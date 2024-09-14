As I watched the recent debates and scrolled through the comments, one theme kept emerging: despair.

“These are our candidates? What are we supposed to do? The future is bleak.” It’s the same refrain everywhere, not just on my page but on major platforms like Robert Reich’s, where even his left-leaning followers echo similar concerns.

The frustration is palpable, but here’s what I want to suggest: instead of sinking into hopelessness, we should view this as a sign of something bigger.

People are waking up to the reality of what voting has become.

The Illusion of Voting

Let’s take a step back and really look at this situation. What we’re seeing is the realization that two puppets are about to fight for the presidency of the United States, and neither of them is the most qualified for the role.

The illusion that has been carefully crafted over the years around the presidential election is starting to wear off. And the good news? People are beginning to see the truth. This isn’t hopeless—it’s the beginning of an awakening.

People are recognizing the world we inhabit for what it is, which is something we discuss often here at Unorthodoxy.

Voter Turnout Over Time: The Bigger Picture

In reflecting on voting patterns over the last two decades, I decided to examine the numbers. For transparency, I’m a millennial in my 30s, and I’ve witnessed these changes firsthand, from childhood to adulthood.

Graph by ChatGPT

In the year 2000, voter turnout hovered around 50%, which is incredibly low. It means that half of the population didn’t even bother showing up to pick a president. And why? Because they didn’t feel like their vote made a difference.

Things shifted after 9/11. That event didn’t bring about true patriotism but instead a synthetic version, designed to make the population care about the illusion that is “America.”

The surge in voter engagement wasn’t about true civic duty; it was about maintaining a carefully constructed narrative.

After 9/11, voter turnout surged, only to decline again after 2012. Then came Trump. He reignited interest, but primarily for the Republican Party. As I’ve written before, Trump gave the Republicans the makeover they wanted, and voter participation spiked once again.

But this wasn’t about genuine political engagement—it was about reacting to the spectacle.

By the time we got to 2020, the narrative had changed again. The focus was no longer on issues or leadership, but on stopping Trump at all costs. The slogan became “Vote blue no matter what”—four words that encapsulated the entire election process.

The propaganda machine was in full effect, and the result was the highest voter turnout in 20 years. But this turnout wasn’t about belief in the candidates—it was driven by fear.

The Breaking of the Illusion

But now? The illusion is starting to break. Kamala Harris has been selected as the presidential candidate, yet no one seems particularly invested.

I still don’t understand why she was chosen when there are more qualified candidates available. But maybe that’s the point.

The system doesn’t want you inspired; it wants you confused, grappling with cognitive dissonance. By offering poor choices, the system ensures that voters are in a constant state of internal conflict.

Some people will still vote, saying, “I have no choice.” That’s exactly what the system wants. But here’s the reality: we’re moving in the right direction. The fact that voter turnout is expected to drop from 2020 is a good sign—it means that people are starting to disengage from a system that no longer works for them.

Why This Trend Is Good News

This isn’t a cause for despair—it’s a reason to be optimistic. The trend is moving in the direction we need.

A lot of the work I do revolves around identifying trends and predicting what they mean for the future, both from a societal and spiritual standpoint. And what we’re seeing now? The illusion is breaking, and that’s great news.

Just yesterday, I saw an article in the Free Press asking if the U.S. should continue policing the world. The overwhelming response? No, we shouldn’t. And I agree.

This narrative of America policing the world is just another illusion—a façade to support the military and financial interests of the elites.

When you strip away the patriotic language, you see it for what it really is: an extension of America supporting military and financial interests. That’s it.

The American Dream itself? It’s another illusion—a narrative given to us by financial institutions to keep us tethered to a system that benefits them.

Breaking Through the Illusion of the American Dream

The American Dream isn’t real; it’s an illusion fed to the population by financial institutions. We need to come to terms with the fact that much of what we know and believe is part of an illusion designed to keep us in line.

This is something I frequently discuss in my Esoteric Philosophy series because it’s essential to understand that everything we’ve been taught is part of a broader narrative shaping our reality.

But here’s the good news: people are starting to see through it. The first step in breaking the illusion is confronting the despair that comes with realizing the truth.

Just recently, I sent a letter to my free subscribers about Alex Berenson’s articles discussing the dangers of gambling and mobile device addiction. His work sheds light on how these technologies are being used to control the population.

The addiction to mobile devices, in particular, is an issue I’ve been talking about for nearly two years now.

When I analyzed Brave New World, I predicted that we were heading toward a new level of control through technology. This isn’t just about convenience or entertainment—it’s about deeper systems of control.

The increase in gambling and the addictive nature of mobile devices are no accident; they are designed to keep people distracted while the real issues go unaddressed.

This is why the illusion of freedom we’ve been living under is finally starting to crack. People are waking up to the fact that their actions and choices are being manipulated on a daily basis, not just politically, but through the very devices they rely on.

Taking Action: What Comes Next

So, what’s our role in all of this? We need to spread the word.

We need to tell others, especially those who are still caught in the cognitive dissonance of the current system. It’s okay to step back from old ways of thinking.

Once you break through the psychological barriers, you begin to realize that the system we’ve been supporting is nothing more than an illusion—and you are in control of your own life.

We can make better choices, and the tide is turning in our favor. That’s the kind of work we’re doing here at Unorthodoxy.

If you support efforts that break through the illusions we’ve been living under, consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Share this article with those who need to understand that things are finally turning in our favor.

Thank you for reading. And as always, let’s be great.

Ashe.

Frankling O’Kanu

Share

Call to Action: If you’re ready to break free from the illusions and explore deeper truths shaping our world, join us at Unorthodoxy. Become a paid subscriber and support this work today.

Read More