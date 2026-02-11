Bad Bunny

Our world has a lot of things upside down.

We have to start with this framework, because when we look at the world through this lens, we begin to understand that many things we consider right may actually be wrong.

What we consider normal — going into debt with the bank, getting vaccination shots, using religion to justify wars — these things are wrong, yet we’ve normalized them. This is how our world operates as normal.

Knowing this, we can now dive into an analysis of the Super Bowl, because as we’ll see, a lot of what appears good on the surface is, in the grand scheme of things, not ideal at all.

There are two overarching themes we need to address as we go through this analysis.

1. Nationalism vs. Patriotism

Before we go further, we need to address the concept of nationalism. I’ve written on this topic before, and nationalism is ultimately wrong because it puts country over humanity. You never want to elevate a concept, a nation, over the individual, because that’s how you get justification for war and everything that follows.

But there’s nothing wrong with patriotism. Patriotism is love and admiration for your country, your culture, your traditions. These two concepts get confused constantly, but they’re fundamentally different. And ultimately, at the end of the day, we are all humanity first.

This distinction matters because the Super Bowl is America’s game. That phrase invokes both nationalism and patriotism — and understanding both perspectives helps one see what’s actually happening.

2. Culture vs. Debauchery

The second theme we need to establish is the clear difference between culture and debauchery.

Culture is an environment. It’s something to be proud of, something that ties into patriotism. Most importantly, culture is something that should be celebrated from the youngest to the oldest. Tradition, heritage, these are things kids need to be involved with at a young age so they can grow and appreciate the pride they have for their culture and their place in humanity.

Debauchery is for adults. You can be as debauched as you want in the appropriate context. But when we start selling debauchery as culture, we’ve crossed a line. This is the other perspective to take into things.

Without further ado, let’s dive right in.

In this article, you’ll learn:

Why nationalism and patriotism aren’t the same thing—and why that distinction matters for understanding public spectacle

The critical difference between culture and debauchery, and how one is being sold as the other

How “America’s game” became a vehicle for messaging that subverts the very audience it claims to celebrate

The strategic timing connecting the halftime show to the Epstein file releases

Why this isn’t political warfare—it’s spiritual warfare targeting the human spirit itself

“America’s Game” and the Nationalist Lens

One of the biggest things we have to realize is that the Super Bowl is America’s game. When I use that phrase, it invokes nationalism and some patriotism as well.

From a nationalistic perspective, when you have America’s game, you represent the nation’s culture, interests, and ideals. You highlight and embrace the majority. That’s what nationalism does: it centers the dominant culture.

Now, you can be patriotic and still appreciate other cultures. But from a strict nationalist perspective, there’s this idea: this is our game.

When we look at this year’s halftime show through that nationalist lens, you start to see things differently. What you’re seeing is an insemination of the national game with ideas that embrace the minority while effectively sidelining the majority.

From a nationalist perspective, this is seen as an intrusion, an attack. The argument goes that in no other country would such a thing occur without at least providing translation. But this entire performance was a minority exerting itself on the majority, and from a nationalistic perspective, that’s a red flag.

When Debauchery Masquerades as Culture

When it comes to the dancing, things get even more problematic.

People who are supportive will say, “Oh my gosh, that’s Latin American culture, that’s celebration, et cetera.” But going back to my earlier point: there’s a difference between culture and debauchery.

One of the things we’ve started to realize is that many things are being identified as culture when they’re not.

You’ve got all kinds of dancing that’s actually cultural. Line dancing resonated with African Americans in the 1920s, 30s, and 40s. That’s heritage. But now, African Americans are known for twerking as part of “the culture.” Same thing with Latin Americans. There’s salsa, there’s bachata, there’s dancing that kids can participate in. Kids can line dance. Kids can salsa.

But twerking? One of my commenters said it best: it’s a simulated sexual act. Grown adults can do that all day long in the appropriate setting. But to subliminally transmit that to kids? That’s the issue.

