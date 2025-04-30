Unorthodoxy

Cheerio
7h

So great that you point out the "Green New Deal" in it's true light!

I love your perspective that this black out is a cause of the very impact we can expect by using these 'green' products and their proof of ineffectiveness. More people really need to learn about this:

Cynthia Chung's mini-docu-series on Escaping Calypsos Island - and the Green Delusion (currently a 3 part series of short videos) does a very good job of explaining the delusional SDG prospects designs pretty much created by Canada's NEW Prime Minister and his mentor Maurice Strong:

Escaping Calypso's Island: A Journey out of our Green Delusion Part 1 (22 min video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eH9qaTawttE

The Curse of Game Theory Part 2 (38:30 min video)

https://youtu.be/gv97LL4LUNw?si=W5BCDtKM8N31GfGA

Energy Wars Part 3 (< 58 mins) critical watch for Canadians who have just inherited the SDG creator Carney

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-pX1Hf3U2tM

I will be investigating with my geoengineering friends as to the possible cause being the usage of HARP - which is after all an impact on the IONOSPHERE and the EMF's (why the Aurora Borealis are so magnificent these days)...

So could HARP have created this scenario AND was it a TEST as to the impact of a Cyber Attack??? To me they have ALWAYS told us what their plans and stages are - they are all outlined on the WEF Reports quite openly.

HARP and Ionospheric Map worldwide: https://climateviewer.org/3d/

So when you see these follow-ups to events say the Boston Bombing - during one of the global marathon events - was it staged in order to practice Marshall Law?

What about more recently the Truckers movement - which most freedom fighters believe was initiated be common folks - but wow hey, they got to test out their "Emergencies ACT" for no good reason whatsoever.

Soooo.... was this a TEST?

I'd actually love nothing more than to have no more internet and complete black out and need for all that space junk Elon and many other companies have placed up there....

Just have a quickie peak at the image of the satellites & 'stuff in space' is what Jim labels this:

https://stuffin.space

satellites: https://geoxc-apps.bd.esri.com/space/satellite-explorer/

Other things up there: https://climateviewer.org/3d/ (many 3D maps to show you specifics)

EISCAT: https://youtu.be/72cjB6r59Fg

Cheerio
7h

And well, then there is this: https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/spain-hit-massive-really-massive-power-blackout

Glad more folks are seeing the Green Delusion...

