Eshu — The Yoruba Trickster God

Stories are a huge part of reality and the human experience.

There’s an entire neural network in the brain dedicated to data and stories, highlighting how impactful stories are to the human experience. Stories contain all kinds of information that is beneficial to one’s journey, and all around the world, there are plenty of stories told by different cultures known as myths.

Myths contain a wealth load of information as I’ve touched on here. This provides further evidence of the value of stories and their impact in shaping one’s reality.

One of the greatest story themes that appears all around the world, all throughout time, is that of the “trickster.” This creature and the tricks that are played upon humanity can be defined with the following phrase:

“When humans plan, the Gods laugh.”

The idea here is that as we humans go about our days, at times it seems that life is going against us, throwing us tricks, curveballs, and turns along our path. This can be attributed to the trickster energy in creation.

Ironically, one of the greatest tools that the trickster has is that of deception, distortion, and in this article, we are going to examine how the trickster energy has infiltrated humanity and how this energy may have been used to pull the greatest trick on humanity ever: deceiving humanity about the nature and truth of tricks. The truth of the matter is that there is power in the trick, as trials and tribulations are here to make us grow stronger and reach new heights — but only if we’re able to glean that lesson from the trick.

So, in this article, we’re going to examine the trickster and the tricks that come up in life, in society, and the world at large. Sit back, relax, as this is sure to be a fascinating ride.

In This Article, You’ll Learn:

Why the trickster archetype appears across virtually every culture and religion — and what that universality is actually telling us

The difference between the Druj, Eshu, Anansi, and other trickster figures, and why they all point to the same primordial force

How the story of Anansi and the jar of wisdom may be a blueprint for understanding hidden power in our world today

Why humanity believing in the concept of “evil” may itself be the greatest trick ever played on us

How to use trickster energy — innovation, wit, and courage — to break free from the illusions that bind us

The Role of the Trickster from Earlier Societies

In my podcast on The Foundations of Reality, I examine Zoroastrianism — the world’s oldest religion — that had a huge impact on the modern religions, particularly Judaism and ultimately Christianity. It’s been said that it wasn’t until after Judaism had spent time in Persia — under Zoroastrianism — that the concept of Satan being the evil one appeared.

What’s interesting about Zoroastrianism, and in that podcast, I detail how there are the primordial forces of reality that express themselves in everyday lives in reality. Some of these forces are the Ahriman energy, which expresses itself as knowledge, logic, etc., and the other is known as the Luciferian energy, which represents itself as passions, freedom, and more. One of these lesser-known primordial forces is known as the Druj.

As stated in that work, the Druj itself is not evil, but rather a distortion of perception. This can be positive, showing how something can be distorted to make it better, but oftentimes, this is seen as a negative. It is due to the perception of this deceptive energy that we have our first lesson in the grand trick.

Just to show how prominent the trickster is, all throughout the world, we have similar themes and descriptions of this character. In African tales, this trickster goes by a couple of names: Eshu, as a Yoruba Orisha, or Anansi, as a spider-man. Eshu’s main role is to challenge humans and gods alike, testing them through chaos to see how they behave, and the stories of Anansi are aimed at teaching lessons about intelligence, resourcefulness, and wit. Again, this is the ancient role of the Trickster, and when we understand this, we begin to see how the Trickster plays not only in society at large, but in our individual lives as well.

Anansi - The Trickster

From the Druj to Eshu, Anansi, and more, the trickster character has lived long throughout folklore. Myths tell the tale of the trickster who outwits those greater than him. The trickster is often depicted as an animal with a lot of lore featuring the trickster as a hare, e.g., Brer Rabbit. The classic tale of Bugs Bunny comes to mind. Other myths speak of the trickster, such as Greek tales, Odysseys, Hermes, and even in the Bible, we see this trickster energy. When Satan tempts Job again, testing both humans and the Gods.

The trickster figure Reynard the Fox as depicted in an 1869 children's book by Michel Rodange

The takeaway here is that there’s an element of reality that appears as distortion, and at times, deception. But if we look closer, we may be able to see where the gold lies beyond the misery. Continuing with this conversation on stories and tricksters, let’s take a quick look at an African folklore to see how the trickster may have impacted the world.

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If you’re not yet a paid member, what follows is where this piece gets interesting. You’ll learn how the Anansi story maps onto real concentrations of hidden power, what the greatest trick ever played on humanity was and how that impacts us daily, and what it actually takes — mentally and spiritually — to break free from the illusion. Become a paid subscriber to read the rest.

The Wisdom of the World

In one of the stories we read of Anansi, the spider goes all around the world collecting all of the wisdom of the world. Anansi is known as the “Giver of Wisdom,” but decides to take all that wisdom back for himself. He goes to every house, knocking on the door, demanding the wisdom.