Introduction

In the past, I found myself with an abundance of time and energy, yet I was often paralyzed by indecision. I would spend countless hours pondering, “What should I do?” This state of ‘Paralysis by Analysis’ led me to seek a structured approach to productivity.

Many of us, particularly millennials, grapple with this issue. If we examine the history of our education system, we find that the concept of extended adolescence is prevalent. From the moment we learn to walk and talk, we are told what to do, what classes to take, and how to behave. This guidance, while beneficial in some respects, can leave us ill-prepared for the unstructured reality of adulthood.

Once we enter the workforce, our jobs dictate our activities for eight hours daily. But what about the time outside of work? Many of us struggle to fill these hours prod…