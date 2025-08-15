I’m working on an interview that dives deep into how I became who I am.

How did I transition from someone raised to be a healthcare worker and a devout Orthodox Christian to now being one who scrutinizes the industry and delves deeper into the depths of the faith?

One of the biggest secrets that completely changed everything for me was realizing the lengths they took to convince the entire world that the earth was a globe.

From Rejection to Revelation

When I first heard the notion that the earth might be level—or flat, as it’s better known—I thought it was the silliest concept out there. I rejected it immediately.

I cautioned myself: “Hey, just because we’re diving into conspiracies, we need to be careful about which conspiracies are valid and which ones are not.” So I left it alone.

This was back in 2016, 2017, around the time I started getting heavy into weightlifting. What began as a routine trip to the vitamin shop—when I still thought vitamins were good—turned out to change my course forever.

As I was being rung up, the attendant asked me, “Have you heard of flat earth?”

I probably said something like, “Yeah, but I’m not too familiar with it.” What happened next was an onslaught of excitement.

The attendant went on to tell me how discovering flat earth was the number one thing that brought the Bible to life for him.

“Understanding that we’re literally living in the firmament God created, and God is right there above us—it changes everything.”

He was so excited and passionate to share this revelation that I decided I would really look into the topic.

Somehow, I stumbled across one of the best videos I’ve seen on the subject. The video focused strictly on the physics of the level earth. This wasn’t an Eric Dubay video—I’ll have to see if I can find it—but I remember watching it on Odysee rather than YouTube.

I watched it over and over again, trying to understand and grasp what they were discussing, because what they presented was truly earth-shattering.

One of the biggest takeaways from those videos was something so simple yet mind-blowing:

The physics of the level earth are the same as those of a globe earth.

What this means is that you can:

take the physics of level earth, create new terms to account for theories you want to promote (like gravity), then develop conceptual mathematical formulas to “mathematically support” your theories (as Einstein did), then educate the world over and over again that the earth we live on is spinning thousands of miles per hour—when there’s no experiential evidence to support it, only “theoretical.”

At first it sounds ridiculously crazy. But when you search the historical records, you discover that this is exactly what happened!

I’ll be diving into the Renaissance history of this shift in future articles.

Why This Changes Everything

I’ve said this before, but when I began to see that our earth was truly level—not a globe as we’ve been taught—I literally grew.

To understand the earth being level, you have to “rise up” so you can see how the Sun travels from east to west. If you stay as your small self, the Sun appears to “rise in the east and set in the west.”

This subtle distinction is the revelation that changes everything.

When you realize you’re living in the only plane of existence and that beyond this are the heavens and spiritual realms as described—your spirit grows. You begin to see that you, among all the souls here on this plane, are no accident. You’ve been designed for something.

However, that something—that purpose—has been stripped from you by the same force that seeks to control and limit human potential.

But once you see this clearly, you see everything else clearly:

And on and on it goes.

Understanding that the earth is not a globe but a level plane of existence—and that beyond this lies the spiritual realm told of old—literally shatters your entire world.

But in the breaking of the old, you grow into something new.

To really understand this shift, I recommend reading my article: The Spirituality of Flat Earth. In it, I dive deeper into why this revelation matters, followed by four additional articles breaking down the globe earth theory.

Once you see the depths they’ll go to contain you—lying about your very existence—you begin to realize just how powerful you truly are.

As always, thank you for the time and attention in reading this article. Looking forward to your thoughts on this interesting piece.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

If you enjoyed this work and gained value from it, support more work like this by becoming a paid subscriber for $5/month

Related Content

Share

Support Unorthodoxy!

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

Give a gift subscription

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee