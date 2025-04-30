People rest on the stairs at Atocha train station during a power outage, in Madrid, Spain

What happens when ideology replaces energy infrastructure?

Millions left powerless—literally. Here’s what the media won’t say about carbon, control, and the anti-human roots of climate change.

On April 28th, the entire electrical grid of Spain and Portugal collapsed—no warning, no storm, no cyberattack.

Just gone.

Millions without power. Elevators stuck. Cellular networks down. Supermarkets shut. Two entire countries brought to their knees in broad daylight.

And the worst part?

This wasn’t a fluke—it was a forecast. One that’s been ignored for years by politicians, investors, and the media who told us the green transition would save us.

When you build a civilization on untested theories and religious devotion to carbon guilt, you get fragility. You get cascading blackouts.

You get dependency and chaos masquerading as “sustainability.”

In my archived article, “Why Climate Change Is Wrong, Dangerous, and Anti-Human,” I break down:

The real role of carbon dioxide : and why demonizing it is anti-life, anti-growth, and anti-human

The financial and ideological structure behind the climate movement—from global banks to eugenics-rooted foundations

How “climate change” became the rebrand of an older campaign: population control

Why this movement isn’t just misleading—it’s dehumanizing, by design

You’ll leave with a clearer sense of:

What’s actually happening behind the “green” curtain

Why so many climate policies feel off, even if you can’t yet explain why

And how to stay grounded in truth when everything around you is telling you to feel guilty for breathing

This isn’t fearmongering. It’s pattern recognition.

The Spain/Portugal blackout was a warning—not just about energy, but about what happens when we follow scientism instead of science.

PS: Here are other articles on Climate Change and Weather Modification

How COVID-19 has set the stage for climate change (February 2022). Robert Malone recently discussed utilitarianism, which means “for the greater good.” If you have to sacrifice for the greater good, that means you’re out to destroy the minority. COVID-19 told us to take the vaccine because everyone else needs to survive. COVID set the stage for climate change—you have to realize that. The Dangers of Stratospheric Aerosol Injections (April 2023). During COVID-19, we had governors who stood up to mandates, but when it comes to stratospheric aerosol injections, no one has challenged this. You cannot get a religious exemption for this, and you cannot not wear a mask for this. The air is under Federal Jurisdiction, and we need to understand this. The Hidden Profits of Climate Change (June 2023). There are also profits behind climate change, as we saw last year with the events in Maui, Hawaii. This is what climate warfare is.

Let’s be great,

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

