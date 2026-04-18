Jung’s use of the term psychoid was to describe what happens in one’s physical world and how that relates to one’s inner psychological world. To explain this phenomenon, the psychoid realm was born.

What’s even more fascinating about the psychoid realm is that it shows the relationship between our inner world, our physical body, and the greater material world. This is important to note because, when we talk about interconnectedness, it is an aspect of life we will need to comprehend.

In This Article, You’ll Learn

How Jung’s concept of the psychoid explains the connection between inner experience and physical reality

Why the psyche is not separate from nature, but an expression of it

The relationship between mind, body, and the external world

How realizing the inner and outer worlds are one is a complete view of reality

Psychological Life in the Material World