A couple of years ago, you had Eminem, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre perform together. Even then, the dancers were dressed appropriately, and they were essentially crip walking — choreographed, stylized movement. You had a similar situation with Beyoncé. There was choreographed dancing, but it was contained.

With this event? Debauchery everywhere.

For the first time I can recall, I saw two males gyrating on each other on that stage. Again, debauchery can be done in private, but not in front of children — especially when the Epstein revelations are reverberating through the culture simultaneously.

It’s highly unlikely we’d expose kids at family functions to twerking. We wouldn’t want kids to twerk. But it’s ironic that we’re exposing all these children to this at a national event — while simultaneously, you’ve got the Epstein files playing out in the background with all its revelations about children.

You start to see the connections here: kids were exposed to debauchery at this event.

Author’s Note: While researching this, I found that the Superbowl Halftime Show does NOT advertise itself as a family friendly event. The overall idea — which one I’m sure Roger Goodell would like to have — is that the Superbowl show IS family friendly, because it’s America’s Game. But technically, it doesn’t have to be kid friendly. This is important to note.

No Translation Available

This is America’s game. This is a family function. We’ve had all kinds of stars on this stage: NSYNC, Britney Spears, Nelly, Aerosmith, rock legends. Everyone who’s performed has, in some way or form, cleaned up their lyrics for the occasion.

The lyrics I saw were ridiculous. Jon Rappoport called this out in his analysis —this is pornographic material being broadcast. But they apparently can get away with it because no one understands it? Or because, technically, they don’t have to ensure that it’s kid friendly?

And again, it’s not culture. This is debauchery. Let’s not confuse the two.

And it’s done at America’s game, where people with nationalist sentiments are already getting riled up. This is the stuff that creates Civil War–level division.

The Trojan Horse

From a historical perspective, this event is literally and metaphorically a Trojan Horse.

You have another culture — a culture of “diversity” that may not reflect the nationalistic goals of patriotism — being pushed by a corporate oligarchy that uses diversity as a tool. (Thank you to Greg for the video that explains this dynamic.)

@newsmax Newsmax on Instagram: "Rob Schmitt: “98% of the country, includ…

What we have here, you can argue, is an attack on the nationalist culture. From the nationalist perspective, this was all done at the expense of the population. But from the attacking culture, it’s all being sold under the banner of “love.”

People are looking at the high-level messaging — love, unity, celebration — without diving deeper into what’s actually being done. And what’s crazy is that it spreads internal contention, because everything I’ve listed, lyrics, twerking, everyone would agree is wrong in that family setting. But there’s cognitive dissonance because it’s “culture,” it’s “embracing diversity.” These are positives that can be weaponized as tools for negative ends.

Since everyone kind of feels this but can’t articulate it, nobody’s talking about it—because you can’t dive too deep without being seen as the bad guy. This is the power of public expectation. You’re supposed to like it. You’re supposed to embrace it. The video of Roger Goodell hugging Bad Bunny is pure symbology.

If you want to sow discord in a population, this is how it’s done. You stir up nationalist sentiments by taking a group of people who have been given a national identity, then you change that identity, you focus on the minority, and you evoke anger in the majority.

This is the exact same playbook being run in Europe with mass immigration. The nationalist culture that British citizens have is under attack through societal change — all under the guise of diversity, which you can argue has positive elements, but it’s a very complex situation.

The Invisible Chain

What occurs is an invisible chain. There are things that were clearly wrong with the Super Bowl halftime show. But due to social pressure and the fear of moral condemnation, you can’t discuss these things openly.

The population is held captive.

Honestly? I thought this was going to be a simple Super Bowl analysis. I thought it was going to be pretty straightforward. But after looking at this with fresh eyes, I realized this was even more calculated than before.

This was an ultimate Trojan Horse.

How do you take an idea and attack people with it? How do you attack a nation without them even knowing you’re attacking them?

You give it to them in a language they literally cannot understand.

