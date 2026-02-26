Everybody wants your time

There are twenty-four hours in a day.

Ideally, it’s supposed to go: eight hours to sleep, eight hours to work, eight hours to leisure. A clean, balanced, equal triangle.

However, due to the great theft that has occurred in our lives — particularly in our finances — what has happened is that the work block has quietly consumed the others. We spend more time working just to feed the system we live in, as it extracts from us. Meanwhile, sleep and leisure have both decreased.

If you want a perfect case study on how greed has influenced our society, check out my work on Humanity vs. The Deadening, where I examine this evil force and how it looks to steal from society. The perfect case study is where our remaining time has gone.

If eight hours go to work and eight hours go to sleep, the remaining eight hours is supposed to be you. That’s your time. Your leisure. Your autonomy.

And guess what? This greed-based society engine wants that too.

That’s what we’re examining here with this new advent of technology that has completely taken over our lives — technology that didn’t even exist ten, fifteen years ago. That technology is social media, and right now, for the first time in a decade, social media is on trial.

But before we talk about how these companies want us to spend our time, let’s step back and ask: why is time so important in the first place?

Why Time Is the Most Dangerous Thing You Can Have

I’ve approached time from multiple angles. From a health perspective, I’ve talked about how time is representative of our very lives — our heartbeats. From a metaphysical perspective, I’ve talked about time as the concept of gold, the most precious currency we have.

One interesting phenomenon I’ve noticed is that, no matter how fast or slow I go, it always takes me approximately the same amount of time to get to the gym. It’s like there’s an aura — an aetheric field — around time. I would argue that our heart, our coherence, is tied to this aether, which is why habitual acts always seem to take a certain amount of time to complete. This is one framework of what time represents.

One area I haven’t touched on enough is what time represents in terms of possibilities. The possibilities are endless. Time gives you the space to think, to explore, to build. I’ve talked about this in my work on the power of ideas. Ideas are so powerful that they don’t want you to think, because ideas can change the world. The same is true of time. If you have time and ideas together, you can literally change the world.

Which makes it ironic, doesn’t it? With all the technological advancements we have, we seem to actually have less time and work more. It’s as if there’s an unspoken rule of society that reads: “We’ll give them all this amazing technology — technology with so much power — but we need to make sure we enslave them so they never use it to its full potential.” A society built to ensure that humans are shackled and cannot realize their possibilities, because if humanity ever had enough time to sit with its ideas, it would change the current order of things.

It would flip society upside down.

Now, social media has been presented as this great tool. And to be honest, it is an amazing tool. But it has one very distinct feature built into its design: to steal your time.

Don’t take my word for it. Let’s look at the documents from the case. Mark Zuckerberg’s Courtroom Reckoning.

The Case Against Meta — In Their Own Words

I first read about this in a story in The Free Press, which put this whole concept on my radar. Facing accusations that Facebook and Instagram sought to push teens into a cycle of dependence, Zuckerberg declared that he is not “trying to maximize the amount of time people spend on these platforms.”