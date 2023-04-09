1× 0:00 -5:30

Description of Image: On one side, we have this naturalistic future. This future represents what could be if we move into a nature-first, mythical reality. We still use technology, as reflected by Earthships and domes, but nature and spirituality come first. However, on the other side, we have the fulfillment of the technocratic future. This image is where we seem to be heading, one where scientism comes first, nature thereafter, resulting in stratosphere aerosol-injected skies, and genderless humans, all while being monitored.

The phrase “trust the science” used to be a noble cause, but after pandemic times, it has been tied to a dogmatic approach. In my upcoming book and course, I look to explain how our society has been built off the backs of “science.” But as of late, we no longer have true science; what we currently have is the phenomenon known as scientism - this religious cult-like devotion to science.

With this “scientism” voice fueled by collectivist ideas, many individuals have commented on how science is the new religion with many aspects of belief-like theology to it. Today we will take an in-depth look at some of these tenets and their effects on reality. Afterward, I will discuss why it’s essential to abandon scientism “facts” and embrace the myths of old for their spiritual value rather than simply fantasy stories. By doing so, we can gain greater insight into how this knowledge applies to our lives.

From the dawn of creation to the mysteries of space, let’s explore evolution, dinosaurs, and beyond.

Evolution, Dinosaurs, and Space

From my book and course, I tackle the theories of evolution and dinosaurs. Both myths and scienctism address how everything originated, stating that nothing initially existed and suddenly, everything was created. However, evolution is a nihilistic creation story that disregards a creator. There is hardly any tangible evidence for its existence, yet, one of its biggest supporters is the theory of dinosaurs.

In the course and book, I cover how dinosaurs can’t exist simply due to physics. From my manuscript, we read the following:

Dinosaurs, along with evolution, are taught to us when we’re children. When we can’t rationalize or vocalize our objections to things. This subject alone may be why specific items, such as the square-cube’s law, are left out from our curriculum – it eliminates the illusion and grounds the student in reality. From Esker, we read the following: “The second source of confusion is the discovery of the exceptionally large dinosaurs that appear to defy Galileo’s Square-Cube Law. How size can determine the properties of objects is an important science concept and science teachers would like to teach this to their students. However, imagine the embarrassment that a grade school science teacher must feel the moment one of their smarter students points out the incongruity between the exceptionally large dinosaurs and the idea that size matters. The paleontologists who claim that there is nothing odd about dinosaurs being so large have placed science teachers in the awkward position of either explaining to their students that the paleontologists are wrong or simply skipping over this lesson, which is what happens most of the time. The consequence of this is that most people never learn about Galileo’s Square-Cube Law and how size matters (16).” If we truly understand reality, which is what science is supposed to be, then we can tell fact from fiction. Our current sciences are based on evolution, which is supported by dinosaurs, appears to be something based on a science fiction movie. And that’s the takeaway of this chapter — science helps us understand our reality. But if our reality is based on lies and deceit, what does that say about our existence, our perception?

When you first encounter this, you’re like, “Whoa—what the f***?” When you start to realize the unlikelihood of dinosaurs ever existing in light of matter and physics, it leaves one bewildered. How can we continue investing billions into dino-related science when there seems to be a blatant inconsistency with its theory? Yet this is a tenet of science, so we continue to support this ideology without addressing the glaring flaw in the theory.

Another tenet is the concept of space. We often converse about space as if it were a science, yet what do we truly understand of the cosmic universe? The large majority of our ideas regarding space are solely theoretical, as this discipline is known as abstract science; where people hypothesize and guess, similar to how they assumed dinosaurs existed in ancient times. We discuss space as if it were a definitive of science, but what do we really know about it? Although we think we comprehend what outside worlds exist out there in the stars--in truth, our comprehension of them remains massively limited.

Once you come to terms with the inflexible, fanatical nature of scientism and recognize how improbably difficult it was for us to reach the moon, a sense of doubt arises about whether we ever actually arrived. This particular scientific “belief” appears more akin to an instrument of manipulation rather than truth.