It’s the craziest thing. You literally tell them to their face that you’re going to parade debauchery all around them, show them excessive content under the guise of culture, feed them lyrics they don’t understand — and then the very next day, you attack their population with even more horrific revelations.

The Timing: Ice, Fire, and the Epstein Release

Now, one of the craziest things about all of this? We haven’t even talked about how Bad Bunny was selected a year ago. He was going to be the headliner twelve months in advance.

And it just so happens that, ironically, in the months leading up to this, we’ve had “Ice, Ice, Baby”—from Vanilla Ice to the ICE enforcement operations, all that “ice” imagery, in Minnesota, in the cold, in the harsh winter. All of it building up to the Super Bowl performance.

You have to admit — the spectacle was “Pretti, Good.” It was pretty damn good.

And then, as soon as you’ve “iced” everything with that cold fire, the next day, you bring in the hottest thing on record: you release the Epstein files with new videos and new revelations about debauchery targeting kids. You burn all that ice with hot fire.

Very symbolic.

This whole event was a Trojan Horse when you look at the lyrics, the dances and more. But when you look at what’s and what’s actually occurring and tying in the Epstein files, you start to see there’s something deeper happening here.

This Is Spiritual Warfare

This isn’t country warfare at this point. There’s no traditional winner or loser here. This is spiritual warfare at its finest.

The human spirit, whether you’re on the left or the right, the human spirit — and now the children — are being attacked. Kids exposed to debauchery at the Superbowl and all their parents are talking about are the Epstein files.

I have laid out a logical argument examining multiple perspectives, and I would argue this is a sound argument based on the grander scheme of things. Looking outside the box, recognizing where things are headed.

At the end of the day, this is spiritual warfare, and we are all here experiencing humanity.

We’ve got time, and we’ve got attention, and we’ve got to spend both wisely on this journey. There are so many things competing for your time and attention, because that’s how this material realm works — time and attention are the currencies.

Your time and attention are more valuable than lamb’s blood.

That’s what’s happening in the world. Do not give your time and attention to things that don’t deserve them. Be intentional about what you consume. And when you are intentional, you’re going to get something back.

Takeaways

Nationalism puts country over humanity; patriotism honors culture without diminishing others. The Super Bowl occupies both spaces, making it a charged venue for cultural messaging. Culture is intergenerational; debauchery is adult. When debauchery gets rebranded as “culture,” children become collateral damage in entertainment spaces marketed as family-friendly. The Trojan Horse works because you can’t criticize it. Public expectation creates an invisible chain—you’re supposed to celebrate diversity, so calling out problematic content makes you the villain. The timing isn’t coincidental. A year-in-advance headliner selection, “ice” symbolism throughout winter, and the Epstein files release the next day suggest coordination beyond entertainment. This is spiritual warfare, not political. Left or right, the human spirit and children are under attack. The only winning move is protecting your time and attention.

Next Action Items

Audit your media consumption. Ask yourself: Is this actually adding to my life, or is it competing for attention I could spend elsewhere? Learn the difference between culture and spectacle. Research the actual cultural traditions of communities rather than accepting entertainment industry representations. Practice intentional non-engagement. You don’t have to have an opinion on everything. Some events are designed to provoke reaction—refusing to react is its own form of resistance. Prioritize spiritual disciplines. Study, learn, meditate, be peaceful. These aren’t passive activities—they’re active defenses against spiritual attack. Share this framework with others. Help people see the distinction between nationalism and patriotism, culture and debauchery, entertainment and programming.

All you can do is have a good day. Be a good person. Study. Learn. Meditate. Be peaceful.

These are the things that need to be done to uplift your spirit. As we tune out the noise and focus on ourselves — focus on our lives and how we want to live this experience of humanity — we find our next steps.

That’s what we’re doing here on Unorthodoxy. Every now and then, I just take time to call out the BS’ing that’s happening in the world so we can see clearly.

Thank you for your time and attention in listening to this piece. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

