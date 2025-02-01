U.S. Army helicopter over Potomac River

Introduction

On Wednesday, January 29th, 2025, a plane crash occurred between a passenger jet and a U.S. Army helicopter. This crash killed all 67 people traveling and is the deadliest air crash in the US in the last 20 years.

Among the victims were figure skaters from the United States and Russia who had attended the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita.

Upon hearing about figure skaters and Russia, my wife immediately turned to me to say, “Wait, isn’t this just like the episode of Designated Survivor we just watched?”

Not too long ago, my wife and I started watching the hit TV show called Designated Survivor on Netflix. The TV series aired from 2016 - 2019.

The premise of the show is that a low-level Cabinet member becomes President of the United States after a catastrophic attack kills everyone above him in the line of succession. The show is based on the real-life Presidential Plan.

The Presidential Succession Act of 1947

In the United States, a designated survivor (or designated successor) is a person in the presidential line of succession who is kept distant from others in the line when they are gathered together, to reduce the chance that everyone in the line will be unable to take over the presidency in a catastrophic or mass-casualty event. The person is chosen to stay at an undisclosed secure location, away from such events such as State of the Union addresses and presidential inaugurations. The designation of a survivor is intended to prevent the decapitation of the government and to safeguard continuity in the presidency if the president, the vice president, and others in the presidential line of succession die. The procedure began in the 1950s, during the Cold War, with the idea that a nuclear attack could kill government officials and the U.S. government would collapse. In such an event, the surviving official highest in the line of succession in the Presidential Succession Act of 1947, who might be the designated survivor, would become acting president of the United States. The designated survivor must be eligible to serve as president. The designated survivor usually is a member of the president's Cabinet and is chosen by the president.

Mass Media and Real Life

My wife and I are only a couple of episodes in — and I must admit, it’s a really good show. The show does a great job of taking you behind the scenes as to what supposedly happens at the White House.

What’s really interesting is that the show was made in 2016, and even though we’re just a few — eight to be exact — episodes in, there are a lot of events that have happened that’s made us think, “wait, this is eerily similar to what happened not too long ago.” For example,

Designated Survivor Episode There’s an episode in which he and other government officials meet, and there’s an attack. Real World Events The events of that attack were very similar to what occurred on the January 6th insurrection

Not only does the show show you what happens behind the scenes, it also introduces you to the players behind the scenes. We’ve been introduced to the Press Secretary and seen how pivotal that role is in sharing the narrative of what has occurred at national events.

Note: One of the biggest takeaways from the show is that the President isn’t the one running the show, his cabinet, members of his team, etc., all influence his decision. The President, at times, is merely the face of the Government.

Another Note: What’s interesting is that before the attack on January 6th, 2020, this show was based on an attack on the White House, but other movies also depicted the same scenario: the White House being destroyed.

Examples include Olympus Has Fallen and White House Down, both in 2013.

Similarities to Today’s Events

In one episode, there’s a sporting event in which American Olympians are sent to Russia (sorry for any spoilers). There’s the world-class US track coach and former track star Brad Weston, who, once he lands in Russia, is arrested for performance-enhancing drugs.

Designated Survivor Episode American Athlete Brad Weston was arrested in Russia for drug possession. Real World Events American Athlete Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia for drug possession.

It turns out that Weston is a CIA spy and cannot be kept in Russia, so the US negotiates a deal to obtain Weston.

What happens is that Weston turns out to be a double agent for the Russians!

This episode was phenomenal because you feel the tension in trying to save Weston and the anger and disappointment in betrayal.

What’s more interesting is that the CIA chose Weston because, as athletes competing overseas, athletes have access to other governments that governments don’t have.

From CBS News, we read:

Top figure skaters from the United States and Russia were on board the American Airlines flight that crashed late Wednesday night into the Potomac River in Washington, D.C., after colliding with a military helicopter. None of the American skaters, their coaches or family members have been officially identified, but the Skating Club of Boston said two young skaters, their mothers and two coaches were among the passengers, CBS News Boston reported. In a statement, Doug Zeghibe, the skating club's CEO and executive director, identified club members on the plane as Jinna Han, Jin Han, Spencer Lane, Christine Lane, Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova. Shishkova and Naumov are Russian-born figure skaters and former world champions who coached at the Skating Club of Boston, the club said. They were on the plane along with other Russian citizens, the country's state-run news agency TASS reported, citing an unnamed source and government official.

It’s always sad when a loss of life occurs.

However, the storyline bears a strange resemblance to what we may have seen before. I’m not going to dive into the oddities of this accident, such as why one of the crafts was flying lower than it should or the “continent competencies” that seem to occur in crises like these.

But if there’s one thing I’ve taken away from the show so far, if there’s a narrative to be told, that narrative will be told — and nothing will deter them from that narrative, not even the truth.

Their job is to lie — and they are going to lie.

Closing Thoughts

In the arts foreshadowing life, this scenario is known as the Art of Mimesis. I’ve talked about it in a previous article that will be referenced below.

My analysis of The Brave New World and 1984 and, more specifically, Predictive Programming will also be referenced, as how it’s used to foreshadow events.

The key to both articles is understanding that by manipulating the unseen, those aware of this knowledge are able to impact the seen. As we move forward in 2025, let’s be mindful of what we see told to us through the media’s narratives.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

