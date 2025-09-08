a still from the 1990 Columbia film Lord of the Flies.

Many of you may have read the book or seen the movie Lord of the Flies by William Golding. This book, published in 1951, tells the story of children who get shipwrecked on an island and depicts how they survive—or rather, how they fail to survive together.

This fictional story shows humanity as very dark beings when faced with struggle. In Golding’s narrative, three of the children end up being killed by the group, and when they are finally rescued by a passing ship, the captain is astounded by what has transpired. Essentially, one of the lead characters explains that they simply succumbed to “the darkness of man’s heart.”

While I haven’t read this book or seen the movie myself, I imagine most of you have, as it was often required reading in schools. What’s happening here is that an image is being planted in our collective consciousness—an image that humanity is inherently evil.

This is part of a predictive programming technique that I’ve discussed in relation to other novels such as Brave New World and 1984. These works paint a particular image of what humanity is, and over time, such narratives have consistently portrayed humans as inherently evil creatures.

But this image is a fallacy.

The good news is that we are, in fact, the complete opposite. Humanity at its core consists of community-minded, social creatures. That is who we are.

However, we’ve been presented with fallacies that paint us in a different way, and this forms the premise for my series on “Humanity vs. Deadening”—because we need to understand that humanity at its core is a loving species, even though we have been told that we are not.

The Real Lord of the Flies

Lord of the Flies is a fictional story that has been widely propagated, but it’s built upon fallacies. The proof? Fifteen years after Golding’s novel was published, the real version occurred in the Pacific Ocean when six Tongan boys were actually stranded on an island.

In 1965, six boys aged 13 to 16 attempted to escape from their strict Catholic boarding school by “borrowing” a fishing boat. Caught in a storm, they drifted for eight days before reaching the uninhabited island of ‘Ata. And what happened when humanity was truly left to its own devices on a deserted island? You get the most beautiful version of community.

These children survived on this island for 15 months—15 months! During this time, they:

Created their own gymnasium with makeshift weights

Established a thriving garden

Built a badminton court

Maintained chicken pens

Kept a permanent fire burning

Organized work teams with strict rosters

Built structures for shelter and water storage

When one of the boys, Stephen, broke his leg after falling off a cliff, the other five didn’t abandon him or see him as a burden. Instead, they told him to sit down while they did his work for him. They set his broken leg using sticks and leaves, made jokes to keep his spirits up, and cared for him until it healed completely.

Yes, they had fights and disagreements, but they resolved them through imposed time-outs and stayed together as a community. When Captain Peter Warner finally rescued them in September 1966, he found them physically fit, muscled, and thriving—with Stephen’s leg perfectly healed.

This is what happens when you leave humanity at its core.

The True Nature of Humanity

This positive example represents what humanity is in its natural state of being. This is why I want to paint this image of what humans truly are. This forms the ethos of my work on humanity versus deadening—because we have been moved away from our natural state and are becoming increasingly unhumanlike creatures.

The truth of the matter is that humans are cooperative by nature. We are designed to work together, to care for one another, to build communities, and to thrive collectively. The characteristics of true humanity can be seen in real-life examples like the Tongan boys, where our natural human instincts emerged beautifully when left unimpeded.

However, we must realize that there is active propaganda designed to paint us as dark, selfish beings. That propaganda represents a form of psychological manipulation—predictive programming that shapes how we see ourselves and each other. When we recognize this manipulation for what it is, we can begin to fight against it.

Moving Forward

Understanding our true nature as cooperative, community-minded beings is essential as we navigate the challenges of our modern world. We must reject the false narratives that paint humanity as inherently evil and instead embrace the reality of our capacity for goodness, cooperation, and mutual care.

The real Lord of the Flies story isn’t one of descent into savagery—it’s a testament to the resilience, creativity, and fundamental goodness of the human spirit when allowed to flourish naturally.

This is just the beginning of our exploration into humanity versus deadening. Stay tuned as we continue to break down the true characteristics of humanity and examine how we can reclaim our natural state of being—one of connection, cooperation, and love.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

