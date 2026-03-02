The world inside our heads

The Panopticon Effect: The feeling of being watched 24/7, even when not, leading to self-regulation.

Panopticon. What a cool word to say.

I recently came across the term panopticon in a discussion on fertility, specifically, the decline of it. The speaker connected fertility decline to the collapse of club culture and the rise of social media. His argument was that in the old club culture, people danced with strangers, talked to one another, and were intimately and physically close. That was the culture.

However, in the club culture of now, nobody is interacting. The clubs are still packed, and the people are still there, but no one is interacting the way they used to. No one is dancing with strangers. No one is talking to strangers. Everyone is huddled in their groups or glued to their cell phones.

People don’t dance anymore because of social media, because someone might be recording. Dance wrong, you’re recorded. Try to talk to somebody and get rejected, you’re recorded. The fear of documentation has quietly strangled human interaction, and without interaction, no connection. Without connection, no intimacy. Without intimacy, no fertility. Et cetera, et cetera.

I found this perspective fascinating and one I can personally attest to. Before parenthood, I was very much in the club scene. I loved parties. I loved hosting. And I remember the exact moment I noticed the shift: when Twitter first hit the scene, and people started choosing their cell phones over the person standing right in front of them. People would only be on their cell phones in the club if they were texting a significant other, but with Twitter, you could simply be tweeting in the club, and that act of being on your phone in the club was slowly becoming normalized.

This article is part of our ongoing series on social media. We’ve already examined addiction and time. Now we’re going to go deeper into the mental terror we’ve normalized in our own heads. We’ll unpack what a panopticon is, how society itself functions as one, how social media weaponizes it, and what the metaphysical dimensions of this trap look like. And then, how to break free from the mental images.

I’ve written a few pieces on this, so if you want supporting context, check out my earlier pieces: The Policeman in Our Heads, The Voices in Our Heads, and Stop Judgment, Start Thinking.

In this article, you will learn

What the panopticon is and why a prison designed in 1788 explains everything about how you behave online today. How modern institutions — schools, hospitals, workplaces, media — were built on the same surveillance logic that keeps prisoners in line without ever needing a guard. How social media became the most sophisticated panopticon ever constructed, and how it used shame, normalization, and constant observation to influence your decision-making. You will explore the metaphysical dimensions of this trap — the pineal gland, the mind’s eye, and what happens when the eye society gave you becomes the one you look through. And finally, you will walk away with four concrete strategies to recognize when the panopticon has gripped your thinking — and how to shatter it.

What Is a Panopticon?

I first encountered the term in an Academy of Ideas video on smartphones and social media. The panopticon is an 18th-century architectural prison design by Jeremy Bentham. The structure is circular — cells around the perimeter, a central tower in the middle. The tower has large windows. The cells are backlit. The prisoner can always be seen from the tower, but can never see into it. They never know when they’re being watched.

And because they never know, they begin to watch themselves.

The panopticon is self-regulating. The jailers don’t have to work because the prisoner does the work for them. The prison doesn’t need to be actively monitored because the possibility of surveillance is enough to produce obedient behavior.

Society as the Panopticon

While researching this, I came across Michel Foucault’s Discipline and Punish: The Birth of the Prison (1975). Foucault traces the evolution of punishment: from the physical torture of the 1700s, through public spectacle, into modern disciplinary systems. He argues that what the panopticon represents architecturally, modern institutions replicate socially.

In schools, students are ranked and examined. In workplaces, employees are evaluated. In the military, bodies are drilled. The mechanism is always visible surveillance, constant documentation, and measurement against a norm. This is similar to my work on the origins of statistics, urgency in humanity, and the new type of human and control mechanism being born.

Societal panopticon was a new way of overseeing the population.

And over time, the external gaze becomes internal. The system becomes automatic. Power is no longer imposed by a single entity at the top. It’s distributed everywhere within the system, embedded in everyday observation, and individuals learn to watch themselves.

You begin to anticipate judgment. You adjust your behavior, not because someone is punishing you, but because you have internalized the norm.

Society itself becomes the panoptic jail, not because of a single physical tower watching everyone, but because that tower has moved into the minds of the population.

Social Media and the Modern Panopticon

Social media and television — media — are the engines that drive this process today. Those two devices and industries define what counts as normal within society. They set the standard against which people measure themselves.

What’s particularly powerful about social media is what it does to shame. Shame has always been a powerful regulator of human behavior. But historically, shame required proximity; you had to be in someone’s presence to be shamed by them. Social media dissolves that limitation entirely. Now you can be shamed by thousands of people you’ve never met, from every corner of the world, instantaneously.

We saw this clearly throughout the pandemic. Social media and the media broadly told people not to think critically. When individuals were exposed to a constant stream of pandemic content — curated, framed, and emotionally charged — it shaped their minds, their behaviors, their choices. Not through their own independent reasoning, but through the panopticon installed within them.

Ladies and gentlemen, this is metaphysical work at its finest.

The Metaphysical Trap: The Pineal Gland, Panopticon, and the Mind’s Eye

When I began to examine the panopticon through a metaphysical lens, I noticed that everything in this concept revolves around sight. Observation. Mirrors. Reflection. Vision. The eye.

