The "Right" Propaganda is STILL Propaganda
Why So Many "Truth Leaders" Are Supporting This Republican Propaganda Campaign
Over the past few years, ‘the left’ or the Democrat-sponsored party has been the mastermind behind a series of false events strategically engineered to promote their ideologies.
From questionable events such as mass shootings targeted at gun laws like Uvalde and Sandy Hook to “DEI support” pushing transgender propaganda, and all the way to the January 6th’ insurrection,’ which was the most enormous false flag recently as these rioters were simply allowed to walk into the Capitol building.
The left has pushed all false flag propaganda, leading individuals who can see through the lies presented in these narratives to align themselves with the right.
Unorthodoxy is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The Changing Landscape
To stoke the flames of these individuals who now find themselves ‘right-leaning,’ gatekeepers like QAnon and Alex Jones continue to stoke the fire and accurately—at times—call out the false flags and propaganda produced by the left. This phenomenon is the role of the gatekeeper, which I have addressed in a previous article.
The takeaway is that the left has been the source of false flags, disinformation, and, ultimately, propaganda for the past couple of years. Now, with this Trump assassination attempt, the whole landscape has changed.
This event, from an optics perspective, is such a blatant staged attempt, and on the one hand, it may be due to the lack of state-funded resources since the left currently controls the power of the government. However, anyone who looks at the images shown can see many factors that don’t make sense in this “attempt.” From the blood to the official story, too many scenarios warrant questioning.
Regrettably, these false flags, such as the Orlando Pulse shooting or the Vegas shooting, often result in the tragic loss of innocent lives. This sad occurrence is the grim reality of these orchestrated events.
However, with this latest attempt, the right, also known as “The Conservatives,” attempted to put out their piece of propaganda. What you’re seeing is that a large group of prominent voices who have been calling out the left for their use of propaganda have suddenly decided to stand down on the fact that this was not a propaganda attempt.
A Singular Enemy Controlling Both Sides
The shocking part for me is how many Substack authors that I thought were on this enlightened or awakened path seem to be following and upholding the narrative of an assassination attempt—or maybe supporting the official conspiracy of how this happened.
The point of this is to realize that, again, we are dealing with one enemy here and that one enemy controls both parties and engages in the same tactics. So, they will move the attention of the population to where they want.
Immediately after the attempt, the VP pick went in. On top of that, we had the RNC. Thanks tofor her article on the because there may have been some incantation at the RNC. Check out my note here:
It’s as if they are using the event’s momentum to move toward the appropriate goal with the power of the masses behind it. In the article yesterday, “False Flags and Fake False Flags,” the goal of a false flag is:
To make the event look fake. Since the whole narrative is made up of lies, there are supposed to be questions.
If you still believe the narrative, even though you can see the lies, you ultimately lie to yourself, which is the most damaging psychological weapon released on humankind.
So, with this, I’m deeply thankful for my community, I’m grateful for the Unorthodoxy members, and I’m thankful for the subscribers who commented in the comments and chat. Your contributions are invaluable, sparking insightful conversations about this event and, ultimately, about our world.
It’s unfortunate that a large group of individuals are supporting the official narrative, but hey, this is the way the world is. This phenomenon is the reality we are dealing with.
And on our part, we will keep fighting this spiritual warfare and always hold onto the truth so we can ultimately bring heaven to earth.
Thank you for the time and attention.
Ashe.
Franklin O’Kanu
When there are voters who think America is a democracy (like that is a good thing) and do not understand why America’s founders wrote the Constitution to protect us from becoming a democracy, so that the majority does not rule, we are in trouble. But, why did our founders not anticipate what would happen when the tyranny IS the minority, as in the big corporatocracy/big government oligarchy?
But, wait, some of our founders DID Warn us that a big, central government would result in tyranny and become the root of the problem. The problem is most of us (myself included) did not learn this in school. History is written by the victors and the “Anti-Federalists” were not the victors.
So, it’s up to We the People to figure this out. Please, everyone read the Anti-Federalist Papers and let’s then have a conversation about how to get out of this mess!
Could we revise the Articles of the Confederation? With threats of another forever war, at what point do We the People say Enough?
https://lizlasorte.substack.com/p/a-modest-proposal-when-the-war-drums?r=76q58
https://watchmanscry.com/?p=6550 Trump is an ACTOR, Hollywood Hall of Fame Star in the sidewalk, WWE wrestler, corrupt protégé of Cohen, Wailing Wall kissing Zionist, Mason, pussy grabber and Lucifarian with his black cubes, 666 aligned trees, Arc of the Covenant replica and chessboard floors. The pantomime to divide and conquer, Red v Blue is building up a head of steam. Biden worse. Wake up folks. Am in the UK.