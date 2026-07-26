The Three Cosmic Forces That Influence Humanity

Greetings and welcome to another episode of Spiritual Sundays. I am your host, Franklin O’Kanu, and in today’s podcast, I discuss three spiritual forces that I believe everyone should know: Eshu, Ahriman, and Lucifer.

This discussion draws from Christianity, Ifá, Zoroastrianism, Gnosticism, Rudolf Steiner, and other ancient traditions. Although these traditions use different names and symbols, they repeatedly describe unseen forces that influence the human psyche, shape our choices, and eventually manifest through our physical actions.

The central argument of this episode is that the gods and spiritual forces described by ancient humanity never disappeared. We simply lost the language required to recognize them. Paul called them principalities. The Gnostics called them Archons. Other traditions understood them as cosmic forces, spirits, or organizing principles operating within the mental realm.

In this framework, Eshu represents the trickster—the force of disruption, inversion, deception, and choice. Ahriman represents cold intellect, rigid reason, materialism, and the technological impulse. Lucifer represents passion, instinct, pleasure, freedom, and rebellion. None of these forces is entirely evil. Each can help us grow, but each can also pull us into imbalance when left unchecked.

This is where the Christos principle enters the conversation. Christos represents the divine middle—the balancing force between Ahrimanic intellect and Luciferian passion. In the Ifá tradition, a similar idea can be found in the Ori, the higher part of ourselves that recognizes the better choice even while passion, reason, pleasure, and circumstance pull us in competing directions.

This podcast also examines why these ideas matter in the modern world. Our society has become so materialistic that we no longer recognize spiritual influence when it appears through media, entertainment, mental habits, social behavior, or technology. What ancient people may have understood as spiritual warfare, we often normalize without ever questioning what is influencing our attention, thoughts, and actions.

The purpose of this episode is not merely to name these forces, but to help us recognize them within ourselves. Our daily task is to remain conscious, listen for the higher choice, balance passion with reason, and use every challenge as an opportunity to grow toward our highest potential.

I hope you enjoy this podcast. Please share your thoughts and add to the conversation. Without further ado, let’s dive into this episode. Thanks for listening, and Ashe!

In This Article, You’ll Learn...

Why the gods of ancient mythology never disappeared — and why we’ve simply lost the ability to recognize them

The three cosmic forces that Christianity, Zoroastrianism, IFA, and Steiner all seem to be pointing at from different angles

How modern society renamed spiritual warfare as “mental health,” “envy,” and “OCD” — and what we lost in the translation

The role of the Christos energy as the balancing principle between these forces

Why 2026 may be Ahriman’s time specifically, and what that means for how you use technology

Podcast Timestamp Summary

Timestamp: 00:49–02:18

Summary: Franklin introduces three organizing forces or principles operating within the cosmic mental realm. The framework draws from Rudolf Steiner, Ifá, Christianity, Gnosticism, Zoroastrianism, and other ancient traditions.

Key Points:

Episode Purpose (00:49–01:17): Introduction to three subtle forces that influence human consciousness and behavior.

Spiritual Framework (01:17–01:38): The discussion combines Western esotericism, African spirituality, Christianity, and ancient religious concepts.

Practical Goal (01:38–02:18): Understanding these forces may provide a richer explanation for the impulses, thoughts, and behaviors people experience throughout the day.

Historical Foundations: Principalities, Archons, and Spiritual Forces

Timestamp: 02:18–07:29

Summary: Franklin argues that the gods and spiritual entities described by ancient civilizations never disappeared; modern people simply lost the language required to recognize them. He connects Paul’s “principalities” with the Gnostic Archons and the broader ancient belief that spiritual forces influence individuals and societies.

Key Points:

The Gods Never Disappeared (02:18–02:49): Ancient gods may still exist as forces, impulses, or patterns rather than visible physical beings.

Christian and Greco-Roman Context (02:49–03:54): Early Christianity developed within a world shaped by Greek, Roman, Platonic, and older spiritual ideas.

Principalities and Archons (03:54–04:46): Paul’s principalities are compared with the Gnostic concept of Archons.

Influence on the Psyche (04:46–05:42): Ancient traditions warned that unseen forces could influence the human psyche strongly enough to produce collective physical action.

Recognizing Spirits Through Their Characteristics (05:42–06:49): The modern word “troll” is presented as an example of retaining an ancient spiritual label while forgetting its original meaning.

Cross-Traditional Agreement (06:49–07:29): Christian, African, Middle Eastern, and esoteric traditions all describe forces acting upon human consciousness.

The Modern World’s Spiritual Blindness

Timestamp: 07:29–14:28

Summary: Franklin argues that modern materialism has made humanity unable to identify spiritual influence. Experiences once understood through spiritual language are now interpreted exclusively through psychology, entertainment, technology, and social behavior.

Key Points: