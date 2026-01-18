The Invisible Theft Occurring

The fact that most accept inflation as a “natural economic force,” when it’s literally wealth being transferred out of our pockets, shows the depths of the illusion within society.

While researching for my article on “This Is Not Inflation. This Is Robbery,” I began to see that this theft didn’t happen in isolation. It required tools to hide it, institutions to execute it, and psychological operations to keep us unaware.

The entire framework of modern economics - from the statistics broadcasted to us, to the Federal Reserve impacting our policies - was designed not to serve the people, but to extract from them.

One of the greatest robberies in American history happened over the past 30 years but accelerated within the last ten. Not with guns, not with masks (unless you include the COVID ritualistic masks), but with policy, statistics, and the manufacturing of belief.

The Reality of the Heist

When I first started examining inflation, I understood it only from its surface-level definition: rising prices. But by diving deeper, it became clear that inflation is more than economics. It’s the visible symptom of a coordinated extraction system.

From the statistics used to obscure it, to the lobbyists who write the laws enabling it, to the Federal Reserve that profits from it, everything is connected. And by understanding the full picture, we can see the heist for what it is.

In 2015, $50 covered a basic grocery run. By 2025, that same basket costs $79. Prices rose 58%. Wages rose 40%. And I also found that there were monetary policies to ensure wages stayed low - more to come in future articles.

The individuals who benefit from this system have sought to make it invisible. Einstein hid the aether. Rockefeller hid the wealth of oil. And the ruling class has hidden the mechanics of financial extraction behind economic jargon and statistical manipulation.

In order to even dream about financial liberation - and work towards that possibility - we must tear down the lies that have been told to us.

We must tear down statistical deception: it creates a fake lens of reality that severs trust in what your eyes can see

We must expose the ruling class: they write the laws we obey while convincing us voting will change things

We must understand the Federal Reserve: a private bank profiting from public debt while calling it “monetary policy”

To reclaim our wealth, we need to know how it was taken. And to do that, we must understand the complete architecture of the theft.

Here is the work I’ve written to expose it.

The Heist Archive: Mini-Essays

Statistical Deception: How “Correlation Does Not Equal Causation” Became a Weapon

What if the most trusted phrase in modern science was actually a legal defense crafted by Big Tobacco to hide the truth about cancer?

In this deep dive, I expose how “correlation does not equal causation”—the phrase scientists wield like scripture—was forged in 1965 Congressional testimony by Darrell Huff, author of How to Lie with Statistics, while being paid by the tobacco lobby.

When Senator Maurine Neuberger asked if he honestly thought the smoking-disease relationship was as casual as the correlation between storks and birth rates, Huff replied: “They seem to me the same.”

The three founders of modern statistics—Francis Galton, Karl Pearson, and Ronald Fisher—were all deep eugenicists. The discipline wasn’t born to understand humanity; it was born to control it. The word “statistics” itself means “science of the state.”

This wasn’t just about protecting cigarettes—it was about creating a universal shield that could protect any narrative from scrutiny. The same playbook used to defend tobacco is now used to dismiss vaccine injuries, hide inflation’s true causes, and sever your trust in what your own eyes can see.

What I reveal in the full article will forever change how you evaluate the “data” presented by institutions—and why they needed Huff’s magic phrase to keep us doubting observable reality.

Read: Statistical Deception: The Great Travesty upon the Tapestry of Human History

Democide and Menticide: The Twin Forces They Don’t Want You to Know Exist

The greatest secret isn’t that your government can harm you, it’s that there are specific terms for it that less than 0.1% of Americans have ever heard.

Democide refers to the intentional killing of citizens by government agents - including “mass deaths due to governmental acts of criminal omission and neglect.” Financial policies that create poverty, malnutrition, and lack of healthcare access fall under this definition.

Menticide refers to the systematic effort to undermine and destroy a person’s mental faculties through propaganda, manipulation, or coercion.

The two work in tandem. Democide extracts resources or eliminates population. Menticide keeps the population unaware it’s happening. If you don’t know the terms exist, how would you recognize them when they’re being applied to you?

Can democide be financial in nature? The answer is yes. When government policies result in severe economic hardship leading to increased mortality, this constitutes democide. The 2008 bailouts. The COVID lockdowns. The inflation that followed. All fit the definition.

When you truly understand that these forces operate together - that your wealth can be extracted while your mind is manipulated to accept it as “economic necessity” - you become impossible to deceive.

Read: Democide and Menticide: Two Unknown Hidden Terms Impacting Society

The Ruling Class: Who Actually Writes the Laws You Obey

Most Americans believe the President makes the laws. This is the first lie that keeps the system invisible.

The President enforces laws—that’s the entire function of the Executive Branch. Congress makes the laws. But here’s the question no one asks: Who is actually writing the bills that Congress votes on?

A 2014 Princeton and Northwestern study analyzed 1,779 policy issues over 20 years. The finding: economic entities and organized interest groups have “substantial independent impacts” on U.S. policy, while average citizens have “near-zero” influence.

The Sunlight Foundation found that bills written with lobbyist input were four times more likely to become law. Many lobbyists wrote word-for-word language that appeared in final legislation.

Former Congressman Tom Davis stated it plainly:

“Members of Congress don’t read most bills. They rely on the staff. The staff relies on lobbyists.”

Defense contractors spent $130+ million lobbying in 2023. Tech companies spent $70+ million. Financial firms spent $100+ million. Over 90% of lobbyists previously worked in government. This is the revolving door that writes the rules you must follow.

The full article reveals the complete architecture: think tanks provide research, foundations fund implementation, corporations draft bills, and lobbyists deliver them to Congress. The President? Just the enforcer of policies written by people you never elected.

Read: Understanding The Ruling Class of The United States, Parts 1 & 2

The Federal Reserve: The Private Bank Profiting From Your “Pain”

What if I told you the Federal Reserve isn’t federal—and it isn’t a reserve?

Despite its name, the Federal Reserve is a private bank. From their own website: “Decisions of the Board... do not require approval by the President or anyone else in the executive or legislative branches of government.”

The U.S. Government spends more than it earns ($6 trillion vs. $4 trillion). It borrows the difference from the Federal Reserve. The Fed prints that money. This printing dilutes the value of every dollar already in circulation—including yours.

The COVID relief packages served as the accelerant. Trillions printed. Supply chains disrupted. Inflation followed. And then Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell announced the solution would bring “pain” to American households.

From his August 2022 speech:

“While higher interest rates, slower growth, and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation, they will also bring some pain to households and businesses.”

Translation: The cure for the problem they created is to make you poorer through job losses and higher borrowing costs. The banks profit regardless—whether from printing money or from the interest on your mortgage when rates rise.

The full article breaks down the three-year plan Powell announced, how to prepare for it, and why the middle class has been shrinking since the Federal Reserve’s creation.

Read: The Federal Reserve’s Plan For Inflation Will Bring “Pain” to Americans

The Power of Belief: Why the Heist Requires Your Participation

Perhaps the most revealing statement came from Jerome Powell himself—and it exposes the entire game.

From his 2022 speech: “If the public expects that inflation will remain low and stable over time, then, absent major shocks, it likely will. Unfortunately, the same is true of expectations of high and volatile inflation.”

Read that again. The Chair of the Federal Reserve is telling you that inflation is sustained by collective belief. Your expectation of rising prices becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.

This is the thread that connects every component of the heist. Statistics require your belief in their objectivity. The ruling class requires your belief that voting changes things. The Federal Reserve requires your belief that they’re protecting you. Inflation requires your belief that it’s inevitable.

Carl Sagan said, “I don’t want to believe; I want to know.” The word “believe” can be broken down: be- (being), lie (a falsehood), -ve (past tense of have). The state of having been lied to.

The full article examines how belief sustains narratives across medicine, science, finance, and religion—and what happens when that belief is withdrawn.

Read: The Power of Belief: How Our Collective Belief Upholds Society’s Narratives

The $50 Bill Math: The Proof in Your Pocket

All the institutional analysis leads to one simple proof that anyone can verify.

In 2015, a $50 bill could purchase: a gallon of milk, a dozen eggs, a loaf of bread, a pound of ground beef, chicken breast, rice, pasta, vegetables, and basic toiletries. You’d have change left over.

In 2025, that same basket costs approximately $79. You are now $8 short—and that’s after earning more nominal dollars than you did a decade ago.

Price increase: 58%

Wage increase: 40%

Gap: 18 percentage points of stolen purchasing power

This isn’t abstract economics. This is your grocery bill.

This is why you feel poorer despite working the same or more hours. This is the heist in your pocket.

The theft didn’t require guns or masks. It required policy, statistics, and the manufacturing of belief. Now you know how it was done.

Read: Inflation—The Great Robbery That Is Upon Us

The Comfortable Cage: Why 80% of Jobs Don’t Serve Humanity

What if I told you that 80% of all jobs in America don’t serve humanity—they serve investors?

In this analysis, I break down U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data to reveal a staggering truth: only about 24.5% of jobs are dedicated to essential functions that directly contribute to fundamental human needs—agriculture, essential healthcare, critical education, utilities, and vital public administration.

The remaining 75-80% exist primarily to push profit for the ownership class: professional services, retail, finance, insurance, and non-essential manufacturing. These aren’t jobs that feed, heal, or shelter humanity. They’re jobs that extract labor and funnel wealth upward.

This system is a modern plantation. Workers aren’t bound by physical chains but by invisible ones—mortgages, student loans, credit card debt, and the constant pressure to maintain a certain lifestyle. We toil in jobs that contribute little to genuine human wellbeing while our labor serves primarily to increase the wealth of those at the top.

And just like on a plantation, where owners provide certain comforts to keep workers productive and prevent revolt, our modern system offers just enough comfort and distraction to keep us docile. Entertainment. Consumer goods. The promise of upward mobility. But all of it masks the fundamental imbalance of power and wealth.

The full article reveals how this system was designed—from the Rockefeller foundations to the Prussian education model—and provides six concrete steps to begin breaking free from the comfortable cage.

