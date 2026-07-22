Hercules Fighting with the Nemean Lion, 1634

The modern human is largely innately primitive.

Anatomically speaking, the makeup of the modern man is the same as it was roughly 300,000 years ago. For over 290,000 of those years, humans lived as hunter-gatherers.

The transition to sedentary farming happened about 10,000 to 12,000 years ago, so it’s safe to say that, mathematically speaking, civilized history accounts for less than 4% of our total time on Earth.

4% civilized; 96% primitive. The modern human is largely innately primitive.

This is something I’ve discussed in previous series on leisure and how our species has grown. In our current world, much of how we interact with the world is still shaped by the primal man.

The office, the city, the nation-state, the factory, the smartphone, the social media feed, and the 24-hour news cycle are all remarkably new, civilized, and modern.

It is the human being, who must navigate them, that is not.

This then leads to the question that this article aims to solve:

If we are still largely ancestral man, how do we interact with such a technological world?

This question may explain more about modern anxiety, depression, distraction, loneliness, and spiritual confusion than we realize. Modern humans aren’t simply modern people suffering from modern problems.

Modern humans are primal people living inside modern systems.

And unfortunately, those systems have learned how to activate, manipulate, and profit from humanity’s oldest instincts.

In This Article, You’ll Learn...

Why less than 4% of human history explains everything about how you process the modern world

How your brain’s ancient threat-detection system turns an email from your boss into a charging lion

What Rupert Sheldrake’s morphic resonance theory reveals about why your inner world feels primitive

Why anxiety and depression aren’t modern malfunctions but ancient signals amplified by technocracy

The role modern man must play: not perfecting the primal self, but critiquing and modernizing him

Modern Society and the Primal Man

The human biological baseline was established 300,000 years ago with the emergence of Homo sapiens. Civilization occurred within the last 10,000 years, yet modern brains have undergone no major structural changes in that timeframe.

However, when you look at technology, it’s moved from slow, linear progress into:

Exponential growth with agriculture (10,000 years ago),

the Industrial Revolution (1800s),

and the modern digital grid of smartphones and social media (2000s-present).

This timeline shows humanity is navigating a hyper-connected, high-speed technocracy — using ancient brains with no genetic adjustments for digital data, screens, or notification loops.

Our hunter-gatherer ancestors processed information based on local, immediate environments. In the ancestral environment, fear was an acute, short-term survival mechanism triggered by immediate dangers, such as a predator. Once the threat passed, stress hormones dropped.

Today, it’s far from that.

Today, information is exponential. The threat is no longer only what stands in front of us. You can now absorb war from another continent, economic collapse from another country, outrage from millions of strangers, political conflict from abroad, tragedy from the other side of the world, and anxiety about a future that has not happened.

Human brains are programmed to handle linear, localized threats. Forcing a linear brain to absorb the global, 24/7 informational load of a technocracy causes cognitive burnout.

This is the situation we find ourselves in. The modern man is not entirely modern. He is primal man wearing modern clothing.

He has a corporate title, an email address, a digital identity, and a smartphone in his pocket, but his body is still scanning the grass for movement.

Unfortunately, the grass has become the screen.

Morphic Resonance Fields

Even though the above is largely evolutionary science, it’s also supported from the esoteric as well.

The theory of morphic resonance was coined by Rupert Sheldrake, PhD. At a high level, it suggests that memory is inherent in nature and transmitted across time and space through morphic resonance via morphic fields.

The more a specific behavior, thought pattern, or form is repeated, the stronger its field becomes, making it easier for future members of that species to inherit it without direct physical transmission.

Because humanity spent roughly 96% to 99% of its history in hunter-gatherer bands, the morphic field of the primal hunter is deep, robust, and heavily reinforced.

Humans have experience with fear, experience practicing tribal belonging. Humans have practiced observing faces, tracking social status, recognizing threats, protecting children, searching for food, identifying enemies, seeking approval from the group, and finding meaning through nature and ritual.

The morphic field is full of these experiences. By contrast, the morphic field of the “modern corporate/digital citizen” is shallow, weak, and fractured.

