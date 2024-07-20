Happy Saturday! If you’re looking to spend the day reading some insightful and meaningful content, I present to you my top 10 articles — based on feedback and subscriptions!

Free Articles

Why I Don’t Wear a Mask Originally published during the pandemic, this article challenges the mainstream narrative around mask-wearing. I present scientific studies and historical contexts to argue against the effectiveness and necessity of masks, promoting a more critical approach to public health directives.



Lies Not Discussed Within The Truth Community This article delves into significant conspiracies often overlooked by the truth community: the existence of viruses, our solar system, and the validity of nuclear weapons. I highlight the absence of supporting evidence, the blending of truths with falsehoods, and the involvement of individuals who benefit from these narratives.



How to Tell What's Real in the Land of the (Deep) Fakes With the rise of CGI and deep fake technology, how can we discern reality from illusion? This article explores the challenges of navigating a world increasingly dominated by artificial visuals and offers practical solutions for distinguishing truth from deception.



Donating To A Good Cause I examine how billionaires use their wealth to influence public policies and societal norms. This piece uncovers the hidden agendas behind philanthropic efforts and their impact on global governance.



Why It Does Matter... Denis Rancourt, a leading figure in the truth community, made a startling announcement that he could find no evidence to prove the existence of viruses. This bold statement has sparked intense debate and discussion. In this article, I delve into the significance of Rancourt’s proclamation, its implications, and why many find it difficult to abandon long-held narratives.



Noteable Mention: The Art and Practice of Democide and Menticide In The US

This article dives into the two terms and why citizens need to be familiar with them to understand what is happening in our world.

Top 5 Paid Articles

COVID Policies: How COVID-19 Protocols Killed Millions Of Americans (And No, We're Not Even Talking About The Vaccine) This article explores how pandemic protocols, including the use of inexperienced clinicians, excessive ventilator use, and lockdowns, led to the deaths of millions of Americans. It examines the concept of menticide and the disconnection from the brutality of these measures.

The Holocaust Examined: An Unorthodox Look At One Of History's Most Impactful Events This article challenges the traditional narratives of the Holocaust, exploring inconsistencies and propaganda surrounding the event. It delves into the real motivations behind the vilification of Germany and the influence of financial interests.



Are We Under Satanic Attack? This article examines the concept of a destroyer entity across various fields, including spirituality, metaphysics, and modern sciences. It explores how ideas can infiltrate our minds unconsciously and discusses navigating the era of revelations.



Who Are The Bad Guys? This article identifies the invisible government and its goals, explaining the ideological subversion stages and how they are implemented. It also discusses the impact on society and provides strategies for individuals to protect their sovereignty and freedom.



The Religious Tenets of Scientism: A Call for a Mythical Reawakening in the Mysteries of Reality Published on Apr 09, 2023. This article critiques the dogmatic approach of scientism, comparing it to ancient myths. It advocates for a return to mythical realities to better understand our existence and offers insights into evolution, dinosaurs, space, and the power of myths.



