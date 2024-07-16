Over the past few years, ‘the left’ or the Democrat-sponsored party has been the mastermind behind a series of false events strategically engineered to promote their ideologies.

From questionable events such as mass shootings targeted at gun laws like Uvalde and Sandy Hook to “DEI support” pushing transgender propaganda, and all the way to the January 6th’ insurrection,’ which was the most enormous false flag recently as these rioters were simply allowed to walk into the Capitol building.

The left has pushed all false flag propaganda, leading individuals who can see through the lies presented in these narratives to align themselves with the right.

The Changing Landscape

To stoke the flames of these individuals who now find themselves ‘right-leaning,’ gatekeepers like QAnon and Alex Jones continue to stoke the fire and accurately—at times—call out the false flags and propaganda produced by the left. This phenomenon is the role of the gatekeeper, which I have addressed in a previous article.

The takeaway is that the left has been the source of false flags, disinformation, and, ultimately, propaganda for the past couple of years. Now, with this Trump assassination attempt, the whole landscape has changed.

This event, from an optics perspective, is such a blatant staged attempt, and on the one hand, it may be due to the lack of state-funded resources since the left currently controls the power of the government. However, anyone who looks at the images shown can see many factors that don’t make sense in this “attempt.” From the blood to the official story, too many scenarios warrant questioning.

Regrettably, these false flags, such as the Orlando Pulse shooting or the Vegas shooting, often result in the tragic loss of innocent lives. This sad occurrence is the grim reality of these orchestrated events.

However, with this latest attempt, the right, also known as “The Conservatives,” attempted to put out their piece of propaganda. What you’re seeing is that a large group of prominent voices who have been calling out the left for their use of propaganda have suddenly decided to stand down on the fact that this was not a propaganda attempt.

A Singular Enemy Controlling Both Sides

The shocking part for me is how many Substack authors that I thought were on this enlightened or awakened path seem to be following and upholding the narrative of an assassination attempt—or maybe supporting the official conspiracy of how this happened.

The point of this is to realize that, again, we are dealing with one enemy here and that one enemy controls both parties and engages in the same tactics. So, they will move the attention of the population to where they want.

Puppet Master Controlling Both Parties

It’s as if they are using the event’s momentum to move toward the appropriate goal with the power of the masses behind it. In the article yesterday, “False Flags and Fake False Flags,” the goal of a false flag is:

To make the event look fake. Since the whole narrative is made up of lies, there are supposed to be questions. If you still believe the narrative, even though you can see the lies, you ultimately lie to yourself, which is the most damaging psychological weapon released on humankind.

So, with this, I’m deeply thankful for my community, I’m grateful for the Unorthodoxy members, and I’m thankful for the subscribers who commented in the comments and chat. Your contributions are invaluable, sparking insightful conversations about this event and, ultimately, about our world.

It’s unfortunate that a large group of individuals are supporting the official narrative, but hey, this is the way the world is. This phenomenon is the reality we are dealing with.

And on our part, we will keep fighting this spiritual warfare and always hold onto the truth so we can ultimately bring heaven to earth.

Thank you for the time and attention.

Ashe.

Franklin O’Kanu