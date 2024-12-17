Behind the scenes of clinical trials

Introduction

When it comes to medicine, few phrases carry as much weight as “clinically proven.” Clinical trials are widely regarded as the gold standard of medical research—a cornerstone of modern healthcare that ensures the safety and efficacy of the drugs society relies on.

These trials, conducted under the most rigorous scientific conditions, are meant to safeguard patients, advance medical knowledge, and separate effective treatments from those that don’t work.

Clinical trials seem like a triumph of science over uncertainty. Through carefully controlled studies, researchers can evaluate how a drug works in the body, uncover potential side effects and determine whether it’s better than existing treatments.

And according to mainstream science, they’ve given us life-saving cancer therapies, vaccines that have eradicated diseases, and antibiotics that transformed modern medicine.

To the public, clinical trials represent the ultimate safeguard—a guarantee that the drugs we take have been thoroughly vetted by science.

But here’s the unorthodox truth: clinical trials can be powerful tools, but they’re deeply flawed.

Behind the curtain of objectivity lies a system that is manipulated by those with the most to gain.

A whopping 75% of clinical trial funding in the United States comes from pharmaceutical companies, with the remaining 25% primarily funded by government agencies like the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and other public or non-profit organizations — which are then funded by pharmaceutical companies.

This means that nearly all clinical trials—directly or indirectly—are influenced by the pharmaceutical industry, creating a dynamic where the “gold standard” is shaped not by science but by profit.

The question isn’t whether clinical trials work; oh, they work alright. The question is —who do they work for?

Vioxx: The Miracle Painkiller That Hid a Deadly Secret

Vioxx Prescription

When Vioxx hit the market in 1999, it was celebrated as a breakthrough drug for arthritis sufferers. Merck’s new COX-2 inhibitor promised effective pain relief while reducing the risk of stomach ulcers and gastrointestinal bleeding—a common problem with older painkillers like ibuprofen and naproxen.

Doctors embraced it, regulators approved it, and patients flocked to what seemed like a safer, more advanced solution. Sales soared, and Vioxx became a blockbuster drug, raking in over $2.5 billion a year at its peak.

The clinical trials seemed to confirm Vioxx’s promise. It relieved pain as effectively as traditional NSAIDs and caused fewer stomach issues. But there was one troubling finding: patients on naproxen experienced fewer heart attacks than those on Vioxx.

Merck claimed this was because naproxen had unique cardioprotective effects rather than acknowledging the possibility that Vioxx increased cardiovascular risks.

This explanation worked. Regulators approved Vioxx, and the drug’s reputation as a safer alternative to older painkillers remained intact.

But what the public didn’t know was that Merck had access to data, even before Vioxx was approved, showing that the drug increased the risk of heart attacks.

Refer a friend

The Hidden Risks

Merck’s internal studies hinted at cardiovascular dangers, but rather than addressing these concerns, the company carefully designed its trials to deflect scrutiny.

By comparing Vioxx to naproxen instead of a placebo, Merck made it easier to explain away the higher rate of heart attacks in the Vioxx group. Naproxen’s anti-inflammatory properties likely reduced cardiovascular risks, but Merck spun this as a feature of naproxen rather than a red flag for Vioxx.

Behind the scenes, Merck executives were keenly aware of the risks. Internal e-mails, marketing documents, and interviews with outside scientists who questioned Vioxx’s safety show that Merck “fought forcefully for years to keep safety concerns from destroying the drug’s commercial prospects,” as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

When Merck finally conducted a placebo-controlled trial called the APPROVe study, the results were damning. Patients taking Vioxx were twice as likely to suffer heart attacks and strokes after 18 months of use.

Yet even with these findings, Merck delayed pulling the drug from the market, exposing millions to unnecessary risk.

The Fallout

By the time Vioxx was withdrawn in 2004, it was linked to an estimated 50,000–60,000 deaths from heart attacks and strokes in the U.S. alone.

The lawsuits were staggering, and Merck eventually paid $4.85 billion in settlements. However, the company had already profited billions.

In 2003, the year before its withdrawal, Vioxx achieved peak sales of approximately $2.5 billion. And over its entire market lifespan, Vioxx accumulated total revenues exceeding $11 billion.

$4.85 billion out of $11 billion makes the financial penalty feel more like a cost of doing business than true accountability.

Give a gift subscription

Tamiflu: The Pandemic Savior That Wasn’t

Tamiflu prescription

If Vioxx revealed how clinical trials can hide deadly risks, Tamiflu shows us how they can inflate a drug’s benefits.

During the early 2000s, Tamiflu was marketed as a miracle antiviral—a drug that could reduce flu complications, prevent hospitalizations, and save lives during a pandemic. Governments worldwide took Roche at its word, pouring billions of taxpayer dollars into stockpiles of the drug.

At the height of the H5N1 bird flu outbreak in 2005 and the H1N1 swine flu pandemic in 2009, Tamiflu became a symbol of preparedness. Politicians, health organizations, and Roche’s clinical trial results painted a clear picture: Tamiflu worked. It shortened flu symptoms, prevented complications like pneumonia, and reduced the risk of death.

The messaging worked spectacularly. Countries spent more than $10 billion stockpiling Tamiflu. The U.S. alone shelled out $1.5 billion, filling warehouses with millions of doses in case of an outbreak. Tamiflu seemed like an investment in safety—a triumph of science and foresight.

But there was a problem—a problem with the complete data.

The Hidden Data

For years, Roche refused to release the complete data from its clinical trials, sharing only summaries that highlighted Tamiflu’s benefits.

Independent researchers—including the Cochrane Collaboration, one of the most respected teams in evidence-based medicine—repeatedly requested the raw trial data to verify Roche’s claims. Roche stalled. For nearly four years, the company withheld key information, leaving governments and health agencies to rely solely on what Roche chose to publish.

When the full data finally came to light, the truth was sobering. The Cochrane Collaboration reviewed over 150,000 pages of clinical trial reports and found that Tamiflu’s benefits had been wildly overstated:

Marginal Symptom Relief : Tamiflu shortened flu symptoms by an average of just 16–24 hours —far from the dramatic improvements Roche had implied.

No Evidence for Reducing Complications : Despite claims that Tamiflu could prevent pneumonia and other severe outcomes, the data showed no statistically significant reduction in complications, hospitalizations, or deaths.

Underreported Side Effects: The review also revealed unacknowledged risks, including nausea, vomiting, headaches, and serious neuropsychiatric effects—such as hallucinations and confusion, particularly in children.

Share

The Global Consequences

Governments spent billions on a drug that offered little more than a day’s relief from flu symptoms. Public health budgets were drained, resources misallocated, and a sense of security built on shaky evidence.

But for Roche, Tamiflu was a tremendous financial success. Over $10 billion in sales were driven not by its performance but by a carefully controlled narrative.

This wasn’t an isolated case—it was a playbook for how pharmaceutical companies can use clinical trials to dominate public policy and markets.

Let’s fast forward to today. If Tamiflu demonstrated how clinical trials could drive billions in sales, the COVID-19 vaccines shattered all previous records.

Pfizer’s Comirnaty vaccine generated $92 billion in revenue during 2021 and 2022 alone, making it the most profitable pharmaceutical product in history.

Moderna, a company with no prior commercial products, earned $28 billion from its vaccine in the same period—an astronomical windfall that catapulted the company to global prominence.

Pfizer and Moderna have each earned tens of billions of dollars, with limited public access to the full data behind their vaccines’ approval and use.

This is the power of the clinical trial.

To close, we’ll explore why we keep falling for these illusions and the deeper forces at play.

Share

Conclusion: The Illusion of the Gold Standard

The truth of clinical trials

Clinical trials are held up as the ultimate measure of scientific rigor, the gold standard of evidence that determines which drugs we can trust. But as we’ve seen, this gold standard is far from untarnished.

Instead of serving actual science, clinical trials are often designed and manipulated to align with pharmaceutical agendas, ensuring the outcomes favor profits over patients.

