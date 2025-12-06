Clear sky vs Streaked with trails

Hey Everyone!

I’ve been knee-deep in work, personally and professionally, so I haven’t had the chance to write as much as I’m used to. But never fear. This has been a powerful season, and I’m looking forward to sharing more in upcoming posts. A few ideas brewing:

How Spirituality and Productivity Go Hand-in-Hand

How Religion Shuts Off Reasoning

The Apparent Lack of Critical Thinking in Society

But today’s article has been incubating for two weeks, and I’ve finally gotten time to let it out. So let’s get into it.

Why Is Everyone Getting Sick?

From October 1st to November 12th, the U.S. Government was shutdown. This shutdown lasted 43 days, the longest in U.S. history. During this time, people began to notice something interesting: clear blue skies.

I wrote about this myself. In my October 13th article, “Why Did the Chemtrails Stop When the Government Shut Down?” many of you commented that you saw the same thing, clear blue skies, while others reported still seeing trails in their area. Overall, a significant number of people noticed that during this government shutdown, the skies were clearer.

Coming into November, right before the shutdown ended, I began to see trails reappearing in the air. Then the shutdown ended on November 12th, and immediately, the trails picked back up, “clouding” the skies once again.

What was also interesting during this time: people began to get sick.

On November 21st, in my article on the CDC, I opened by listing off people I knew who were personally sick: my kids, co-workers, and family members. These individuals are spread across the country, some with no connection to each other, yet all reporting illness around the same time.

Here’s the timeline:

Oct 1st — Government shutdown begins

Oct 5th – Nov 5th — Various individuals notice clear skies

Nov 7th — Trails begin to pick back up

Nov 12th — Government shutdown ends; trails increase

Nov 16th – Nov 24th — People begin to get sick

Random post I saw form 12/4

The Missing Hurricanes

Now, one thing that’s also important to note during this time period: the U.S. did not have a single hurricane make landfall.

Hurricane season runs from June 1st to November 30th every year. Going into 2025, models from NOAA and Colorado State University predicted an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season—up to 13-19 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes, and several major hurricanes.

The season ended with 13 named storms, 5 hurricanes, and 4 major hurricanes (Category 3+). That’s slightly below average as a typical season has around 14 named storms and 7 hurricanes.

To be completely transparent: the peak time for hurricanes making U.S. landfall is mid-August through early October, the window when the Atlantic is hottest and atmospheric conditions are most favorable. Throughout September, there was no significant activity.

What’s interesting is that both phenomena, people getting sick and the lack of U.S. landfall hurricanes, center around this government shutdown timeframe.

The last season with no U.S. hurricane landfalls was 2015. There was no shutdown that year, but just two years prior, in 2013, a similar pattern played out.

From October 1st through the 17th, 2013, the government also shut down over the Affordable Care Act. This resulted in 800,000 federal workers being furloughed. Agencies like NOAA, FEMA, and the National Weather Service operated with minimal staff. Weather research halted. Forecasting offices were understaffed. Hurricane-readiness programs paused.

The effects carried over. By 2015, these agencies were still operating under lingering constraints—staffing shortages at NOAA and NHC, budget caps limiting FEMA’s flexibility.

Here’s the pattern:

2013: Government shutdown. One of the weakest hurricane seasons in decades; no major hurricanes formed at all.

2014: Below-average activity. Only one U.S. hurricane landfall (Arthur).

2015: Below-average activity. Zero U.S. hurricane landfalls.

2025: Government shutdown. Zero U.S. hurricane landfalls.

What I’m Suggesting

I’ve written extensively about weather modification. I’d direct you to my piece titled “Hurricane Helene is Climate Warfare, Now What?,” and my other article, “How Naivete and Extended Adolescence Are Blinding Americans to the Truth.”

Last year, when the government and funding were fully operational, two hurricanes, Helene and Milton, hit during the peak forecast window: September 26th and October 9th, respectively.

What I’m suggesting is that weather research programs, whether intentionally or as a byproduct of their operations, appear to influence whether hurricanes make U.S. landfall. When funding is cut, and these programs pause, so does the landfall activity.

The fact that this pattern has emerged twice in the last decade is something worth noting.

Some, if not most, will dismiss this argument. This approach falls into the land of “Conspiracy Theorist,” and thanks to an effective campaign that started in the 1960s, people’s minds immediately shun notions that could be feasible, simply because they’ve been labeled a “conspiracy.”

People will come to their own understanding in due time. But what I find particularly interesting right now is the fact that people are getting sick.

The mainstream argument will be that this is seasonal “weather.” I’d counter with anecdotal evidence from my experience here in Florida: just yesterday it was 55 degrees, and now it’s back up to 70. Does Mother Nature move that fast? Sure? But could modification also play a role? Absolutely.

Closing Thoughts

Our skies are dirty. We can literally see the trails in the air.

Whether you call it federal agency work or call it “chemtrails,” the fact remains: there are trails in our air. By natural means, these trails come down toward the ground. And with anecdotal evidence, what we see is that in times of heavier spraying, people get sick.

One could argue this is entirely normal. I beg to differ. In no way should we see these patterns and think they’re normal:

Takeaways

The U.S. has had only two hurricane seasons with zero landfalls in the last decade: 2015 and 2025. Both followed government shutdowns that reduced funding and staffing for weather agencies like NOAA, FEMA, and the National Hurricane Center.

The 2013 shutdown’s effects carried into 2014 and 2015, correlating with three consecutive years of below-average hurricane activity. The 2025 shutdown produced the same outcome within the same season.

During the 43-day shutdown, many reported clear skies. When the shutdown ended on November 12th, trails returned. Within days, widespread sickness followed.

When weather modification programs are funded and operational, hurricanes make landfall. When funding stops, so does the landfall activity. This pattern has now repeated twice.

Next Steps

Read the referenced pieces. “Hurricane Helene is Climate Warfare” and “How Naivete and Extended Adolescence Are Blinding Americans to the Truth” lay out the foundation for what’s presented here.

Track your own observations. Note sky conditions and how you and your household feel over the next few weeks. Your own data matters.

Share this with someone who’s been sick. Ask them when it started. See if it lines up.

Man, it feels good to be back! Almost done with this 400-page book! I’m on page 325 and can’t wait to finish and share so many thoughts with you all.

As always, thank you for your time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