Read: The Comfortable Cage of Our Modern Slave Plantation

The Deadening: The Spiritual Forces Behind the Theft

What if the financial heist isn’t just policy—but a manifestation of primordial forces working against human consciousness itself?

In the Humanity vs. The Deadening series, I trace modern civilization’s problems back to two root forces: Greed and Deception. These aren’t just human failings—they’re the original deadening forces that separate consciousness from higher reasoning.

Higher consciousness operates on connectedness, togetherness, inter-being. Greed tears at that togetherness. It whispers that we’re all alone, that it’s about us individually only. Greed is the deadening parasite that attacks our consciousness and separates us from the whole.

But greed is the action. The originator is deception—or what Zoroastrianism calls the Druj: the spirit of distortion and inversion of reality. Deception distorts the image of life itself, and by distorting our perspective of reality, we instantly fall into greed. We no longer consider the collective.

This is how the heist operates at the deepest level: deception ensures we stay greedy without consideration for others, while greed ensures we never see our connectedness to each other. The statistical manipulation, the lobbying, the Federal Reserve’s extraction—all of it is greed and deception manifesting through institutions.

The good news? These forces cannot create anything of substance. They can only invert and parasite on what higher consciousness builds. Logic and reasoning—Logos, the Greek term for God—are the surefire ways to defeat them.

Read: Humanity vs The Deadening: Part Two - Society’s Spiritual Infection

The Corporate Person: How Lifeless Entities Were Given Human Rights

One thing that flies under the radar: corporations have been granted rights as human beings. This is metaphysical magic at its finest.

Legally, a corporation can donate money, own property, and engage in contracts just as an individual can. Corporations even enjoy certain protections under human rights laws. How can something lifeless—a construct of legal fiction—be imbued with rights meant for living, breathing beings?

In the movie The Network, Arthur Jensen tells Howard Beale the raw truth:

“There are no nations. There are no peoples... There is only one holistic system of systems, one vast and immane, interwoven, interacting, multivariate, multinational dominion of dollars.”

While fictional, this monologue resonates with reality. Corporate influence reaches everywhere—politics, education, even the law.

Gordon Gekko’s infamous line “Greed is good” from Wall Street wasn’t just movie magic. It’s a philosophy that has infected our entire society. Profit is prioritized, employees are expendable resources, and customer satisfaction takes a backseat to shareholder value.

Think about this: A corporation, this faceless, soulless construct, can wield influence over governments, dictate laws, and shape entire economies. It can move across borders effortlessly, acting in its own interests, completely disconnected from the humans that make up its workforce. By granting it human rights, we’ve given life to something that was never alive—while actual human beings are overworked, underpaid, and seen as expendable.

This is the metaphysical aspect of the heist: the scales tip in favor of profit and power while humanity is left to fend for itself in a system that treats real people as disposable.

Read: Profits Over People: The Corporate Illusion and the Cost to Humanity

Takeaways

The heist isn’t hidden—it’s obscured by language. “Inflation,” “monetary policy,” and “economic forces” are euphemisms for wealth transfer. Once you translate the jargon, the crime becomes visible.

Every major deception serves the same purpose: to disconnect you from observable reality. From “correlation doesn’t equal causation” to “the Fed protects the economy,” these phrases exist to make you doubt what your own experience tells you.

The system requires your belief to function. Powell said it directly—inflation is sustained by collective expectation. Withdraw the belief, and the illusion loses power.

80% of laws serve corporate interests; 80% of jobs serve investors. The Princeton study proved the first. Bureau of Labor Statistics data proves the second. The system extracts from both ends—your labor and your laws.

Greed and deception are the spiritual roots of the theft. The institutions are just the manifestation. Address the root forces—through logic, reasoning, and reconnection to the whole—and the system loses its grip.

Corporations have been given human rights while humans are treated as expendable. This is metaphysical inversion—lifeless entities protected by law while living beings are drained of their life force.

Next Steps

Do the $50 bill math yourself. Price out a basic grocery basket from 2015 versus today. Feel the gap in your own wallet. Make it real.

Audit your labor. Does your job serve humanity or investors? This isn’t about quitting tomorrow—it’s about seeing clearly where your life force flows.

Identify greed and deception in your daily interactions. Notice where these forces show up in your work, media consumption, and social relationships. Start withdrawing energy from systems that don’t serve human flourishing.

Track where your belief is invested. For one week, notice when you accept a narrative without verification. Who benefits from your belief? What would change if you withdrew it?

Ready to see the full picture?

These article summaries are just the entry point. Behind the paywall lies the complete documentation of how the heist was executed: the full articles with sourced evidence, the historical connections, and the practical framework for protecting yourself.

The full archives contain the specific mechanisms of statistical manipulation, the documented lobbying expenditures, the Fed’s own admissions, the 80% labor data, and the spiritual framework for understanding why these forces operate as they do.

For less than the cost of a single coffee per week, you gain access to the unorthodox truths that could fundamentally reshape your understanding of where your wealth has gone and who took it.

The question isn’t whether you can afford to subscribe - it’s whether you can afford to keep losing 18 percentage points of purchasing power while believing it’s “just inflation.”

Because your wealth doesn’t return until you understand how it was taken.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

