The Tapestry in Progress

The stories we tell ourselves are a huge part of our experience. They shape, mold, and paint a picture of how we see the world, specifically, how we interpret the events that have happened in the world.

As we dig into this further, it’s specifically the mental stories we tell ourselves. How we see ourselves and how we see the world around us. It’s a deep mental issue, tied to mental health.

You’d imagine that because of how much this shapes mental health, it would be common knowledge by now. But it’s not. And a lot of these realizations we’re encountering in society right now — largely through the advent of technology — are revealing just how damaging certain patterns actually are to human consciousness, to the human psyche.

One important concept I’ve talked about consistently is the DMN, the Default Mode Network. The DMN is the brain network associated with introspection, self-referential thought, and meaning-making.

This is the network in the brain that is constantly engaged by technology. When it’s constantly being hijacked by notifications, infinite scroll, and external stimuli, the stories we form about ourselves and our world get compromised and have a huge impact on how we see the world.

This is something to be taken into consideration into how we tell the stories of our lives.

In this article, you’ll learn:

Why the stories we tell ourselves are not just personal narratives — they are metaphysical architecture that can imprison or liberate you

The concept of “convenient truths” — how the brain stitches available data into coherent stories whether the data warrants it or not

Why discernment lives in the gray, not the black and white, and how to navigate that without paralysis

How to reframe your daily data points into a tapestry of creation rather than a prison of negative narrative

The Panopticon Layer

Since I first drafted this piece, I’ve now written on the panopticon — and that adds a whole new, deeper metaphysical layer to this topic.