Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carole's avatar
Carole
1h

A superlative analysis! Thank you for providing a very shareable article.

Reply
Share
1 reply
IthinkthereforeIam just asking's avatar
IthinkthereforeIam just asking
14mEdited

Absolutely brilliantly explained. The first I've read that explains the complex feelings, (blame, anger, puzzlement, insult, etc.) that we have all felt about this SuperBowl. We also watched (on two screens) the half time show at Turning Point, and it was all positive. However, when I sent that video to people who were obviously excited about B. Bunny's half show, they were defensive and asked me why I would do such a thing because they saw love, openness, etc. from B. Bunny - some without knowing what he was saying, and some who did know. I felt defensive and guilty, but had deliberately made a point of not insulting B.Bunny but just offered the song by Kid Rock as another positive song. They saw it as an attack on immigrants. HUH? Some in our family are Puerto Rican and loved B.Bunny's because "it was good for Puerto Rica". I didn't argue, but didn't agree b/c it didn't show the beautiful culture enough (and why was B. Bunny always holding his "junk"). Yikes. Thank you for explaining how I was feeling, but had no idea how to explain (or defend) myself. So... crickets from me - anger from them. Amazing that I didn't get to give my own opinion, but they jumped in and said Kid Rock hates immigrants. What can you say to that, except argue, which I didn't do, but backed off frustrated and sad.

Another thought... we, living in an English speaking country, watching a national sport, were forced to watch a show deliberately in a language many of us could not understand. You helped me understand what was (and is) going on. Blessing to you!

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Franklin O'Kanu · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture