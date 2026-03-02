Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

Amaterasu Solar
4h

I have been giving very high probability I am not only watched, but targeted. I do not care. They are beneath the beasts who spy on Others, target Them, and other unEthical behaviors.

I do Me, irrespective of who might be watching.

May Others choose to be Themselves too, and revile the ghastly Ones who are so unEthical.

Beneath the Beasts! (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/beneath-the-beasts

Cici
2h

I understand not caring about being watched or chafing at it, but some workers have jobs where their every move is watched and their productivity is scrutinized minute by minute. Not everyone has the means education etc to walk away from that. And I’m sure that constant scrutiny takes a toll.

