Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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Moonshine Curl's avatar
Moonshine Curl
19h

This is based from within modern academia, archaeology , & how they've dated evidence , its at the least flawed with data ommited when the narrative doesn't align.

Thank you dude have a great day

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3 replies by Franklin O'Kanu and others
Chris's avatar
Chris
12h

"To survive — and thrive — humanity will need to evolve."

How about, to survive — and thrive — humanity will need to regress.

Yes. Lo and behold, evolution is a one-way ticket to extinction for humanity, as we are seeing today.

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