In my article, “I Don’t Know Why Liars Lie... But They Do!”, I discuss how even scientists are coming to grips with this uncomfortable reality. In the 2000s, Marcia Angell, former editor of the New England Journal of Medicine, sounded the alarm on the integrity of clinical research.

Her decades-long experience at one of the world’s most prestigious medical journals led her to this sobering realization:

“It is simply no longer possible to believe much of the clinical research that is published, or to rely on the judgment of trusted physicians or authoritative medical guidelines. I take no pleasure in this conclusion, which I reached slowly and reluctantly over my two decades as an editor of The New England Journal of Medicine.”

She went on to explain how financial incentives distort science itself:

“No one knows the total amount provided by drug companies to physicians, but I estimate... it comes to tens of billions of dollars a year in North America alone. By such means, the pharmaceutical industry has gained enormous control over how doctors evaluate and use its own products. Its extensive ties to physicians, particularly senior faculty at prestigious medical schools, affect the results of research, the way medicine is practiced, and even the definition of what constitutes a disease.”

Yet society’s trust in clinical trials remains unshaken, rooted in what can only be described as scientism—a belief system where science is treated as infallible truth, much like religious dogma.

This is why I’ve spent considerable time in my book and articles discussing how scientism was created. From dinosaurs to evolution, we’ve seen how science has been elevated to a position of religious-like authority in our society. I explored this further in my article, “The Religious Tenets of Scientism.”

In this system, scientists and pharmaceutical companies are the high priests, wielding clinical trial results like sacred texts. Their authority—wrapped in white coats and lab settings—creates an illusion of unquestionable power that silences dissent.

Those who dare to question this orthodoxy—independent researchers, whistleblowers, or alternative health advocates—are treated like heretics. Their findings are ridiculed, dismissed, or buried, no matter how sound their methods may be.

The phrase “clinically proven” isn’t about truth. It’s about marketing—a stamp of approval bought and paid for by those with the deepest pockets.

The financial exclusivity of clinical trials compounds the problem. With the average cost of a Phase III trial exceeding $40 million, only the wealthiest pharmaceutical companies can play the game. Double-blinded, placebo-controlled studies—considered the gold standard—are prohibitively expensive, ensuring that smaller, independent researchers are locked out.

This gatekeeping is no accident. It’s by design—a deliberate act to maintain a monopoly on medical “truth.”

Refer a friend

But here’s the takeaway: we don’t need to abandon clinical trials—we need to question who controls them.

Pharma-funded studies must be met with the highest levels of scrutiny, knowing the enormous financial incentives behind them.

At the same time, we must be open to independent trials. If the data holds up—if the methodology and analysis are sound—then we owe it our attention, no matter how uncomfortable or inconvenient the conclusions may be.

This is the reason behind Unorthodoxy: exploring the data, no matter how uncomfortable or inconvenient the conclusions may be.

The Road Ahead

This is just the beginning. In my upcoming paid series, “How Big Pharma Made a Comeback,” I’ll dive even deeper into how the pharmaceutical industry regained control of public perception and policy.

We’ll explore the strategies, the narratives, and the hidden forces that shape our understanding of health and medicine today.

Because if we want to reclaim our health, we must first reclaim the truth.

Refer a friend

As always, thank you, for your time and attention.

I truly enjoyed working on this article and hope you enjoyed reading it as well. Let’s continue questioning, uncovering, and reclaiming the truth to our reality.

Ashe!

Franklin O’Kanu — The Alchemik Pharmacist

Give a gift subscription

Read More Articles

Support This Work and Explore More Hidden Truths

If you found this article insightful, there’s far more waiting for you. By becoming a paid member, you’ll gain access to exclusive deep dives into unorthodox perspectives, the hidden truths behind modern systems, and how narratives like “scientific rigor” have been weaponized over the last 200 years.

If you’re curious to explore how fake science narratives have infiltrated our reality, then my book, An Unorthodox Truth, offers a comprehensive exploration of how these systems were created—and, more importantly, how we can reclaim our understanding of the world.

Order From Me!

Feeling generous? If this work resonates, consider leaving a simple tip—every bit helps me continue shedding light on what’s hidden.

Buy Me Coffee

Notes and References