Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
7h

It defies reason that many people think they've reached the limit of what they can accomplish. We are all born stupid and incapable. We grow from there. It seems that some reach a basic level of competency, and then just stop developing, not because they can't go farther but because they don't want to go to the effort or explore uncharted territory.

There are limits to physical capability, but no so much for the mind. And most people can develop physically to a greater extent than they do. There's no reason why anyone should attempt to get beyond their own comfort level. But they should realize that they can, if they make the effort. And they must realize that others make the effort, and that's the plain reason that they are more successful.

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Jason Brain's avatar
Jason Brain
7h

I'm bookmarking this article in my "Climate Change" folder, because positivity is the real climate change.

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