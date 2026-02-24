You cannot tell the history of humanity without telling the story of where humanity diverged — and that divergence happened within the last 500 years.

Five hundred years ago, humanity was a profoundly spiritual species. But roughly 200 to 300 years ago, a new identity began to take hold — one known as Nihilism. Nihilism is the belief that nothing matters, that nothing came before us, and therefore nothing in life holds any inherent meaning.

This stands in stark contrast to the spiritual worldview, where everything matters because everything was created with purpose. Yet humanity has now largely embraced the former, abandoning the latter — the perspective that guided us for the previous 10,000 years.

I’ve touched on Nihilism in my book, and I return to it here because you have to understand its core basis to make sense of what’s happening in the world today. Synchronistically, Paul Cudenec also addressed this topic recently with his work as well.

What makes Nihilism so destructive is that when you accept any form of it, you accept everything that comes with it. If nothing has purpose, then it has no meaning. The perfect example is the morality being spread around.

Look no further than modern society — where nothing matters, nothing is sacred, so why not just live for the moment, have fun, no morals, and drift?

Below are two excerpts from my book — both serving as intermissions that introduce Nihilism and explore its impact. The book is structured in stages: you move through the first stage, then trace how humanity arrived at this point in history.

I hope you enjoy the reads

Intermission I: The Stage is Set

In the 1800s, three pivotal areas of society rapidly evolved, forever shaping our modern world. The advent of electricity paved the way for the technological wonders we enjoy today. Meanwhile, the theories of evolution and dinosaurs gave rise to the tenets of science that now define our world.

At first glance, this advancement appears harmless, even beneficial. It denotes progress and a deeper comprehension of our surroundings. However, a significant shift occurred during this period, carrying unintended consequences that continue to ripple through time.

In the 1800s, a seismic shift occurred, transforming our perception of the world from a mystical, spiritual realm into a physical, scientific one. We disrupted the natural balance and took control over nature, causing implications that affected our well-being. For instance, the emergence of electricity gave rise to previously unknown conditions like anxiety and nervousness, prompting debates about its spiritual implications, as highlighted by Rudolf Steiner. However, from a scientific perspective, these afflictions were viewed through a mental health lens, coined by Sigmund Freud. With this pivot, we began fixating on the physical aspects, neglecting the spiritual realm.

This change in perspective led to the rise of nihilism, a philosophy asserting that life lacks intrinsic meaning or value, diminishing the significance of humanity in the grand scheme of things. This viewpoint contradicted prevalent spiritual teachings of the time, such as Christianity, Buddhism, and even the Occult, which imbued each human life with purpose and value.

This powerful shift, driven by the scientific tenets of evolution and dinosaurs, marked a critical juncture in human history. From a spiritual standpoint, humanity had progressed since ancient times, through the Renaissance, only to find ourselves at this pivotal moment in the 1800s. However, the growing influence of a scientific, nihilistic perspective began reshaping our perception of reality. No longer did our lives hold inherent meaning or significance; instead, we were reduced to mere cogs in the grand machinery of life.

This shift did not occur without manipulation. A select few wielded immense power and stealthily propagated this ideology within our society. These puppeteers curtailed our perspectives, confining us within a metaphorical cave, where they controlled the images we saw on its walls. In this exploration, we delve into the power and influence that billionaires possess, uncovering how their veiled machinations keep us enslaved within the shadows, rather than embracing the realities beyond.

Intermission II

Congratulations on making it two-thirds of the way through this book! At this point, you should be able to recognize the influence of the early 20th century on your life today.

We’ve discussed the impact of the first billionaires, such as the Rockefellers and the Carnegies, to shed light on how wealthy individuals have shaped our lives for over a hundred years. Unfortunately, the power and control of the rich and powerful minority have only intensified since then.

Similar to Rockefeller and Carnegie, today’s billionaires have their own philanthropic organizations, which can sometimes serve as a front for their hidden agendas. Take, for instance, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which raises questions about the motives driving such organizations.

Just as the wealthy capitalists once sought to overthrow the United States government and controlled the media through the New York Post, our modern-day billionaires hold significant influence over media organizations. Did you know that Jeff Bezos owns the Washington Post? Additionally, Bill Gates has made substantial donations to news organizations like CNN, NBC, NPR, PBS, and The Atlantic. These examples highlight how the rich and powerful manipulate the world behind the scenes.

In the early 1900s, Edward Bernays used propaganda techniques to control public opinion and influence consumer behavior. Today, our governments collaborate with Big Tech to expand upon Bernays’ methods, ensuring that our perception and public opinion are shaped by who we follow on social media platforms.

Just as Rockefeller funded studies on media manipulation in the 1930s, resulting in events like H.G. Wells’ War of the Worlds broadcast, five major companies now control the media to stimulate fear and panic on a daily basis.

In summary, our society is controlled by a small minority, influencing our lives through corporations (where we work), products (what we use), and policies (such as taxes and education). The effects of this control are evident in our willingness to accept what is presented to us. However, it is important to note that our docility is a result of the extensive indoctrination we have undergone.

Now that you have reached this point and are more aware of the world around you, there is hope! Half the battle is recognizing the constraints we are in, and the other half is freeing ourselves from them.

In “Chaos Protocols,” author Gordon White reveals a crucial insight: writers must possess a sense of detachment in order to observe the world around them. This cold clarity of heart is key to understanding the dire situation we currently face. White makes the following statement as well:

“Magic is always the tactic of last resort for those who refuse to give up hope. You do not summon Cthulhu to help you find the TV remote. You only visit the witch at the edge of the village when all other options have been explored, for she is the loan shark of the gods.”

Now, my dear readers, we find ourselves at the edge of the village, symbolizing the end of times. To turn the tide and break free from our chains, we must unlearn the beliefs that have held us captive. Everything we have been taught serves a single purpose: to keep us enslaved.

In the final chapters of this book, we will require two essential qualities: an open mind and a faith-based mentality. These attributes are essential because what you are about to read may challenge your worldview. We will dive into a new perspective, examining our reality not through a nihilistic lens, but through the ancient concept of a “flat earth,” supported by scientific evidence. Additionally, we will explore the connection between spirituality and mental health, recognizing their shared importance.

Lastly, we will delve into the realms of magic and miracles, concepts revered by ancient civilizations and often dismissed by modern science. These three areas will lay the groundwork for us to view reality and the world through a lens untainted by our controllers. By understanding and genuinely interacting with nature, we can shape our own destiny and minimize the influence of societal pressures and would-be controllers over our lives.

Without further delay, let us embark on this exhilarating journey. Open your minds and prepare to step outside the confines of the cave. Get ready to dive into a new, captivating perspective!

Closing Thoughts

The book is about you and how you came to be in this place and time. You have the power to create change and choose another way. The book explores the origins of your existence and how you can make positive changes in your life.