Humanity has spent only a few generations working under fluorescent lights, answering emails, staring into screens, scrolling through the lives of strangers, and interpreting numerical metrics as evidence of personal worth.

Humans were handed devices before they understood the value of attention. They were given unlimited information before they developed discernment. They were exposed to the emotions of millions before learning how to regulate their own.

We were taught how to operate technology but not how to prevent technology from operating us — as I just wrote about here.

The internal world feels chaotic because the morphic field itself is chaotic and — shall I say it — unnatural.

Albeit, this is our modern society. No one has told us how to handle this primal nature in a technocratic world.

To survive — and thrive — humanity will need to evolve.

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How To See World

Technocracy simulates connection while destroying the components that have historically regulated the primitive mind.

For example, anxiety is fear that won’t turn off. In our modern world, our primal threat-detection system cannot distinguish between a charging lion and an ambiguous email from a boss or algorithmic outrage on social media.

Take depression as well. Depression has been characterized as an inner knowing that one isn’t living up to their purpose, first experienced in the industrialization era and noted by Jung.

Primitive man didn’t go anywhere. He is still there: the first thought, the fear, the paranoia, but also the intuition and observation. The key is learning to critique primitive man for modern times.

To do so, we need to understand the things of old. A good place to start is with community.



Anthropologist Robin Dunbar famously calculated that humans are cognitively wired to maintain stable social relationships with a maximum of about 150 people — the size of a traditional hunter-gatherer village. This is an area that should be focused on because we’ve lost community — especially since the pandemic — and replaced it with an online presence.

This loss of tribal bonds increases feelings of vulnerability and existential dread. Community supports us, tells us when we’re wrong, gives us ideals to strive for, and many other benefits. Humans are a social species, and community is one way we support one another.

Another realm to return to is the spiritual realm. Spiritually, ancestral rituals and spiritual frameworks provided cognitive schemas to process primitive fear, grief, and others. I’ve discussed this in my previous work on how the ancient Nigerian practice of IFA shows how to deal with the trials of modern man.

One benefit that civilization provided was the gathering of information, and from this information, disciplines such as critical thinking, awareness, and religion arose to guide humanity. However, since most think in primitive minds, I’ve noticed that a primitive mind can be made docile and tamed with religion, science, politics — as we see today.

Ultimately, if primitive man is our true self, then one must learn to work with this primitive perspective, modernize him, critique him, and go from there. The goal isn’t perfection, but positivity as I discussed here.

Humanity has entered new eras before and was forced to develop new practices to survive them. We now find ourselves in another and therefore must do the same again.

This is why I preach the importance of becoming the best human possible and merging the practices of the past with the awareness required for the future.

We do not move forward by abandoning primal man; rather, we move forward by becoming conscious of him. We take the instincts that kept our ancestors alive and prevent them from being hijacked by a technocratic world.

We preserve the human being while upgrading the human understanding.

The future will not belong only to those with the most advanced technology, but those who can enter a technological world without losing command of their own humanity.

Takeaways

Civilized history is less than 4% of the human story. We are still, biologically and instinctually, primal man.

The gap between exponential technology and glacial biology is the space we now live inside—and it’s the source of our cognitive burnout.

Anxiety and depression aren’t modern inventions. They’re ancient signals (fear, unfulfilled purpose) that a technocracy keeps permanently switched on.

Technocracy simulates connection while dismantling what actually regulated the primal mind: the village, the tribe, the ritual.

The work isn’t to erase primitive man. It’s to let him run, then critique and modernize him through spirituality, community, and awareness.

Next Action Items

Audit your threat inputs. Notice how many “charging lions” are actually emails, headlines, or notifications. Naming them as false threats is the first act of critiquing primal man.

Rebuild toward Dunbar. Prioritize a small, real circle of stable relationships over the simulated connection of infinite feeds.

Reclaim ritual. Reintroduce a spiritual or contemplative framework that gives your primal fear, grief, and awe somewhere to go.

Practice the critique. When a primal thought fires—fear, paranoia, dread—don’t suppress it and don’t obey it. Run it through critical thinking, awareness, and spirituality, then decide.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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