer picture of happiness than the ubiquitous yellow smiley face, which doesn’t leave much room for nuance.

Positivity is not simply pretending nothing is wrong. It is not denying suffering or forcing yourself to smile through pain. Positivity is the emotional and spiritual perspective from which you face what is wrong.

Happiness is positivity, and simply having positive emotions, you can improve your life.

Here are some quick examples.

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Case Studies On Positivity

There are two areas to show how positivity can change your life: healing and growing.

I’ve already discussed the placebo effect, so you can check that out here. But here’s another study from the book on just how powerful the mind is:

In one of my favorite all-time experiments, Japanese researchers blindfolded a group of students and told them their right arms were being rubbed with a poison ivy plant. Afterward, all 13 of the students’ arms reacted with the classic symptoms of poison ivy: itching, boils, and redness. Not surprising …until you find out that the plant used for the study wasn’t poison ivy at all, just a harmless shrub. The students’ beliefs were actually strong enough to create the biological effects of poison ivy, even though no such plant had touched them. Then, on the students’ other arm, the researchers rubbed actual poison ivy, but told them it was a harmless plant. Even though all 13 students were highly allergic, only 2 of them broke out in the poison ivy rash!

Seeing that every drug must go through placebo, and that placebos can sometimes offer a high success rate, isn’t this more evidence that the mind should be used in healing situations — and prioritized?

Hope, support, meaning, expectation, and the belief that improvement is possible should not be treated as decorative additions to medicine. They are the medicine.

But it’s not just health; let’s also examine simply living, growing, and changing our circumstances. From the book, we read the following:

More important still than believing in your own abilities is believing that you can improve these abilities. Few people have proven this theory more convincingly than Stanford psychologist Carol Dweck, whose studies show that whether or not someone believes their intelligence is changeable directly affects their achievement. Dweck found that people can be split into two categories: Those with a “fixed mindset” believe that their capabilities are already set, while those with a “growth mindset” believe that they can enhance their basic qualities through effort. A growth mindset is not dismissive of innate ability; it merely recognizes, as Dweck explains, that “although people may differ in every which way – in their initial talents and aptitudes, interests, or temperaments – everyone can change and grow through application and experience.” Her research has shown that people with fixed mindsets miss choice opportunities for improvement and consistently underperform, while those with a “growth mindset” watch their abilities move ever upward.

When we believe there will be a positive payoff for our effort, we work harder instead of succumbing to helplessness.

Positivity expands what you are willing to attempt. It helps you remain engaged long enough to learn. It allows you to see opportunities that hopelessness would dismiss. It helps you interpret difficulty as a season rather than a permanent identity.

A negative mind will say, “This is happening, therefore this is how life is.” However, a positive mind says, “This is happening, but this is not necessarily how life must remain.”

You are more powerful than you know, and it all starts with how you choose to experience creation.

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The Power of Positivity

Once we realize how much our reality depends on how we view it, it comes as less of a surprise that our external circumstances predict only about 10 percent of our total happiness. This is why Sonja Lyubomirsky, a leader in the scientific study of well-being, has written that she prefers the phrase “creation or construction of happiness” to the more popular “pursuit,” since “research shows that it’s in our power to fashion it for ourselves.” As all these mindset studies have shown, this is true for positive outcomes and success in any domain. By changing the way we perceive ourselves and our work, we can dramatically improve our results.

I’m not done with this book yet, but I’m already so impacted by it.

Simply thinking positively about the world will lead to success. This is a core part of my work here and why I write so much about thinking and the spiritual.

Mental health is Spiritual health.

Your thoughts do not remain inside you. They shape the emotions you experience. Those emotions influence your body, your attention, your decisions, your relationships, and your willingness to engage with life.

Happiness — positive emotions — is something constructed through attention, meaning, habits, relationships, emotions, and interpretation. You do not have to wait for the world to hand it to you. You can participate in its creation.

Again, this isn’t about the absence of objectivity or about not being sad or negative. Rather, it’s about coming to terms with things while knowing they can get better.

The data shows it. From a healing perspective, having a positive spirit and positive emotions can work wonders. From a success area, in career, work, simply having a growth mindset vs fixed makes you work harder and allows one to spot more opportunities

Society has normalized being negative. The news normalizes it. Social media amplifies it. Entertainment repeatedly immerses the populace in fear, outrage, conflict, humiliation, and despair.

Some say this is realism, being pessimistic. But what if chronic pessimism is not making us more realistic but actually giving us more negative experiences?

This leads me to another article I’m thinking on: the power of negativity.

I often say that the ruling class understands esoteric principles and uses them against the population. Those who control what people see repeatedly can influence what people feel — and what people feel influences what they believe is possible.

Negativity contracts the world. Positivity opens it. Positivity doesn’t allow you to escape reality, but it allows you to participate in reality more powerfully.

The takeaway here is that you need to be as positive as possible.

Think positive thoughts, meditate, exercise, create, chase love and truth, express gratitude, and spend time reflecting on the fact that life contains possibilities.

If you’re interested in learning more about the mental and spiritual realms, check out my guide Experiencing Creation.

Takeaways

The mind is not a passive observer of reality: it actively participates in creating your experience of it. The materialistic model that treats the body as a machine and the mind as a bystander is wrong.

Happiness is best understood as positivity — a state of being, not a reaction to good fortune. External circumstances predict only about 10 percent of your total happiness.

Positivity heals (the placebo and poison ivy studies) and it grows (Dweck’s growth mindset makes you work harder and spot more opportunities).

Positivity is not denial. It’s the emotional and spiritual position from which you face what’s wrong: coming to terms with things while knowing they can get better.

Chronic negativity, normalized by news, social media, and entertainment, may not be making us realistic: it may be making us controllable. The ruling class understands this.

Next Action Items

Audit your inputs today. Notice how much of what you consume—news, social feeds, entertainment—trades in fear, outrage, and despair. Cut one source that keeps you contracted.

Practice one positivity discipline daily: meditate, exercise, create, express gratitude, or reflect on the possibilities life still holds.

Catch the negative frame when it shows up. When you hear yourself say “this is how life is,” rewrite it to “this is happening, but this is not how life must remain.”

Work through the Experiencing Creation guide to go deeper on how you shape reality through how you choose to experience it.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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