Here we also have the pineal gland, also known as the mind’s eye. I recently released a piece on visualization and imagination, exploring sight from a metaphysical perspective. There’s also the fact that both words start with the letter “p.” Panopticon, Pineal, Phantasmagoria, etc.

Staying with the pineal gland, the argument that fluoride crystallizes it and turns it against us fits into this framework in a not-so-surprising way. If the mind’s eye becomes crystallized, it begins to function like a hall of mirrors: producing a revolving reflection of external inputs rather than true inner vision. But then again, this wouldn’t be the first time our world has been engineered at layers most people are entirely unaware of.

On a personal level, I can speak to how these images grip the mind. We anticipate events. We run mental simulations of what might happen. These simulations become even more amplified when substances are in the picture — caffeine, marijuana, pharmaceuticals — because they intensify the complexity of these images. People begin making real decisions based on panoptic projections in their minds’ eyes, never realizing that what they’re seeing isn’t their own clear vision. It very well could be the panopticon looking back at them.

When you understand concepts like phantasmagoria, you begin to see how our world is structured to make the worst-case scenario feel normal. False information appears real. Fear appears rational. Probable disaster feels imminent. Ladies and gentlemen, this is the design of our world — a system created to extract from you.

I published this note recently: when you realize that 80 to 85% of your thoughts are simply noise, you can focus and tune into coherence — into what you are actually meant to do.

When we can focus on the signal and disregard the noise, we can do wonders.

Breaking Free From the Panopticon

We live in a modern-day panopticon. Society has unleashed it upon us through social media, which, like Pandora’s box, carries both blessings and curses. But we are not powerless. Far from it. That’s the great thing about this journey. The tools we need are so simple, but it starts with awareness. Here is how we begin to break free from the panoptican’s grip:

Understand you are in your head. You have to understand how the four networks of the brain work — especially your Default Mode Network (DMN). The DMN is what constructs the stories you tell yourself, and it is the primary target of social media. I’ve written about this in Help, I Can’t Get Off My Phone and Your Body The Temple. Know your DMN. Understand how it interacts with the rest of your body. Counter the stories with data. When you find yourself spiraling into a mental narrative, ground yourself in facts. You are drinking coffee. You’re high. You are operating with neurochemicals in your system. These things affect your thoughts. Having accurate data when examining your own mental scenarios is essential — I explored this further in We’re Biohacked To Make Bad Decisions. Turn the image upside down. The panopticon will always give you the darkest version of events. This is by design. Archons, known as mind parasites, feed on negative energy. But once you’ve already imagined the worst, you have every right to imagine the best. This is the God-given ability that we have. What does the best potential scenario look like? Use that. Flip it. Don’t be compelled to act from that place. Awareness is the priority. When the panopticon grips you with fear and complexity, do not be pushed down the path it has laid out for you. Pause. Breathe. Do not let the manufactured urgency from a tower you cannot see dictate your next move.

Closing Thoughts

The panopticon is a metaphysical trap, one that has been imposed on society through the guise of social media, just as other traps have been imposed by other institutions. These phenomena do exist, and for more examples, check out my work on being an Internet Troll or Our Ocular Society.

Social media can be a blessing. But it can also be a curse. It is the modern Pandora’s box, and you can get both from these devices.

Be mindful of your time and your intention. Be mindful of your essence. When the panopticon grips you with fear, notice this. Use the power of your mind’s eye — your actual mind’s eye, not the one society has taken over — to imagine more, to achieve more.

This is your world. This is your life. Your journey. I’m just here to help you chart the course.

Key Takeaways:

The panopticon doesn’t need a real guard — once you internalize the possibility of being watched, you become your own warden. Society was structured as a panopticon long before your phone arrived. Schools, workplaces — all of them operate through visibility, documentation, and normalization. Social media simply digitized the structure. Shame is the enforcement tool. Social media didn’t invent shame — it globalized it. You can now be shamed by strangers across the world in real time, which multiplies the panoptic effect exponentially. Your Default Mode Network is the target. Social media doesn’t just distract you — it specifically hijacks the part of your brain responsible for constructing your self-narrative and personal story. 85% of your thoughts are noise. Most of what runs through your mind on any given day is not your authentic signal. It is the tower talking. Learning to distinguish between the two is foundational. The mind’s eye can be turned against you. If you’re not protecting your inner vision — through what you consume, what you allow in, what substances you’re running on — the panopticon will eventually see through your own eyes.

Next Steps:

Audit your social media consumption. Track not just how much time you spend, but how you feel after each session. What stories did it reinforce? What fears did it amplify? Revisit the companion pieces referenced in this article — The Policeman in Our Heads, The Voices in Our Heads, Help, I Can’t Get Off My Phone, and The Temple — for a fuller picture of how the panopticon operates through the mind and body. Begin practicing thought differentiation. When an anxious or self-regulating thought arises, ask: is this mine, or is this the tower? The practice of asking that question alone begins to dissolve the mechanism.

As always, thank you for your time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

