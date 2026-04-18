A lot of people claim to know Jung, but I’m unsure if people really knew the deeper, occult aspects of Jung. I’ve come to respect Jung for how he continued to push the limits of the field of psychology — even when it was no longer acceptable within the reins of psychology.

From Jung, we’ve been able to understand our mental world much more accurately than mainstream psychology, e.g., Sigmund Freud and pharmaceuticals, and with this, we’re able to treat mental and psychic problems by intertwining the spirit and soul in our physical world.

One of Jung’s most important works is one that is fairly unknown to the masses of his followers. This part of his work may make Jung seem unhinged. I’ve come to realize that this is the kind of work that is truly life-changing and only acceptable for those who look to see where things lead. This work of Jung, which was so controversial, is known as the pscyhoid.

In This Article, You’ll Learn

Why the psychoid is one of Jung’s most controversial and least understood ideas

The three defining aspects of the psychoid — and why they matter

How the psychoid connects your inner psychological world to the external physical world

The Psychoid