I would argue that I may have solved one of life’s greatest questions: What is the purpose of life?

I argue I do one better, because often times, when we talk about life, we’re talking about the grand totality of life: months, years, decades — these are what make up a life. With life being so “long,” it’s easy to get lost in what exactly is the purpose of anything in such a grandiose amount of time.

So, what I’ve done is make it simpler.

Instead of asking such a large question, “What is the purpose of life?” let’s ask a simpler one: what is the purpose of today?

The argument is that our lives are made up of the sum of our days, so if we have a purpose to do each day and we do that purpose well, then our days are well, our months, years, and ultimately our lives, and we’ve lived a well-lived life filled with purpose, thus answering the question.

So, what is this great purpose of today, and if met, can it give one purpose to life?

Ladies and Gentlemen, I’d argue that the purpose of each and every day is to Experience Creation.

In This Article, You’ll Learn

Why asking “what is the purpose of life?” may be the wrong question

The three-word mission that defines what every human being is already doing, whether they know it or not

Why purpose without intentionality is just existence on autopilot

How understanding a single day unlocks the meaning of an entire life

What this philosophical exploration covers — and why the deeper layers are worth following

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Now, if you’ve been following me for some time, you’ll recall I had a podcast on this topic called Experience Creation, which you can listen to here.

In this piece here, I’m going to expound upon that because the verb and subject nature of things do a good job describing our purpose, but there’s an adjective that’s missing. That adjective is entirely up to you, but what we can see from this three-phrased mission is that every single human being has the purpose to experience creation. Some choose to experience it lazily; some choose to experience it seriously. Some choose intellectually, while others choose freely. The takeaway is that if you look at yourself and everyone else, we’re all experiencing creation every single day in different ways, primarily unintentionally, I might add.

And this is what a purpose is. A purpose brings forth intentionality. We aim to do something with intent.

So, if our purpose each and every day is to experience creation in some form or fashion, we should know exactly what creation is, and more importantly, what makes up our experience?

This piece here, “experience,” is the premise for this whole analysis. But to fully understand the first word in this mission, we need to understand the two words that follow it. We’ve briefly touched on the adjectives that we’ll come to later on, but here, we need to have a good understanding of what “creation” is.

So, here, in the following piece, we’ll quickly touch on the term creation, but then, we’ll dive deeper into the phenomenon of “Experience.” Something so simple that we do each and every day, yet pay little to no regard for it.

Well, today that all changes. By simply reading this piece, you’ll become more aware of your experience here on this earthly plane. You’ll learn how to find meaning each day and how to tie that meaning into your journey and experience of life.

These are the true essences of our existence, and thank you for allowing me to share my insights with you. In the next part of this exploration, we’ll begin unpacking what “creation” is and how the human experiences it. Once you understand how experience works, you understand how meaning is formed in our lives.

Without further ado, let’s dive right in.

What you’ve just read is the introduction to a larger philosophical exploration.

If the purpose of life feels impossible to grasp, it may be because we are asking the wrong question. Life is not lived in decades or lifetimes. Life is lived in days. And if a person learns the purpose of a day, they begin to understand the purpose of a life.

That purpose, as introduced above, is to experience creation.

But once that idea is stated, several deeper questions immediately emerge.

What exactly is creation?

How do human beings experience reality in the first place?

How do inner states influence the external world?

And how can a person navigate all of this consciously rather than unconsciously?

The remainder of this work explores those questions.

This philosophical essay unfolds across the following sections:

Part 1 – What Is Creation? Understanding nature, reality, and the concept of creation itself.

Part 2 – How We Experience Reality (The Psyche). Exploring how perception, thinking, intuition, and feeling shape our experience of the world.

Part 3 – The Psychoid: Where Psyche Meets Matter. Examining the bridge between the inner psychological world and the outer physical world.

Part 4 – The Relationship Between the Inner and Outer Worlds. How our internal states influence our actions and shape our interaction with reality.

Part 5 – Synchronicity and the Unus Mundus. Investigating meaningful coincidences and the deeper unity between mind and matter.

Part 6 – Heuristics: How Consciousness Navigates Reality. Understanding the mental shortcuts that guide perception, judgment, and decision-making.

Part 7 – Archetypes and Psychoid Forces. Exploring the deeper symbolic patterns that influence human behavior and perception.

Part 8 – Experiencing Creation Through Discipline. Why disciplined living is the most powerful way to fully experience creation.

The remainder of this philosophical essay will be released for paid subscribers of Unorthodoxy.

If these ideas resonate with you and you would like to continue the journey deeper into this exploration of reality, consider becoming a paid member below.

Takeaways

The question “what is the purpose of life?” is too large to act on. The question “what is the purpose of today?” is where meaning actually lives.

The three-word mission — Experience Creation — applies to every human being, regardless of how they choose to do it. The adjective you assign to it is where your individuality shows up.

Most people are already living their purpose. The difference between a purposeful life and a hollow one is intentionality.

Experience is not passive. Understanding how we experience reality is the foundation for understanding how meaning is formed — and how it can be directed.

This exploration is a multi-part journey. The surface-level answer is simple. The depth beneath it is where the real work begins.

Next Action Items

Listen to the Experience Creation podcast episode referenced in this piece — it’s the audio foundation for everything being unpacked here

Sit with the question tonight: What adjective describes how you experienced creation today? Lazily? Seriously? Freely? Name it — naming it is the beginning of intentionality

Become a paid subscriber to access the full eight-part philosophical essay and continue the exploration beyond this introduction

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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